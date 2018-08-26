Aussie Climate Treachery? Cabinet Resignation, “I will always put reducing power prices, before Paris”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Early hopes that new Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government would revise Australia’s economically suicidal commitment to unaffordable green energy just took a substantial blow. Australian federal politician Keith Pitt has just resigned from new Prime Minister Scott Morrison‘s cabinet, citing his commitment to lower electricity prices.
MEDIA STATEMENT FROM KEITH PITT MP:
I have today advised the Deputy Prime Minister and Prime Minister of my decision to resign from the ministry. It has been a great privilege to serve the Australian people, particularly in a role which delivers much needed infrastructure to the regions.
However, I will always put the national interest and the interests of my constituents above my own. I will always put reducing power prices, before Paris.
I provide my genuine thanks to the leadership for the opportunities I have been provided. I look forward to contesting the next election and Scott Morrison and his new executive has my full support. A Bill Shorten Labor government will only result in higher taxes, higher power prices and less money in people’s pockets.
Source: https://keithpitt.com.au/news/media-statement
Keith Pitt’s statement is being reported in Australian media. In the absence of a more definitive official statement, Pitt’s intriguing reference to the Paris Agreement may be an early indication that Scott Morrison’s new government may attempt to continue the unpopular high cost climate policies of his green predecessor Malcolm Turnbull.
