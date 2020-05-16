ABC: “Climate change talk has been around for 30 years. Where’s the action?”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Richard Aedy of the Aussie ABC wants to know why there has been no progress addressing climate change despite 30 years of green activism. The answer, of course, is staring him in the face.

Climate change talk has been around for 30 years. Where’s the action? ABC Radio National / By Richard Aedy for Hot Mess I can’t tell you what I was doing on June 23, 1988, though I can take a guess. I was a week or so from finishing my journalism course and — how times have changed — I’d already been offered a job. That’s what would have been occupying my time — along with my girlfriend and my friends and going out. I definitely wouldn’t have been thinking about climate change. But some people were. Because on June 23, 1988, James Hansen, a climate scientist at NASA, appeared before a US Senate hearing with a warning for the world. … In 2001, the IPCC released its third assessment report. This one was more certain and spelt out the consequences of climate change this century. Unfortunately it came out nine days after September 11 and disappeared completely. … Over the next few years, something else became apparent. It wasn’t just that the government wasn’t acting on climate change — increasingly, there was pushback against the science. … Kevin Rudd defeated a tired Howard government, and gave me hope. For more than two years I thought he and then-environment minister Penny Wong were going to get emissions trading to happen. When he abandoned it, I wrote a furious letter to my then-MP, Maxine McKew. I never heard back. … And yet we’ve done very little. I want to know why. That’s why I’ve made this series. … Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-05-17/climate-change-action-has-been-missing-hot-mess-richard-aedy/12200196

Why has there been no action in 30 years, despite countless conferences and high level expressions of concern?

The answer to this paradox is there has been plenty of action, but nothing attempted has worked. Greens long ago won the political debate, but they squandered their victory on failure.

30 years of non-achievement is surely compelling evidence that Renewables do not work. Generous government subsidies and forced purchases of “green” energy have failed to spark a renewable revolution. The billions of dollars poured into the renewable revolution have achieved nothing worthwhile. There is no conspiracy to suppress renewables, a point Michael Moore made very clear in his documentary Planet of the Humans. They just don’t work.

What caused the pushback Richard mentions?

ABC reporter Richard Aedy quoted former NASA GISS Director James Hansen’s 1988 warning to Congress right at the start of his article, but Richard left out a few important details.

Well before Michael Moore’s “Planet of the Humans”, Hansen was upsetting environmentalists by telling them nuclear power was the solution to staving off the coming climate catastrophe. A few years ago Naomi Oreskes called James Hansen a “Denier” because of Hansen’s repeated claim that renewables alone cannot decarbonise the economy rapidly enough to prevent Hansen’s predicted climate disaster.

If greens had embraced a viable solution to reducing CO2 emissions from the start, I suspect many climate skeptics like myself would never have questioned the science. What first prompted me to question the science was that the proposed solution didn’t make sense. The math is not complicated. Anyone with an ounce of engineering skill can perform the calculations for themselves using publicly available data, use their own expertise to confirm that renewables are a joke.

The green push for useless renewables is a big red flag. If the proposed solution doesn’t make sense, maybe the problem is nonsense as well.

You don’t have to dig very deep to find big problems with climate science.

