British Public Now More Concerned About Coronavirus Than Climate Change

A new opinion poll commissioned by The Global Warming Policy Forum has revealed that when asked about the overall impact on humanity, the British public are now more concerned about the coronavirus pandemic than climate change.

Carried out by polling company, YouGov, the results represent a massive swing in public opinion since 12thMarch, when the public were first asked: ‘Regarding the overall impact on humanity, are you more concerned about the impact of coronavirus or climate change?’ This time, 54% said ‘coronavirus’, up from 32% in March. Only 30% said ‘climate change’, down from 45%.

There were significant differences in response based on political affiliation. A whopping 67% of Conservative voters said they were more concerned about coronavirus, compared to only 19% who said climate change. Labour voters were evenly split, with coronavirus and climate change both scoring 43%. These differences were reflected in the opinions of different age groups, with older voters relatively more concerned about coronavirus and younger voters evenly split.

The survey also questioned people about how they thought the government should act after the pandemic. Participants were asked which statement came closest to their opinion:

‘The government should prioritise getting the economy moving again even if it could mean relaxing climate change targets.’

‘The government should prioritise both the economy and climate change targets equally.’

‘The government should prioritise sticking to climate change targets even if it could mean a slower recovery for the economy.’

The results revealed that while a plurality thought that both the economy and climate change should be prioritised equally (42%), there were significantly more people who thought that the government should concentrate on getting the economy moving again (34%), compared to those who thought climate change should be prioritised (14%). This was particularly the case among Conservative voters, who by a large margin thought that the economy should be prioritised even if it meant that climate change targets might have to be relaxed (56%).

