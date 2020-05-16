The Great #Coronavirus Lockdown Hockey Stick Twitter Brawl

[Note: This post is full of inside baseball (jokes) for OLD time readers. However there is tons of content for anyone wishing to explore any of the branches of this kerfuffle. ~cr]
Reposted from Climate Sceptism
Posted on 16 May 20 by Mike Dombroski
When Brad Keyes wrote his great Shibbolithic post at WUWT, I just had to tweet it out.
This resulted in a long long thread about issues like climate comedy, the hockey stick and Oreskes’ consensus paper, prompting Andy Revkin to tweet to us to chill out—twice.
It started out with derisive responses from Nick Palmer, Tony Duncan and Bob D. Then it started growing like Jack’s beanstalk with various sub-threads and it might still keep growing.
Here’s Some Highlights:
• Ken Rice retweeted my call out adding that he wouldn’t bother reading it. Steve Mosher responded that “it’s not even funny.”
• I asked for examples of climate humor that are funny. Eli Rabett chimed in linking to one of his own snarky posts ridiculing Anthony Watts. Then he tweeted a couple more unimpressive posts and another that I thought was beyond lame. Then Mosh and Brad started arguing about comedy.
• Andy Revkin’s chill out video had a section on climate comedy. I tweeted about it leading to more discussion among me, Brad and Mosh. Mosh knows a lot of actual comedians and academics who’ve turned comedy into an actual science. I compared Brad to Robin Williams.
• The hockey stick brawl started to form when Tony tweeted about engaging directly with climate scientists. I tweeted the well known video of Gavin Schmidt running from Roy Spencer. Brad started a skirmish with Tony by bringing up Michael Mann’s Serengeti strategy. I brought up Gavin’s inline responses to Judith Curry’s comment on the Real Climate review of Andrew Montford’s The Hockey Stick Illusion.
• Brad branched out on Peter Gleick’s forged Heartland memo.
• Tony asked why Mann would fabricate a result that ends up being confirmed by a dozen other subsequent studies? I replied “He’d want all the spoils and acclaim that getting there first brings, and which he got.” Dan Neuman quipped, “So he was able to foresee what all future research would show? Wow, Mann’s even more amazing than I thought.” I replied with David Deming’s Congressional testimony about getting rid of the Medieval Warm Period.
• When the topic got to Principle Component Analysis, I tagged Steve McIntyre and Ross McKittrick. Steve showed up and started rebutting points. Caerbannog had a quote from MBH’98 that he claimed disclosed Mann’s hockey stick mining method. Steve refuted it and I gloated at Caerbannog.
Caerbannog’s quote from MBH’98: “The proxy series and PCs were formed into anomalies relative to the same 1902–80 reference period mean, and the proxy series were also normalized by their standard deviations during that period.”
• Steve brought up Mann’s use of FORTRAN instead of a modern language such as R. Eli replied “r in 1998?” This led to a big discussion about whether FORTRAN is outdated or still useful. Gavin showed up to dispute the usefulness of R in 1998. I actually think the other side sort of won this part of the debate.
• Dan tried to claim there was nothing about the hockey stick that was hidden. I responded “Oh Baloney!!” Rob Honeycutt showed up and mocked me for my use of multiple exclamation marks. Then he started quizzing me. I tried to address his questions. He asked me if I’d read MBH98/99. I like to think that I address questions, so I responded with a three tweet series and some wisecracks.
• Steve commented: “one of the reasons I became interested in it early on was Mann’s incredibly grandiose and pompous verbiage to describe steps in his method that were merely linear regressions. Such inflated language for simple steps indicated pretentious mediocrity.”
• Someone brought up Jon Stewart’s bit about “hide the decline” on the Daily Show. I located it.
• This led to a lot of back and forth over “hide the decline” among Steve, Rob, Ken Rice, Eli Rabett and Tony. The Wegman report even came up. Later Steve made this important point: “Hide the Decline tried to deceive people into thinking that tree ring temperature reconstructions had more validity than they really did. They didn’t want to ‘dilute the message’ or give ‘fodder to skeptics.’ Deletion of decline as done in HTD would be illegal for fund manager.”
• Things sometimes got heated. Rob tweeted “You castigate real science to your own peril.” I responded with a Robert De Niro “you talking to me” video. Steve called it a Freudian slip for, “You castigate Realclimate to your own peril.”
• Then Brad brought up two graphs by Naomi Oreskes that appear to have two conflicting numbers. This led to a couple weeks of arguing with some participants at times leaving, which is probably the best measure of who is winning a Twitter argument.
Brad’s List
Brad’s humor can be sharp edged. I asked him what tweets he thought should be included. Some of them are actually my tweets. He came up with these pithy descriptions:
• What’s the problem, T or T`?
• Ken’s Hockey Stick challenge
• Believalist agrees with the scientists
• Trust a German to tell the best joke in the thread
• Steve McIntyre gives obscurantists a good hiding
• Miscellanea: one two three four five six
This is my interpretation of what’s significant. Any other participants who don’t like it can write their own. As they say, history is written by the winners.
14 thoughts on “The Great #Coronavirus Lockdown Hockey Stick Twitter Brawl”
Fortran 202x is the working title of the revision of the Fortran standard after Fortran 2018. Previously it was referred to as Fortran 2020. Fortran 2018 is the current standard.
I started with Fortran IV almost 70 Venusian days ago.
This really was (is) a fun thread.
Fortran is still a thing? Dang. I loved the “goto” and felt bad when I found out it is only used by amateurs and not allowed in any serious language (some C bigots I worked with in the 90’s).
LOL. Hire me. I actually like FORTRAN
“I actually like FORTRAN”
FORTRAN was the first computer language I learned in High School on an IBM 1620 “scientific” computer. I recently found a PDF of the language manual for PDQ FORTRAN for that computer dated November 15, 1963. It says it was based on the “FO-OO4 language” standard. It brought back fond memories of my first attempts at learning how to write computer programs. As an aside, the IBM 1620’s project name was “Cadet” which some IBMers claimed stood for “Can’t Add Doesn’t Even Try” because the original version of the computer did not have an adder, it did addition using a look-up table.
C has the goto construct. Even worse for purists, it has longjmp()
Pennsylvania Mann, from the Paleoshibbolethic.
Make that Nittany Mann, so as not seemingly to disparage a great state.
Piltdown Mann would be even more accurate.
His eyes are a transmission path. Cover your eyes. Or, better yet, full body condom.
I knew there was a reason I stayed away from TWITter.
“Tony asked why Mann would fabricate a result that ends up being confirmed by a dozen other subsequent studies? I replied “He’d want all the spoils and acclaim that getting there first brings, and which he got.” Dan Neuman quipped, “So he was able to foresee what all future research would show? Wow, Mann’s even more amazing than I thought.”
See, the mistake here is in the answer. Instead of “He’d want all the spoils and acclaim that getting there first brings,” the response should have been, “the others couldn’t have gotten there al all, let alone ‘first,’ because until Mann invented the entire fantasy out of nothing, there was no there there.”
I wonder if the math routines are the ones that I wrote back in the day for Fortran. An interesting thought indeed.
“Rob tweeted “You castigate real science to your own peril.””
The hockey stick isn’t science.
Principal components have no physical meaning. Not even when they’re extracted from tree rings cored from trees that some dendrologist has judged — by no quantitative method — to be temperature limited.
None of the paleo temperature reconstructions are scientific. They’re all statistical constructs.
All of the supposed hockey stick corroborations are merely demonstrations that there are multiple ways of generating hockey-stick trends using various metrics (trees, ice cores, carbonate layers, lake varves) of no known discrete physical meaning. These people are crock-mongers.
The hockey stick rested on fake methods. Reproducing a fake does not make it real. Especially when the reproductions themselves — statistical constructs, all — are falsely represented as science.
These arguments go on and on, without any recognition of the obvious truth that they’re arguing angels and pin-heads. For that reason, it seems likely that they’re in it for the argument itself. None of them want a resolution, because with resolution they’d lose so much that makes their life worth living.