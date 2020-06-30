Nicholas Elias Contributor June 29, 2020 11:58 AM ET
Russia said Monday that it did not detect a radiation emergency after sensors discovered last week that strange nuclear particles were present in Sweden.
“We have an absolutely advanced radiation levels safety monitoring system and there are no any emergency alarms,” said Dimitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, to Reuters, “We do not know the source of this information.” (RELATED: REPORT: Deadly Pakistan Plane Crash Occurred Due To Pilot’s ‘Human Error,’ Being Distracted By COVID-19 Fears)
The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) said that it discovered nuclear particles in the air in Stockholm, Sweden, June 22-23. The group posted a map that showed several Baltic and Scandinavian countries, as well as a large part of western Russia.
The International Atomic Agency has asked countries if they have also detected the isotopes and is seeking to find an explanation for their presence, per Reuters. The Finnish nuclear authority STUK said that it also found nuclear particles along its southern coast but attributed them to “the normal operation or maintenance of nuclear reactors,” according to Reuters.
The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said Friday that the isotope’s composition “may indicate damage to a fuel element in a nuclear power plant,” per BBC. “Radiation levels at both NPPs and surrounding areas remained unchanged in June, and no changes are also observed at present,” said a spokesperson for Rosenergoatom Concern, the agency that operates the Leningrad and Kola nuclear plants, to TASS.
The particles, which the CTBTO said were “certainly nuclear fission products,” were caesium-134, caesium-137 and ruthenium-103 which are unusual but not harmful to humans, reported Reuters.
6 thoughts on “Russia Denies Nuclear Leak After Particles Detected In Another Country”
Send in CNN, NYT, LAT, WaPo, and MSNBC to investigate. This is a real emergency this time, not your daily agenda-driven, half-baked stuff.
This is Russia, do you believe that any of those would investigate or report honestly?
Might be another failed nuclear powered rocket test.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/aug/12/russia-indicates-rocket-engine-exploded-in-test-of-mini-nuclear-reactor
Could they have come from the rumored nuclear accident in Iran?
Sorry, nuclear fallout from Russia does not fit with the global warming crusades in Europe. Let them glow in the dark while marching for smart, green causes.
With the recent defections of Zion Lights and Michael Shellenberger from the Green Blob to the cause of nuclear power, there is a risk that the West might come to its senses over electricity generation. That would be bad news for Russia and countries further east, who have been watching with glee as the West dismantles its capability to provide its own power. This is serious. What could be done to stop this drift towards normal rational behaviour ? Well, why not release some radio isotopes to drift across the Baltic. That should galvanise the West’s nutcase groups into demanding a halt to any movement towards nuclear power generation. Easy peasy. Job done.