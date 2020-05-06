Study: Oxford Academics Promote Covid-19 Renewable Investment Stimulus

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to the Oxford meta-analysis, the least desirable stimulus measures proposed are airline bailouts, traditional transport infrastructure, income tax cuts, reduction in VAT and other goods and services taxes, and rural support policies.
The abstract of the study;
Will COVID-19 fiscal recovery packages accelerate or retard progress on climate change?
The COVID-19 crisis is likely to have dramatic consequences for progress on climate change. Imminent fiscal recovery packages could entrench or partly displace the current fossil-fuel-intensive economic system. Here, we survey 231 central bank officials, finance ministry officials, and other economic experts from G20 countries on the relative performance of 25 major fiscal recovery archetypes across four dimensions: speed of implementation, economic multiplier, climate impact potential, and overall desirability. We identify five policies with high potential on both economic multiplier and climate impact metrics: clean physical infrastructure, building efficiency retrofits, investment in education and training, natural capital investment, and clean R&D. In lower- and middle- income countries (LMICs) rural support spending is of particular value while clean R&D is less important. These recommendations are contextualised through analysis of the short-run impacts of COVID-19 on greenhouse gas curtailment and plausible medium-run shifts in the habits and behaviours of humans and institutions.Read more: https://www.smithschool.ox.ac.uk/publications/wpapers/workingpaper20-02.pdf
Essentially their argument is green investment creates lots of jobs upfront, and provides lasting benefits; for example, they allege renewable energy requires fewer people to maintain once the infrastructure is built, improving economic efficiency.
… A lesson from the GFC is that green stimulus policies often have advantages over traditional fiscal stimulus. For instance, renewable energy investment is attractive in both the short and the long run. Renewable energy generates more jobs in the short run (higher jobs multiplier), when jobs are scarce in the middle of a recession, which boosts spending and increases short-run GDP multipliers (which are derived from expanding demand). In the long run, renewable energy conveniently requires less labour for operation and maintenance (Blyth et al., 2014). This frees up labour as the economy returns to capacity. The more efficient use of labour and the savings on fuel means that renewables are also able to offer higher long-run multipliers (which are derived from expanding supply). …Read more: Same link as above
The big unanswered question the study leaves is, if renewable energy has no fuel costs and has lower labor costs, why is it so horribly expensive? Why do renewable advocates scream every time someone threatens to cut their government subsidies?
…
In the UK, Scotland’s Energy Minister Fergus Ewing has criticised the central government for cutting subsidies that support the uptake of renewable energy.
Speaking at a Bloomberg Energy Finance conference, Mr Ewing was reported as saying: “We are extremely disappointed that the UK government since May has decided to embark on what we can only term as an outright onslaught on renewables through removing planned, tried, tested, promised, clear investment commitments.
“That’s no way to continue to attract investors.”
…Read more: https://www.smart-energy.com/regional-news/europe-uk/scotland-slams-uk-renewable-energy-subsidy-cuts/
The obvious answer to this paradox is they need the subsidy money. There is a hidden cost associated with renewables, a cost which was not discussed by the authors of the Oxford study.
Claims that renewables offer any long term economic benefit or even a short term benefit should be treated with extreme caution, until the renewables sector demonstrates it can thrive and compete without government subsidies or other market distorting mechanisms such as forced purchases of renewable energy.
The last thing we need, at a time when the global economy is stretched to the brink with Covid-19 lockdowns and spiralling medical costs, is to bet everything on trying something new, especially something with as poor a track record of economic return as investments in renewable energy.
10 thoughts on “Study: Oxford Academics Promote Covid-19 Renewable Investment Stimulus”
Stimulate and retard monotonic change… progress.
There is a gold in them cloud cuckoo lands.
….. preferred version
https://youtu.be/zSSDXu6hfUc
“In the long run, renewable energy conveniently requires less labour for operation and maintenance (Blyth et al., 2014). This frees up labour as the economy returns to capacity. ” Bullshit. What about the operation of baseline backup? How about solar panel replacement/lifespan? Wind generation hasn’t come close to reliability forecasts for blades or mechanical apparatus.
The labour force required for equivalent capacity is like 30:1, Solar:Coal.
As usual, they make statements without knowledge.
Let’s face it the UK was severely impacted by a viral infection process very early on and it was not the biological strain. It was an insidious ideological mutation that crossed the blood brain barrier to target neurons and produce masses of clumped proteins. At this point over 80 percent of the population is infected and the science to defend against it is still incomplete.
On the contrary , the people desirous of a green revolution are very clear minded about what they want , very clever in manipulating media, politicians and academics to their way of thinkng and every project they have undertaken has been met with brilliant success.
It is the sceptics who have, to date, achieved nothing.
Unfortunately, due to the intermittency and non-dispatchable nature of renewables, there would not be sufficient power available to return to the current or increased economic capacity so we have to exist with a much lower capacity with all of the consequent hardships that entails.
I hope that the rest of the population is getting as tired of this ‘climate change’ fear mongering as I am. I suspect that as the number of things to be fearful of increases that the impact will lessen. Sort of like the Boy Who Cried “Wolf” response.
From the report
“Experts rating policy archetype in top 10. Figure 2:Mean policy response characteristics by sampling group (i to iv) and wealth of focus economy (v to vi)” Appendix 4–Expert Groups.
and then “Our results suggest that, in many cases, experts think that climate-positive policies also offer superior economic characteristics. However, there is the potential that these results are driven by participation and/or response bias related to any number of background factors. For instance, climate change beliefs of respondents could have influenced their responses to economic metrics in either direction. The survey was not framed as focused on climate change and the survey question on climate impact potential came after the questions on economic impact. However, the invitation for the survey was sent by the authors, who have a public track record of research on climate economics. We acknowledge the potential role of bias in our results and suggest that readers interpret them as uncorrected, subjective and relative perspectives.”
Fig. 2 looks like a target I would get with a pistol or some farther distance with a shotgun. Us non-expert economists might be a little more than suspect about this as a possible investment even if we trusted experts nowadays. They also have a picture of a power plant spewing out what looks like water vapor.