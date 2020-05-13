Wuhan Virus Vaccines

By Rud Istvan
Since respected ‘experts’ like Dr. Fauci are saying there is no return to normal until an effective vaccine is widely available, I thought I would use my hard earned infectious disease knowledge, (previously explained in Wuhan post #1) plus a day of new research to provide a WUWT synopsis of at least a present partial state of play, deep diving on two of the US most promising vaccine candidates. (There are at least 8 promising vaccines in active global development; too many to globally cover in detail in this guest post.)
Vaccination
The true origin was from Dr. Jenner in 1796, when he observed that a mild cowpox infection protected from deadly smallpox infection, and then tested that observational hypothesis on 8 year old James Phipps before his (now ethically unthinkable) variolation. See www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/PMC1200696 for the details of this miracle. Older American smallpox vaccination shoulder scars are merely the scratched sites of your single mild cowpox infection vaccination, no different than young James Phipps in May 1796.
The general vaccination idea is to alert the immune system (both B cell humoral antibodies and T cell killer systems, if possible) to pathogen antigens without triggering the actual disease. If the disease pathogen does later arrive, the immune system is “primed” to defeat it rapidly. Many deadly diseases have been mostly defeated thanks to vaccination, including smallpox, polio, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), …
The antivaxxer canard that MMR vaccine causes autism goes back to a very small sample scientific scandal by a crooked British gastroenterologist, explained in detail in the Coincidence chapter of my ebook The Arts of Truth. Short medical synopsis: the digestive tract has little to do with brain function. Short coincidence synopsis: autism does not manifest before 18 months of age, and only sometimes thereafter; until then the brain is still ‘sculpting’ connection/removal of neurons. (A blind ‘lazy eye’ is one physical example of this early neuron sculpting process.) It so happens that pediatricians recommend MMR vaccination at around 18 months to 24 months, when autism can first manifest.
There are at least two insurmountable potential Wuhan vaccine problems.
- Some vaccinations last for a lifetime (smallpox). Others do not (chickenpox/shingles partial lifetime, tetanus ~5 years). We dunno what might be the case for Wuhan.
- Viruses, especially RNA viruses (see rumination #1) mutate. That is why the annual flu vaccine ranges from good to bad. The vaccine targets three or four of the most commonly circulating flu varieties from this year, for next year’s vaccine. The problem is that the virus is always mutating, so by the end of next year what is circulating is mostly mutations of the types last year’s vaccine missed. We do not know yet the rate of Wuhan mutation. It appears maybe less that influenza, but we already know of at least 40 mutations, plus a less virulent US West Coast strain directly from China, and a more virulent East Coast strain imported from China via Italy. (Why Gov. Cuomo said NY had a European virus problem.) So how good the coverage of a possible Wuhan vaccine might be is also a speculation.
Wuhan
It is an enveloped single stranded positive sense RNA virus. It has three neutralizing antibody targets: capsid N protein, and the S1 and S2 sites on the S spike protein. See rumination #6. With careful antibody selection, these can provide exquisitely good antibody test/vaccine targets. The newly EUA approved Abbott antibody test is 99.6% sensitive and 100% specific! (See rumination #6 for the HUGE beneficial significance of this new Abbott antibody test development compared to the Becton-Dickenson test announced a month ago.)
But except for a canine enteric coronavirus vaccine (Merck Animal Health), which does NOT protect against the canine respiratory form of the same virus, there has NEVER been a successful coronavirus vaccine developed–ever. So despite Dr. Fauci’s hopes and efforts, that may well remain true with Wuhan. This is a risky uncharted business with significant economic consequences.
Vaccines
There are in the US at least two interesting and very different initiatives. What makes them scientifically interesting is that they both come from new science ‘vaccine platforms’. That is, a more general purpose scientific/laboratory system that pre-existed Wuhan, enabling faster specific vaccine development.
The fastest, and IMO riskiest, platform is Moderna Therapeutics, who have finished Phase 1 and just got FDA EUA permission to go into Phase 2 testing in humans. (For the uneducated about formal FDA stuff required by the statutory PFDA Act of 1906 as later amended–and renamed the FDCA–EUA means Emergency Use Authorization (cutting regulatory corners), Phase 1 is a few tens of humans primarily for safety, Phase 2 (which can have A dose ranging and then B efficacy subparts) in more humans (hundreds), and then Phase 3 where the P2A/B selected dose is tested for safety and efficacy in many (thousands), which if it works and is safe eventually leads to FDA legal approval).
The Moderna platform was conceived only for viruses. In this case, it is using synthetic messenger RNA (mRNA) from Wuhan, hoping that the immune system will respond to the injection of those foreign nucleoside entities with neutralizing antibodies. They were fast because they already had the RNA platform, so as soon as Moderna got the Wuhan RNA genetic code late January, they could identify likely antibody targets.
Unfortunately, the just passed Phase 1 safety trial COULD mean it simply doesn’t work at all. Moderna has never gotten a vaccine approved off its platform despite being founded in 2010. Maybe this time will be different. Whether if successful they can scale production is unknown—the CEO just said that if approved, its vaccine would be limited in quantity.
The other big US platform is J&J’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Their platform has also been developing for several years, and has two components. They have a genetically modified human common cold adenovirus (AdVir) that is used as a vaccine genetic carrier. The adenovirus modifications mean it CANNOT anymore replicate in humans; it just delivers DNA. (Remember from my post 1, adeno is only 5% of common colds, but is a DNA virus.) Plus, a human derived special (epithelial?) cell line where the modified adenovirus can rapidly replicate in large (1000 liter) bioreactors to make lots of vaccine ‘virus’ carrier” fast despite not in humans. They have used this platform to develop potential vaccines for Zika, RSV, and HIV, all in Phase 2-3 testing. So a lot of the background human FDA sciency/safety viral carrier stuff has already been done.
They used this platform to insert a variety of Wuhan potential RNA (transcribed as DNA) immune system targets into AdVir in late January (the transcribed DNA replication versions of the RNA viral messenger protein(s) fragments, hopefully), then used animal testing to select a primary vaccine candidate plus two backups for further “transcribed DNA’ animal testing now ongoing. They hope to be in humans (skipping platform unnecessary Phase 1 safety) in September, and say they could be producing millions of doses monthly by early 2021. This, IMO, has a good chance of succeeding given both the platform and the process they are using, despite the fact that it is a DNA, not RNA, genetic viral system. Maybe our immune systems do not care in which form the viral genetics are presented. We can hope.
Concluding Remarks
This is complicated stuff. We are seeing some of the best of modern science (genetic sequencing, Moderna, J&J) and some of the worst (Neil Fergusons’s Imperial College epidemiological model garbage coding) on display at the same time. As said before, analogies to ‘climate science’ are legion. As a simple coding example, naive infectious rate R0 is both an input and an output in all epidemiological models depending on personal behaviors. (Naives, self-distancings). BIG math model PROBLEMs unsolvable except by beliefs
Ignorance is bliss. Until it isn’t.
And the elephant in the room. Conflict of interest.
NIH, meaning Fauci’s group along with CDC employees, have a direct interest in the Moderna research. Under the Baye-Dole patent act, public employees (Fauci, et al) can own patents to their research. Fauci owns many patents. His employees own many patents. Moderan and Fauci’s employees “partnered” doing joint research of the very vaccine cited in this article.
Further, the Gates Foundation (Melissa and Bill) have a long history with Fauci (and his employees) to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars in projects. Oddly enough, by a strange coincidence, Gates has provided millions to — Moderna.
Further still, Moderna has stated they’re partnering to have companies produce at least a billion doses sometime next year.
Thus, you have a company working directly with a gov agency where each has very large financial interests being funded by both gov money and a billionaire who knows has been successful only with a error prone software system. Do the math.
Then, on top of it all, Dr. Fauci casually declaring the crisis won’t pass until there are vaccines but failing to mention (a) the conflicts he and the gov agencies have with Moderna/Gates and (b) at the very best, the vaccine will likely not even be 50% effective.
Spend some time on the i-net to verify all the above to your satisfaction as to truth.
An old saying is “a man’s heart is where he puts his money”. For our experts in gov, it surely appears to be with Moderna?
There are problems with creating a vaccine – true.
Which means that we either eradicate the disease completely (unlikely) or learn to live with it. That means developing an appropriate treatment which makes the disease (ideally) less lethal than flu.
Treatments can be developed much faster than vaccines. But unfortunately, the development of treatments has now become a political issue. Every time Trump mentions a treatment, the world rejects it out of hand.
If Trump keeps on mentioning medicines which stand a good chance of success, we will never have a decent treatment…
I guess what bothers me the most is the lack of quantitative criteria for planning for the future of (at least Western) civilization.
FIRST, the Wu Flu can be bad, especially for people who apparently do not have agile-enough immune challenge-response systems to fight off Coronavirus “fast enough” early in the infection establishment phase. Virus gets the upper hand, and a lagging immune system becomes unable to thwart replication. VERY bad results, in that case.
But… the Wu Flu also can be something of a lamb, in most cases. A really bad seasonal head cold, for most victims. Coughing like crazy, fevers, chills, stomach upset. Evil, but not particularly deadly.
SECOND, early on we were lead to believe that ‘self isolation’ would be a relatively short term prospect, and in particular, it was advocated, pitched and implemented as temporary policy, to give the medical infectious disease response institutions, time to respond adequately. Without beocming swamped with too many incoming cases.
THIRD, it was poorly communicated (alas, because it is complicated!), but the notion of herd immunity was to be counted on as ameliorative, in the event that a higher-tech immunization or really-effective theraputic treatment regimin didn’t materialize.
FOURTH, at least here in the US, the States and Federal arms of government have been working seemingly toward a common goal, but just as vexingly, also contrary to each other in scope, specifics, promise-made-and-not-kept, and so on.
It is that last bit that has me most riled, I have to admit. Being fair, I know full well that a homogeneous ‘wall ‘or ‘front’, uniform nationwide, is the antithesis of what is needed to address run-away-pandemic coronavirus. Why? Because one-size-fits-all uniformity denies that one-size-does-NOT-fit-all in reality. Having a panoply of different policies, public restrictions, measures and enforcement protocols is also a 50 state, or 2,000 county test-tube of multivariate public experimentation, to find the best rational path, given NO immunization and WEAK hospitalization effectiveness.
For instance, I find it maddening to countenance “opening restaurants in a limited sort of way” when the very same adults are being restricted from returning to work-at-the-office-or-factory. What, face coverings that can NOT be required relistically at a restaurant are … OK … but covered faces at offices and factories are not? Puhleeze. Don’t insult my intelligence.
Or similarly, how about cancelling our youth’s school year(s), yet failing to recognize that in 99% of the neighborhoods out there, kids are playing freely “on the streets” even though the public parks remain officially closed. I live in a clement California coast-hugging town (Hayward), and veritable ARMIES of kids-on-bicycles are roaming the streets, 7 days a week. Looks just like the childhood I remember, growing up here. Before Internet and 500 channel TV.
This is what I am railing about, fellow reader. I’m at odds with the lack of CRISP CRITERIA that will define who and when personal “attendance freedom” is reestablished. Attendance of events. Attendance to school, attendance to neighbor’s barbeques, to cinemas and theatres, to restaurants, diners, dives and bars. To clothing stores, malls, racetracks, casinos. To all the shuttered businesses that are not considered “essential” in this era of wanton government overreach.
Let’s face it, goats: we have put flimsy tin stars on hundreds of thousands of otherwise ineffective-but-harmless government apparatchiks; we have given them extra-judicial, extra-legislative, extra-enforcement powers, to set hard-nosed policy to shutter whatever businesses, institutions, venues, events and social gathering places they FEEL LIKE based on NON-CRISP mitigative and prevention criteria.
And it is not good for society’s remarkably un-interfered operation.
The consequences are many; milk-and-produce being thrown out, meat supplies dwindling, shelves at stores looking like Soviet Era masterpieces of unmet-need-and-government-imcompetent-supply. This is awfully silly, don’t you think?
Time for CRISP, CLEAR, QUANTITATIVE CRITERIA to define how fast, how soon, and how staged will be the re-opening of open commerce; it is also time to empower the citizen, the individual, to make GOOD CHOICES of their own, given the fear-of-the-virus now firmly hooked into her brains.
We’re not a dumb-and-stupid lot, it turns out. People are pretty good at responding to adversity presenting on their doorstoop. So, let us accept the conservatıve view: individual responsibility is perhaps the most effective agent guarding society against “the war” coming to its shores. Not nanny-state liberalism. Where the fundament precept is, “government is WAY smarter than the individual, and WE will legislate proper behavior, whether you like it or not!!!”
Small viral exposure infections appear to result in mild infections and subsequently some level of immunity (higher immunity than before the infection you survived). “Free” inoculations.
Going to work with “distancing” will likely provide inoculation to the masses….like Sweden. Sweden is a month from herd immunity BECAUSE they didn’t close down commerce. They did mess up nursing home protection so they had more fatalities than necessary, but Sweden still has lower per capita fatalities than half the countries in Europe.
The rest of Europe will continue to see fatalities for months on end, while Sweden will only see “baseline” infections (like with H1N1) after July.
Georgia will be critical to watch…so far, case #’s are falling fast…but should rise some (unless they nail down the nursing home problem).
I don’t think we have a single coronavirus vaccine of any kind. Does anyone know different?
The “Swine Flu” vaccine of 1976 turned out badly:
“In 1976, an outbreak of the swine flu, influenza A virus subtype H1N1 at Fort Dix, New Jersey caused one death, hospitalized 13, and led to a mass immunization program. After the program began, the vaccine was associated with an increase in reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which can cause paralysis, respiratory arrest, and death. The immunization program was ended after approximately 25% of the population of the United States had been administered the vaccine.” — Wikipedia, 1976 swine flu outbreak
Let’s remember history.
A rush to a vaccine could be a rush to a big problem.
About 25 years ago I got chicken pox when I was in my early 40’s. I was prescribed something that I think blocked the virus from replicating. So, while I had the rash, fever, aches, and all, symptoms did not last as long and may not have been as severe as without the drug.
Has anyone heard of similar pursuits against this Covid virus? Combined with a test showing results quickly, a drug that prevents the severe symptoms from developing goes a long way to making this virus just another thing to put up with in life.
Thank you for your comments, again, Rud. My view of the goings on in the USA is that the different positions of Trump and Fauci are leading them to different comments. Trump must search for a balance between guarding people from the somewhat deadly virus and, at the same time, insure sufficient economic strength to fund both the research efforts and to support the people as they suffer from secondary effects of quarantine. Fauci is focused only on the epidimeological aspect of an aggressive virus (his potential conflicts of interest notwithstanding). The Democrats support Fauci without any consideration of the balanced view, and taking advantage of the lurch toward socialism that goes with more government control and dependency, whereas Republicans push against virus safety protocols to return to work and the self-sufficiency that goes with it. I and my wife have an established protocol for getting outside of the house, and, given the low infection rate of where we live (1 per 40,000 residents) we are almost 100% safe, but bored and frustrated. Our dogs are stressed because of the negative change in our daily activities, and their feelings are neither Democrat or Republican, so their stress is a marker for the accumulating effects of prolonged quarantine. The USA must get re-opening underway, but following reasonable protocols. Stay sane and safe.