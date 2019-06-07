Don’t Mention the Gigantic New Coal Mine: Al Gore’s Paid Climate Speech Avoids Uncomfortable Local Issues

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Aussie federal government funded ABC is surprised that Al Gore has skirted around pointing out the screaming coal hypocrisy of his hosts, the Queensland State Government, who just paid Gore $320K AU of taxpayer’s money to visit Queensland.

Al Gore speaks in Brisbane but avoids an inconvenient elephant in the room

By state political reporter Allyson Horn

Renowned climate change campaigner Al Gore came to Australia’s coal capital on taxpayer money and lunched with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today. Neither of them mentioned Adani.

Key points:

Mr Gore said Australia needed to look past chasing “dinosaur projects of the past”

His trip to Queensland was funded with $320,000 of Queensland Government money

He dined with the Queensland Premier who also spoke and likewise avoided mentioning Adani

He spoke of a “sustainable revolution” involving solar and wind technology, but there was no discussion of Adani’s proposed Carmichael coal mine in Central Queensland.

The omission comes with less than a week to go until the Queensland Government’s self-imposed deadline on an environmental approval that would give the mega coal mine its final governmental go-ahead.

Mr Gore himself hinted it was a sensitive subject, with a veiled poke at traditional energy production.

“The nation has to make a decision,” he said.

“In Queensland we are — and will continue to be — a state where minerals that sustain human existence are dug from the ground,” she said.

Mr Gore also suggested coal production for India, as proposed with Adani’s mine, may not be needed.

