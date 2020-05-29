Forecast models encounter reality

By Kenneth Green |May 28th, 2020
Though forecast models have been a problem in the way they are utilized in public and environmental health for decades now, they have never before crested public awareness in quite the way they have in the time of COVID-19. People accustomed to seeing forecasts of things that are somewhat remote, somewhat abstract in time, place, and consequences are suddenly being exposed to how the sausage is made in predictive forecasting, and many are not liking what they’ve seen.
Many policy analysts (including myself) have been critical of the way that forecast models have been incorporated into governmental decision making for decades, arguing over the validity of forecasts projecting the impacts of tiny changes in air pollution exposure, radiation and chemical exposure; in predicting species endangerment; in predicting transit system ridership; in predicting “peak oil;” manmade climate changes and much more, COVID-19 has brought the problem out of the tall weeds of policy analysis, and into everyone’s living room, where they a) have more time on their hands than usual, and b) have suddenly realized that putting faith in model projections is more than an abstract concern for policy wonks.
To be clear, computer modeling of complex systems has its place, which is mostly in the computer lab, where one can tinker with one or more variables and pit models vs. models to see which one best explains something in the real world. That’s very valuable. The problem with modeling occurs when it escapes the lab and is abused and misunderstood by policymakers and the public. Unfortunately, space is limited, so here are a few things to understand about models.
The first point should be obvious: computer models are a gross simplification of reality (the technical term is abstraction). Consider a picture of a mouse. The picture of the mouse tells you a lot of things, but really very little about the biology of mice. To understand those things, they must be reduced into ever more tiny aspects of mousehood – it’s shape, it’s chemical composition, its biochemistry, behavior, capabilities, and so on, ad infinitum. Mickey Mouse, for example, is an abstraction of a mouse. When you see Mickey, you see a mouse, but in fact, Mickey tells you remarkably little (and a lot that’s not realistic) about mice. As the great astrophysicist George O. Abell explained in my early science education, to truly model something as simple as a mouse, you would have to have the knowledge to create the mouse, and humanity is far from doing that even for as small a thing as a virus (we still are, and that was 40 years ago now).
The second point you should know is that the farther away from modeling the tiniest of things, the less reliably models reflect the reality of what you are studying. Because in modeling, errors accumulate. And all measurement includes error. So the more complex the model, the greater uncertainty becomes.
The third thing to understand is that trying to model complex things goes well beyond looking at variables we can actually measure, especially if we’re trying to forecast. Instead, we have to approximate those variables, which entails a variety of assumptions. (Indeed, even measuring the variables you can measure involves a host of assumptions about your ability to accurately measure what you’re looking at.) Assumptions are inherently subjective, which renders model outputs relatively useless as forecasting tools. To be fair, that’s why computer modelers talk about “projections” vs. “predictions,” a nuance that quickly gets lost in public policy discussion.
COVID-19 has brought these points home to people in a way they have never been seen before.
There is only space here for one example, though there have been many, from models of COVID-19 mortality that were produced almost daily even as policymakers instituted wide-reaching restrictions on people’s daily lives.
The Washington Post has a good, accessible article on the evolution of modeled death-estimates from COVID-19. The article is long, but well worth reading. This figure, in particular, summarizes the evolution of one of the most relied upon models, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington (IHME). As you can see, the estimated mortality from COVID-19 shifted massively over time as some of those variables discussed above were clarified by the incorporation of new data:
As the figure shows, the plausible modeled range of fatalities from COVID-19 exceeded 150,000 deaths in the United States in early versions of the model, but they were rapidly downgraded over a matter of days in April, as the model was revised with newer and better information. Even now, as the Post notes, there are battling models that generate quite different estimates of COVID-19 mortality in the US.
All of this would be relatively uninteresting to most people if instead of COVID-19, scientists were modeling the lethality of say, a virus affecting a particular species of, well, mice. But with people craving any kind of certainty they can get their hands on, and policymakers crafting policy in the fog of war, forecast models have to be taken with more than a grain of salt – an entire saltlick would be more appropriate. Hopefully, this new public insight into the limitations of computer modeling of complex systems will stay with them as they evaluate future forecasts of everything from health, to the environment, to economics, to pretty much everything. As superstar-scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) put it recently, “Models are really only as good as the assumptions that you put into the model.”
Garbage in, garbage out. It’s never been different.
… and then draw pretty graphs of the output.
It’s art, bro.
And garbage out is politically predetermined.
Yes. Models are based on assumptions. If the assumptions are based on preconceptions, then the result cannot fail to represent that prejudice. There should be an “ergo” somewhere in that, and phrased in contrived Latin or geek Greek, but the GIGO law pretty much covers it.
I’ve got to add that models are also software. It is best to always assume that software is broken until proven otherwise. (hint: Artificial Intelligence is software, too)
“Models are really only as good as the assumptions that you put into the model.”
No, no they aren’t. You can input perfect knowledge and still get garbage out, so this quote is incorrect. The correct form would be:
“Models CAN be no better than the assumptions used to build them and the data used within them.”
The issues with say, climate modeling are many..,Important processes are missing entirely (so missing assumptions), many assumptions are wrong or too simplistic, the historic data they use was never meant for this purpose, and rampant data manipulation has built in new biases missing from the original data. The final problem, chaos, makes climate projections past a certain amount of time completely unreliable. The best we will ever achieve is a list of outcomes associated with probabilities.
But none of this really matters as long as a large percent of so-called “scientists” believe that CO2 from fossil fuels is “driving” climate change. Until they can not only prove this, but correctly quantify it, the models are pure junk.
Models are very precise, but do they model reality, or an alternate universe?
They model the real universe, to a given degree of precision. If we didn’t have models, we wouldn’t have engineering; a great deal of an engineer’s job is trying to predict how a design will behave before it is actually built. And we’ve gotten rather good at it. On the other hand, any good engineer knows precisely when to stop trusting the models and start testing a prototype!
Part of the problem is that engineers typically create models of individual parts that can be combined to represent the entire system. For instance, it makes no sense to create a model for an engine and try to use that to predict the performance of one car with that engine vs another car with the exact same engine. Performance of the entire system for each car requires knowing car weight, car aerodynamics, transmission performance, differential performance, tire performance, etc. In other words it requires a multiplicity of models to produce a usable result.
What do we get from the climate modelers? Crap. It’s like they give us a model for an engine performance and then want us to believe that it represents a picture of the entire system. The models give us nothing about rainfall, temperature, subsoil temperatures, subsoil moisture, and a whole host of other factors that is needed to actually make policy decisions.
What good does it do to know a global average temperature if you don’t know what the entire system does? Freeman Dyson made this point many, many years ago. And not a single climate scientist today seems to have heard what he said let alone take it to heart!
Just since the first of the year I have read an article about higher maximum temperatures causing world-wide food shortages yet an *average* temperature doesn’t tell you what is happening to maximum temperatures. I have read an article about higher maximum temperatures causing increased desertification around the globe and another one about higher maximum temperatures casing increased rainfall around the globe. They both can’t be right and they both assume higher temperatures in the future when a global *average* can’t tell you that there will be higher maximum temperatures.
And it just goes on an on and on ………
A frame of reference.
And “assume” is the word that “makes an ass out of u and me”
This issue of modelling emphasized two important scientific points for me. It is close to impossible to know all of the interactive factors to put into a model, you might leave out something, either out of ignorance or trying to push the result sin one direction, and, some of the data you put in, which you believe to be both true and relevant, is wrong, and this pushes the output to one side. When I am in the Chief Geologist mode I try to steer young geologists toward both curiosity and introspection. Their parents will already have provided them with, or not, professional conduct. The earth climate is far more complex than a SARS virus, and this SARS virus is still somewhat ahead of useful understanding. Stay sane and safe.
The equation for model uncertainty:
Uncertainty = 0.3 * Sigma * days^2
Just kidding. But really, forecasting weather, for example, 3 days ahead is fairly precise these days, whereas 6 days ahead is only plausible. Forecasting 29220 days (80 years) ahead makes uncertainty reaching for infinity.
To cut through the fog, there’s an actual analysis of the predictions of 11 different models here.
Worth a read, and the model that did the best is worth a look.
Well, model this:
What happens if ocean warms from about 3.5 C to 5 C?
Of course it matter where ocean waters are warmed- what depth and where.
But what could help in that regards, is that it’s going to take a long time to actually increase
the global average temperature by about 1.5 C. Centuries.
So since it will take a long time, one assume the added heat will be somewhat uniform, or there are differences now, and one assume similar range of difference in the future that has ocean of with average temperature of about 5 C. Or if ocean could warm to 5 C within a century, you could have greater differences.
Or ocean with greater differences in regional temperatures is almost a measure of how fast Earth temperature is decreasing or increasing.
It’s commonly said that 90% of the ocean is 3 C or colder.
And it’s commonly said that 90% of all global warming warms the Ocean.
One could assume if ocean warms to 5 C, it would then be commonly to said that
90% of ocean is about 4 C or colder.
It should be noted that warming the entire ocean is little effect upon the tropics and large effect upon the area outside the tropics.
Or the ocean average surface temperature is about 17 C. And average tropical ocean is about 26 c and remaining 60% of world ocean average surface temperature is about 11 C. Which results in average global ocean surface temperature of 17 C.
And the average land surface air temperature is about 10 C, giving global average surface air temperature of about 15 C.
So what’s going to warm the most is ocean surface water outside the tropics and land outside of the Tropics, and coldest land surfaces outside the tropics will warm the most.
Or land of Canada and Russia which around -4 C will warm the most and largely has to do winter temperature of cold land area.
One could imagine it has large effect upon ocean warming effects of the Gulf Stream. Which currently is said to warm Europe by about 10 C. Or Europe average temperature is about 9 C and would below 0 C if not for the warming from the Gulf Stream.
Or 5 C ocean would have warm Europe by more than it’s currently it.
In terms dramatic effects, a 5 C ocean would cause there to be less polar sea ice, which in turn would allow ice free polar sea ice in the summer.
It doesn’t effect tropical ocean much, because tropical ocean has very large slab of warm upper ocean waters, whereas outside tropics one can patches warmer slabs or “big warm blobs” which eventually will disappear.
Or Tropics has always been a “permanent vast warm blob” and with entire ocean warmer, the outside of tropic, the ocean surface waters to stay warmer longer.
One could also model an ocean where 90% was 2 C or colder.
I would say, that should give you a glacial period.
The real problem is overselling. If one would strictly view and use the ASME model as it was described and intended (RTFM), as an undeveloped logistics planning tool (RTFM) using close-to-real-time and unreliable data (RTFM), rather than as an oracle, then there might possibly be a little less disappointment.
Of course, despite universal experience, we always assume the competence and benevolence of those who are charged with making policy decisions. It is really easy, as well as recursive, to blame the software for the human error.
Ohm’s Law (E=IR) is a model. It provides a very good approximation to reality as long as you know what you’re doing. Otherwise, even that very simple model will give you nonsensical results.
Ohm’s Law doesn’t calculate the behavior of every electron in a circuit. That’s not necessary. That brings us to CM et al’s Irreducibly Simple Climate Model.
Very often, modeling simple bulk behaviors is much more reliable than trying to derive the behavior of a system as the sum of many tiny parts.