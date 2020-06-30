Our resident polymath Willis Eschenbach joins Heartland Senior Fellow Anthony Watts to discuss the parallels of hysteria and failure surrounding climate models and the coronovirus model that effectively put the world on hold.
Problem is, it’s worse than the old computer programmers adage “garbage in/garbage” out this time.
I’m sure you’ve heard about Neil Fergusson, the philandering epidemiologist from Imperial College who created the COVID-19 model that governments used to make lockdown decisions. Turns out, it was hugely flawed, and the code was a train wreck.
As a result, Neil Ferguson’s COVID-19 model could be the most devastating software mistake of all time. Meanwhile, Willis has been graphing the true nature of this epidemic on a regular basis here at WUWT.
Even in climate science, the gloom and doom worst case scenario has been seen to need a dialing back, except that it’s no longer climate “science” these days, and instead of dialing back, the climate dogmatists required a 50% increase in future temperature predictions.
These unreal models are affecting real lives.
3 thoughts on “The Calamity of Models – Podcast with Willis Eschenbach”
The obvious indicator that the climate modelling community is simply a “barge load” of crap is that there are so many of them all with there own different predictions of ECS. Forget for the moment that the sensitivity can be tuned to whatever they want. Then the IPCC employs the ultimate crap blender set on puree like some bass-o-matic of all those outputs via the CMIP process to come up with an average for the consensus they hoist up like some scripture from divine dogma that can’t be question without being called a blasphemer, heretic, or worse.
It’s truly just junk masquerading as science where everyone keeps doing it because not to do would end the paychecks.
How does convince ignorant politicians and avaricious media reporters of the lack of reliability of these lousy computer models?
Willis is right that climate science should be able to hindcast before we buy their forecast, and by hindcast I mean the whole of the Holocene. Another individual who holds that view is the late great Charles Keeling the Keeling curve guy.
Pls see
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/06/11/chaoticholocene/