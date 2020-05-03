Researchers, Lawmakers Cry Foul After Harvard Quietly Edits Study Suggesting Pollution Leads To More COVID Deaths

Chris White Tech Reporter May 03, 2020 2:02 PM ET
- Maryland Rep. Andy Harris wants the Environmental Protection Agency to review a Harvard University study suggesting pollution could create an 8% increase in the United States’s coronavirus death rate.
- One top critic of the study told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the university’s research is unfounded and relies on faulty modeling and testing.
- The university’s researchers initially claimed that people in certain areas of the country are 15% more likely to die of the virus, but quietly edited the study to dramatically change the nature of the study’s findings.
Republican Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland is asking the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to conduct a rigorous review of a Harvard University study associating high pollution levels to an increase in coronavirus deaths as researchers criticize the researchers’ findings.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler should conduct an investigation into the study, which suggests a link between pollution and higher rates of coronavirus deaths, Harris wrote to Wheeler on Saturday in a letter obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Harris addressed the letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar as well.
Harris’s letter refers to a Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health study, published April 4, concluding that an increase in long-term exposure to particulate matter leads to an 8% increase in the coronavirus death rate.
Areas with elevated levels of pollution are likely to experience higher death rates during the pandemic, the research claimed.
The study initially claimed that people in areas with high levels of pollution are 15% more likely to die but added an April 24 clarification that reads: “We have revised our finding as that an increase of 1 μg/m3 in PM2.5 is associated with an 8% increase in the COVID-19 death rate.”
The revision noted that the study changed after researchers included “confounding factors” impacting the virus.
Harvard’s research received extensive media attention with The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Guardian and the Los Angeles Times publishing articles highlighting the study’s original claims.
The outlets have not yet updated their reporting to reflect the April 24 clarification posted on the school’s website. (RELATED: Trump’s EPA Makes Big Changes To Rule Banning ‘Secret Science,’ Obama-Era Officials Rage)
“It is incumbent on you to accurately communicate the best available scientific understanding of the virus and the factors that may influence patient outcomes, not only to ensure American citizens are not misinformed, but also to enable proper allocation of resources,” Harris wrote in the letter to Wheeler. Researchers have come out of the woodwork to criticize the study.
The study, which has yet to be peer reviewed, relies on a “statistical model that has not been tested and verified as yielding accurate predictions,” Tony Cox, who chairs the EPA’s Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee, told the DCNF.
He and other researchers say spikes in deaths in certain areas were more likely a reflection of where those regions were on the virus curve rather than pollution.
Cities also have higher levels of air pollution, not to mention they have higher death rates from COVID-19 for reasons unrelated to pollution.
There are other factors that contribute to the virus’s spread. States and counties have adopted different social distancing guidelines, with states like Georgia adopting lax efforts while California adopted strict mitigation policies.
Neither the EPA, or Harvard’s school of public health has not responded to the DCNF’s request for comment about the clarification added to the study or the criticisms levelled against the research.
The study only notes an association between pollution and the virus, which originated in China, according to Stanley Young, a member of the EPA’s Science Advisory Board.
“This is the proverbial butterfly in China causing a tornado in Alabama, and generally the world doesn’t work that way,” Young, a statistician, told the Washington Examiner.
“The paper is written in a way that strongly implies cause and effect,” he said before saying the study’s authors “could have been a lot more circumspect than that.”
Environmentalists believe President Donald Trump’s environmental rollbacks could lead to more deaths on this front. The EPA relaxed Obama-era rules, reversing the legal underpinning of mercury limits for coal-fired plants, as well as proposed to keep levels for limits on fine particle pollution.
The virus has killed nearly 24,000 in New York and more than 67,000 across the country.
With the uncertainty in the factual numbers of COVID-19 cases, it’s amazing they could come up with such supposedly conclusive evidence.
Or stick to such evidence as their projected increase in mortality rate as dropped in half already.
The pollution ALONE in China will kill people. Don’t need no stinkin’ virus.
I think that may be one reason for the low reported death rate there, assume the reported numbers are correct
Pollution already killed all the weak sand susceptible
So, actual data across thirteen years, >2M deaths, and over 37,000 exposure days across CA, shows no link between mortality and PM 2.5 levels.
Nevertheless, Harvard researchers, using models, report that, “an increase of 1 μg/m^3 in PM2.5 is associated with an 8% increase in the COVID-19 death rate.”
Right.
There is no significant pollution of any type now that CO2 has been properly demonized. To worry about particulate matter or any other distraction from carbonhype dilutes and diffuses the cause. We cannot allow that. CO2 is pollution and nothing else, and pollution is CO2 and nothing else. Pay attention, class!
When I was a pup, we were warned about spurious correlations in our first statistics course. It’s a big deal. Is it even possible to take a stats course which doesn’t prominently warn about the pitfalls that await the unwary number cruncher? link
Some folks, on discovering a formula in a book, can’t wait to apply it no matter how inappropriate it may be. James Hansen’s kindergarten feedback analysis comes immediately to mind.
“After Harvard Quietly Edits…”
Well, of course, Harvard didn’t edit it. The authors (who have appointments at Harvard) posted an update to their paper. And it wasn’t “quietly edited”. It is a notice in red, right at the top.
Scientists with imagination. Isn’t it wonderful?
Leftists love to use the logical fallacy of post hoc ergo propter hoc to move their agendas forward..
Since 2000, the annualized rate of PM2.5 pollution has been cut 39%…
Leftist hacks at Harvard know the real reasons Wuhan flu deaths are higher in large cities are because: much higher population densities, filthy public trains and buses, and NYC politicians forcing elderly-care facilities to accept 65+ patients with Wuhan Flu rather then keeping them at hospitals…
Politics + SCIENCE!!(TM)= -Politics…
OK, let me see if I get the drift here. Their mathematical models indicated an aggravating particulate air pollution factor must surely be an added lethal burden for those at greatest risk for severe pulmonary consequences of their CoVid19 infection, but afterward upon their further consideration they decided it would be prudent to revise that hazard level by downward by oh say nearly half the original estimate. That’s as revealing of the dependable accuracy of the whole process of their assessment as I could possibly ask for. And where have we heard the likes of such gross revisions of model outputs lately? Next sciency study please!
Some of the hardest hit areas have heavy pollution (NYC, Wuhan, Lombardi) and the idea that air pollution might exacerbate lung infections certainly makes a good deal of medical sense and is not refuted by this study.
Now are all deaths due to Air pollution? No, but air pollution probably does not help. I am sure there may be other factors. All 3 cities/areas mentioned above have recently rolled out 5 G which has never been tested. Perhaps this contributes in some way by harming immune function but its certainly not the only cause. The biggest cause seems to be age and other illnesses like heart, kidney and lung diseases, diabetes, etc.