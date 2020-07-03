A MUST WATCH: Environmentalist Michael Shellenberger on rejecting climate alarmism

The Heartland Institute’s Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, and The Center for the American Experiment’s Isaac Orr are joined by Michael Shellenberger in episode 250 of the In The Tank Podcast. Shellenberger is on the show to talk about his “controversial” new book “Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All.”
The book destroys the climate alarmist narrative that the world is coming to an end and that wind and solar are the future of energy in the United States. He also discusses how climate alarmism has become the new secular religion that he once observed, and his journey to the side of reason, science, and realism.
On Amazon: Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All
Environmental Progress https://environmentalprogress.org/fou…
Deep reading: Climate Change Reconsidered series (published by The Heartland Institute) http://climatechangereconsidered.org/
Energy density dictates WHY time is a key, and so that’s why I agree that eng den is the main key.
Even ten minutes of it is a MUST watch.
It’s encouraging that people can remember they have a brain and dare to use it.
Devout environmentalists dissing solar/wind — these are the new woke folk.
To all of them, I say, “Welcome to reality.”
I understand from a previous WUWT posting that Michael Shellenberger apologized “on behalf of environmentalists.”
Now maybe I don’t understand his position. But it seems to me that before you become a big shot in the global warming movement and that before you speak on behalf of God and Mother Earth and little puppies everywhere, that you have some kind of moral obligation to fully investigate the issue first. After being a leader in a mass hysteria that has spent trillions of dollars, scared the simple minded silly for thirty years, and launched whole industries, I’m afraid a simple “whoopsie” just doesn’t quite cut it. I’m all for forgiveness. But lets see some sack cloth and ashes, and like maybe a real honest effort to educate the public that they’ve been deceived.
And he can’t apologize on behalf of other people. Anymore than goofy white suburban college children can apologize for stuff that happened 200 years before they were even born.
Well, yeah, that’s an excellent point, Marty.
But … baby steps. (^_^)
Michael Schellenberger is the best hope for a rational and sane way out of the mess the eco-extremists have created. Or would be. Sadly I fear that he’s about to be destroyed.