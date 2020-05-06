Aussie Resources Minister on the Green Covid-19 Recovery: “Coal can power the restart”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The global academic and mainstream media campaign for Covid-19 recovery funds to be spent on useless green energy projects just received a major setback.

Coal can power the restart, not divestment: Pitt

Peter Ker

Resources reporterMay 6, 2020 – 12.01am

Federal Resources Minister Keith Pitt has lashed the ”misguided” lenders that have vowed to abandon coal, saying new mining and energy projects will be crucial in waking the economy from its coronavirus slumber.

Mr Pitt urged lenders to act in the best interests of their “bottom lines” and shareholders, saying Australia needed to get as many resources projects into development as possible.

He said this included further thermal coal mines in Queensland’s Galilee Basin, where Adani is building the $2 billion Carmichael project.

”Every single job in the future is critical and needs to be delivered, so whatever we have in our project list, we need to get over the line, functional, operational, and paying Australians to go to work,” he said.

”Adani is another great project for Australia as we move into an economic recovery phase from COVID. We are going to need more Carmichael mines and other resource developments to get us back to a pre-COVID footing.

”It is disappointing that some banks and financial institutions continue to indicate their intention to withdraw support for our resources sector through misguided ideological reasons to appease green shareholder activists. I would strongly encourage them to look to their bottom lines and act in the best interests of all shareholders.”

