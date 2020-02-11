Climate science does an about-face: dials back the ‘worst case scenario’

Opinion by Anthony Watts
A surprising comment published January 29th in the leading scientific journal Nature said; “Emissions – the ‘business as usual’ story is misleading – Stop using the worst-case scenario for climate warming as the most likely outcome — more-realistic baselines make for better policy.” This has thrown a monkey wrench in hundreds of studies and media stories that previously predicted dire climate consequences in the future due to increased carbon dioxide (CO2) in our atmosphere.
The consequences were predicted by a computer model called Representative Carbon Pathways (RCP) and the worst case scenario model, RCP8.5 had been cited over 2500 times in scientific journals and in hundreds of media stories as the primary need for “urgent action” on climate. Predictions from RCP8.5 model suggested maximum global temperature increases of nearly 6°C (10.8°F) by the year 2100, shown in Figure 1.
Figure 1 – Image Credit: Neil Craik, University of Waterloo
But, in the original scientific paper, RCP8.5 had just a slim 3% chance of becoming reality. Since climate alarmists (and some climate scientists) prefer to preach future doom in order to spur action, the predictions of RCP8.5 have become known as the “business-as-usual” scenario, even though it was nowhere close to that.
In a stunning walk-back, climate scientist Zeke Hausfather of the Breakthrough Institute, bucked the climate consensus and said that the RCP8.5 worst case scenario is unlikely to happen. The reason? We can’t get there given how much fossil fuel is being used now. The model assumes a 500% increase in the use of coal, which is now considered highly unlikely since coal use has dropped significantly, as seen in Figure 2.
Figure 2 – Image credit: United States Energy Information Administration (EIA)
So with is new information that excludes the worst case RCP8.5 scenario, rather than predicting a future world that warms by 6°C (10.8°F), they’ll go to the next lower scenario RCP6 with warming by 2100 around 3°C (5.4 °F) .
However, in typical climate alarmist fashion, the two authors of this Nature article are pointing out that the lower temperatures due to this drop-off of coal use and the exclusion of RCP8.5 aren’t guaranteed.
The reason? Scientists are still uncertain as to how sensitive global temperatures are to a doubling of CO2 in the atmosphere. The value, known as the Charney Sensitivity still isn’t known for certain, over 40 years after it was first introduced in 1979 by the United States National Academy of Sciences and chaired by Jule Charney. He estimated climate sensitivity to be 3 °C (5.4 °F), give or take 1.5 °C (2.7 °F).
Without knowing the true climate warming response to increased CO2, essentially all climate models become a crap-shoot. It is a glaring illustration of just how imprecise climate science actually is.
But, get this; new climate models are being used for the next set of major projections due from the IPCC next year known as AR6. Those models are said to show that temperatures are more sensitive to CO2 than previously thought.
So, with AR6 the higher numbers of the worst-case scenario are likely to be back on the table, along with continued calls for climate action in the form of reductions, alternate tech, and carbon taxation.
Inconveniently, there is another fly in the ointment. Even if the atmosphere turns out to be more sensitive to CO2 than they think, it is unlikely that the world will ever get to a doubling for CO2 in the atmosphere – the level on which climate sensitivity estimates are based. It turns out, based on a new calculation estimating if the world will get there, the answer is probably “no”.
Climate scientist Dr. Roy Spencer did a model calculation the same week as this new Nature article was released and discovered something totally surprising. Using data from the EIA projecting that energy-based emissions of CO2 will grow at 0.6% per year until 2050, he plugged that data into a climate model. With the reasonable EIA assumptions regarding CO2 emissions, the climate model does not even reach a doubling of atmospheric CO2, but instead reaches an equilibrium CO2 concentration of 541 ppm in the mid-2200s.
Spencer writes: “[T]he result is that, given the latest projections of CO2 emissions, future CO2 concentrations will not only be well below the RCP8.5 scenario, but might not even be as high as RCP4.5, with atmospheric CO2 concentrations possibly not even reach a doubling (560 ppm) of estimated pre-Industrial levels (280 ppm) before leveling off. This result is even without future reductions in CO2 emissions, which is a possibility as new energy technologies become available.”
The RCP4.5 scenario suggests a range of warming of about 1.7 to 3.2°C (3-5.8°F) which doesn’t constitute a “climate emergency” and may even be beneficial to humankind. After all, humanity didn’t do well during cold periods in history, and another global ice-age would certainly be ruinous.
With this broad uncertainty about what the future climate will be, the bottom line on climate science predictions is well-served by the great Yogi Berra who famously said:
“It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future”
Anthony Watts is former television meteorologist and Senior Fellow for Environment and Climate for The Heartland Institute. He operates the most viewed website on climate in the world, WattsUpWithThat.com
10 thoughts on “Climate science does an about-face: dials back the ‘worst case scenario’”
With the advent of Greta, and groups such as XR, the realisation comes to the vast number of apparatchiks who make their daily bread from CC, that there’s a danger of the Danger being over egged, resulting in credibility loss for the whole shebang.
So quite reasonably (from their perspective) they want to dial back the potential horror. Such a move will not please the growing army of middle class climate warriors, so expect disharmony in planetary awareness land. 🙂
If the true aim of the climate crusades is a major new tax on a growing global economy for whatever assorted uses come to mind for new and existing programs, the climate extremists are indeed an existential threat to that orderly treasure hunt for the revenue El Dorado. Claim jumpers will be shot.
The authors of this paper will be accused of having sold out to the fossil fuel industry and will henceforth be ignored and referred to as deniers. Can’t have them contradicting the narrative, after all.
Emily Litella says: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjYoNL4g5Vg
541 ppm CO2 by mid- 2200 according to Dr.R.Spencer is agronomically interesting. Sort of puts the damper on people’s expectations plants outdoors will sometime in the future be performing like commercial greenhouse indoor plants bring currently administered super high CO2 ppm. Also intriguing for relevance of plant comparative CO2 enrichment study results, where most tested/testing done higher than 541 ppm CO2 vs. the control plant at “ambient” ppm CO2.
edit: substitute “being” for typo … [bring] … in 2nd sentence
What astounds me about those ‘prominent scientists’ who pontificate about future manmade climate scenarios is their determined certainty about their numbers, down to tenths, even hundredths of a degree.
And why do “journalists” never question the provenance of the numbers?
Because they’re being spouted by “scientists” (who these days it seems, have inherited the papal cloak of ‘infallibility’)?
So, just who has been going into these dark, smoke filled rooms and slapping the crap outa these Doomcriers? No way they are going to willingly change their tune.
It’s winter, so ‘dialing back’ is an understandable fall-back; come summer time, the CAGW narrative will be resumed … understandably. Unless, of course, Mother Nature pulls a swifty in the form of a big volcanic eruption or whatever.
She really does not tolerate Profits (sic), does She.