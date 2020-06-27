CMIP6 Climate Models Producing 50% More Surface Warming than Observations since 1979

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog
June 25th, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
Those who defend climate model predictions often produce plots of observed surface temperature compared to the models which show very good agreement. Setting aside the debate over the continuing adjustments to the surface temperature record which produce ever-increasing warming trends, let’s look at how the most recent (CMIP6) models are doing compared to the latest version of the observations (however good those are).
First, I’d like to explain how some authors get such good agreement between the models and observations. Here are the two “techniques” they use that most annoy me.
- They look at long periods of time, say the last 100+ years. This improves the apparent agreement because most of that period was before there was substantial forcing of the climate system by increasing CO2.
- They plot anomalies about a common reference period, but do not show trend lines. Or, if they show trends lines, they do not start them at the same point at the beginning of the record. When you do this, the discrepancy between models and observations is split in half, with the discrepancy in the latter half of the record having the opposite sign of the discrepancy in the early part of the record. They say, “See? The observed temperatures in the last few decades nearly match the models!”
In the following plot (which will be included in a report I am doing for the Global Warming Policy Foundation) I avoid both of those problems. During the period of strongest greenhouse gas forcing (since 1979), the latest CMIP6 models reveal 50% more net surface warming from 1979 up to April 2020 (+1.08 deg. C) than do the observations (+0.72 deg. C).
Note I have accounted for the trends being somewhat nonlinear, using a 2nd order polynomial fit to all three time series. Next, I have adjusted the CMIP time series vertically so that their polynomial fit lines are coaligned with the observations in 1979. I believe this is the most honest and meaningful way to intercompare the warming trends in different datasets.
As others have noted, it appears the CMIP6 models are producing even more warming than the CMIP5 models did… although the KNMI Climate Explorer website (from which all of the data was downloaded) has only 13 models archived so far.
13 thoughts on “CMIP6 Climate Models Producing 50% More Surface Warming than Observations since 1979”
If they can’t even correctly backdate their models, how are we supposed to trust their predictive power? Blind faith?
Have faith in mortal gods, goddesses, their religious virtues, and secular models infilled with brown matter.
If the models are better at generating the desired answers than reality is, then by all means, let’s go with the models.
It doesn’t seem the IPCC expects you to do so (emphasis added):
In sum, a strategy must recognise what is possible. In climate research and modelling, we should recognise that we are dealing with a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore that the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible. The most we can expect to achieve is the prediction of the probability distribution of the system’s future possible states by the generation
of ensembles of model solutions. This reduces climate change to the discernment of significant differences in the statistics of such ensembles. The generation of such model ensembles will require the dedication of greatly increased computer resources and the application of new methods of model diagnosis. Addressing adequately the statistical nature of climate is computationally intensive, but such statistical information is essential.”
Does anybody know what the CMIP6 modelers think happened around their 2005 step decline? A little wagging of the elephant’s trunk?
More like pin the tail on the donkey. Spin, spin, spin, and go.
“…Those who defend climate model predictions often produce plots of observed surface temperature compared to the models which show very good agreement…”
And only usually the global anomaly. Being wrong region-after-region but having an overall composite that is “very good agreement” with the global anomaly is garbage. And they get that “very good agreement” with things like clouds, precipitation, etc., which are not in “very good agreement.”
And eveb the Hadcrut are bogus, tweaked and adjusted.
This is with the Urban Heat Island effect. They are probally producing 100% more warming.
Neither CMIP5 nor 6 allow for the El Ninos that have dominated as abrupt deviations from 1999 to 2019. Why so? They model the volcanic aerosol effect quite accurately. If you eliminated the El Ninos from the observational record the rate of warming since 2002 would be about 0.1C per 18 years . But , you cry , the more frequent El Ninos are proof of a climate crisis via AGW . If so , why do they not appear in the CMIP models?
Now I am just a mere chemistry lab rat, know nothing of R or Python or Principal Component Analysis, etc , but even I can see that the proposed trend line through the observational data obscures the indication that there are 3 different regions from 1979 to present and only since 2014 could the rate of increase of global temperature match that of the trend line for CMIP6 , but there has been no pronounced sudden change in the rate of CO2 increase in the period 2014 -2020, and ironically that is the period when the US and Eu started to reduce (slightly) their CO2 missions.
Fellow chemist. Lets not forget thermodynamics. Water at the same temperature as air and equal volumes has 3000+ times more heat than air. So air can’t change sea surface temperatures so it can’t effect El Nino or anything else associated with the oceans like hurricanes etc
Well, since the whole GHE narrative is a hoax, who cares about such models?
1. You used the lowest observations Hadcrut. BAD ROY.
The observations, like the models, have STRUCTURAL uncertainty. the way you account for that
is by showing the various observational series.
2 you didn’t mask for differences in coverage.
3 you didn’t compare apples for apples . ( you didn’t use SST from the models)
4 no trend uncertainty is shown.
5 same alignment error as your other work on model/observation comparisons
D-