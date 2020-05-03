Who is at risk from the Chinese Virus? Some hard data at last #coronavirus

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
As the old saying goes, In God we trust: all others bring data. At last, we have some decent – if not yet peer-reviewed – data on who is most susceptible to the Chinese virus. A large survey of patients hospitalized with the infection has just been published.
Features of 16,749 hospitalized UK patients with COVID-19 using the ISARIC WHO Clinical Characterization Protocol is full of useful facts of which governments can take advantage.
Perhaps the most startling results were that a third of all hospitalized patients died, 17% are still in hospital and only half have been discharged. Almost half of all intensive-care or high-dependency patients and more than half of all ventilated patients died. Almost half of those admitted to hospital had no comorbidities: age seems to be the most important risk factor.
Those aged 50-69 were 4 times likelier to die than those under 50: those in their 70s were 10 times likelier to die; those over 80 were 14 times likelier to die; females were 20% less likely to die than males.
Since the paper is not yet peer-reviewed, an outside expert opinion was sought from Dr Derek Hill, Professor of Medical Imaging at University College, London, who said:
“This is an extremely impressive preprint describing the characteristics of nearly 17000 patients with confirmed COVID-19 in UK hospitals. Important to note it only covers those admitted to hospital, and that it is a snapshot of outcomes: many patients included are still in hospital so their outcomes are not yet known. Therefore all the mortality and survival numbers are subject to change.
“This is an especially large study, so it provides helpful insights into the symptoms of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital. As has been reported many times, this is not like flu in who gets seriously ill or in mortality: young children seem to have low risk and pregnant women do not have a increased risk of serious illness, and it is deadlier than flu.
There are several distinctive clusters of symptoms, with a significant number of patients not having the characteristic cough and fever symptoms. If extrapolated to the community, this might suggest some deaths due to COVID-19 might be missed in untested people. This work also highlights the link between obesity and poor outcome from COVID-19.”
Policymakers devising strategies for phasing out lockdowns will find the following table summarizing the results useful. For instance, since those under 50 are unlikely to die of the infection and the risk of death even for those in their 60s and 70s is quite small, continuing to lock down the entire economy is no longer necessary.
Instead, there will need to be better procedures for protecting old and sick people in hospitals and in care homes from infection. Outside these settings, old people are canny enough to take their own precautions.
Our daily graphs of growth rates or declines in estimated active cases and growth rates in cumulative deaths shows all countries tracked bar Sweden and Ireland with active-case rates declining, and all but Canada with daily cumulative deaths growing at 3% or less.
Fig. 1. Mean compound daily growth rates in estimated active cases of COVID-19 for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 1 to May 2, 2020.
Fig. 2. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative COVID-19 deaths for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 8 to May 2, 2020.
Obese and overweight adults of any age.
Yes, because almost all obese and overweight people are severely, Vitamin D deficient.
From the paper linked to below.
“Strikingly, 100% of ICU patients less than 75 years old had Vitamin D insufficiency.”
Vitamin D deficiency is the common factor. Same explanation as to why 3 times as many dark skin people died from covid than white skin people.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.24.20075838v1
The VDI (Vitamin D Insufficiency) prevalence in ICU patients was 84.6%, vs. 57.1% in floor patients.
Strikingly, 100% of ICU patients less than 75 years old had VDI. Coagulopathy was present in 62.5% of ICU COVID-19 patients, and 92.3% were lymphocytopenic.
Conclusions: VDI is highly prevalent in severe COVID-19 patients. VDI and severe COVID-19 share numerous associations including hypertension, obesity, male sex, advanced age, concentration in northern climates, coagulopathy, and immune dysfunction.
Vitamin D Insufficiency is Prevalent in Severe COVID-19
The overall prevalence rate of vitamin D deficiency was 41.6%, with the highest rate seen in blacks (82.1%), followed by Hispanics (69.2%). Vitamin D deficiency was significantly more common among those who had no college education, were obese, with a poor health status, hypertension, low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol level, …. (all P < .001). Multivariate analyses showed that being from a non-white race, not college educated, obese, having low high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, poor health, a revalence and correlates of vitamin D deficiency in US adults
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21310306
Comment: The supplement required is 4000 IU/day. A glass of milk has 110 UI, fortified.
This chart gives an overview of the issue.
Chart summarizing the results of Vitamin D studies. Roughly 60% reduction cancer, type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and so on. There is also a strong correlation with dementia in elderly people and Vitamin D deficiency.
https://www.grassrootshealth.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/disease-incidence-prev-chart-051317.pdf
In the UK vitamin D3 supplement (25 micrograms or 1000IU) is currently difficult to get hold of.
Strange the study doesn’t mention that the BAME community are hugely over represented in the number of deaths. William references this just above but it’s a huge factor
Tonyb
Did you look at the data?
We still need to know the total proportion of in the population who have been exposed to the virus enough to have developed antibodies for it. The data presented here are valuable for supporting the conclusion that, if you get a bad case of coronavirus, serious enough to require hospital care, then you have a serious risk of dying. What the data don’t tell us is whether maintaining a national state of house arrest is helping enough to justify its staggering cost. If we could know that half the population has already been exposed to the virus, then we’d be ready to make some educated extrapolations about what the risk would be of getting everyone back to work.
I bet the highest risk factor is being ventilated.
Ventilators aren’t a panacea for a pandemic like coronavirus
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/Ventilators-aren-t-a-panacea-for-a-pandemic-like-coronavirus
Or maybe, they don’t waste precious ventilators on those not at the greatest risk.
Hence the correlation.
Christopher,
Do you have any information on how the antibody test regime is progressing?
Has an effective antibody test been perfected yet, or is the general corona virus antibody test still the only one available.
If that is still the case, then we are no further forward in knowing precisely how many people have contracted Sars Cov 2 aka Covid 19 in the general population.
We need the specific Covid 19 antibody test to enable us to know what the herd condition actually is.
Earlier today:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/roche-coronavirus-antibody-test-wins-fda-approval-for-emergency-use-11588505019
Any data on levels of plasma Vitamin D3 in these groups?
In the UK vitamin D3 supplement (25 micrograms or 1000IU) is currently difficult to get hold of.
I want to know what pharmaceuticals they were taking. Quite a few prescription drugs deplete zinc.
Still pretty incomplete/problematical data in all honesty.
But mortality profile appears much like the 2015 influenza A(H3N2).
The lockdown always was a crazy overreaction, now the government is trapped, waiting fro some occurrence like an effective treatment or a vaccine so they can get out of it fully without looking like idiots.
We’ll probably still be making crucifix signs at each other in the streets 18 months from now.
What a fiasco.
Interesting, listing to a hospital doctor from the New York area on one of the news programs mentioned a significantly large % of Covid 19 patients that died were obese, far more than in the results from the UK study.
might be worth a follow up
The basic number of obese people in the US is probably higher than the UK. They have been working on it for longer.
What blood type is more susceptible? I have O+ positive blood type…
– JPP
The extraordinary thing is 92% of deaths were in 11, mainly , 1st world countries without anyone knowing whether these deaths were “with” the corona virus or “of” the corona virus.
That’s what you get when you do the equivalent of estimating temp data. You can start to convince the world there is a problem.
The thing that stands out in the U.S. is that the majority of positive cases and deaths occur in large, older cities and their immediate surrounding area. I did some research on Michigan this morning before commenting on another site.
The entire State of Michigan has 4020 recorded deaths from COVID-19. (as of 5/01/20)
The City of Detroit accounted for 1085 of those deaths.
In Wayne County, where Detroit is located, there were 799 deaths in addition to those in the City of Detroit.
46.9% of all COVID-19 deaths in Michigan are in that area.
Two adjacent Counties, Macomb and Oakland, accounted for 625 and 745 additional deaths each.
Nearby Genese County, where the City of Flint is, has recorded 196 deaths.
That brings the total deaths in that area to 3450 out of 4020; 85.8 % of all deaths in the entire State of Michigan. 87% of those deaths were over the age of 60. There was no data on pre-existing conditions.
Yet the Governor of the State has locked down and continues to lock down the ENTIRE State.
To me that makes no sense.
Its simpler to implement and enforce and avoids having to think
this virus is mild, but it activates in genetically predisposed individuals SIRS(systemic inflammatory response syndrome), which actually kills patients. once we figure out why some people are prone to such out of proportion response, we will master not only these but also sepsis of any kind. gimsilumab, gelsolin- this is only the beginning of massive revolution in medicine
How can their be a median in the seventies when there have been infants hospitalised?
CDC report-
“For children (0-17 years), COVID-19 hospitalization rates are much lower than influenza hospitalization rates during recent influenza seasons”
Children die of flu. Not of Corona.
Some of these statistics can be misleading to people not familiar with understanding them – for example it appears from the above statistics that people with diabetes and no complications are more likely to die then people with diabetes and have complications, but I am sure that isn’t right.
What is missing is what ratio (or percentage) each set of commodities is of the total population in the data set. So I expect that people with diabetes and complications makes up a much smaller subset then does people with diabetes and no complications – in fact I would hazard a guess that diabetes+no complications has *more* than 3 times the number of people in it then diabetes+complication…that or there is something really weird going on with the disease.
Dementia is another really strange correlation to track – I suspect it is highly correlated with age and therefore higher risk of death but not actually part of the cause of death. One could just as easily correlate gray hair with risk of death.
There are other correlations that seem unrelated but could actually be interesting: Color of eyes, hair, and skin. I would not be surprised if certain human populations are more or less susceptible to this disease and eye+hair+skin color might uncover these. (Note: I avoid the term “race” as it seems too broad and careless to be useful).
The difference in outcomes based on sex is interesting, but likely is a correlation to some other sex-difference like heart disease, hypertension, etc.
People with darker complexions living in temperate rather than tropic zones make less vitamin D in their skin, which is why lighter complexions evolved, via two different mutations.
Some Corona numbers for you guys. Interesting that Sweden – the only one of the below territories to not lock down and instead try for “herd immunity” – Has the lowest % of population affected, and the second lowest for the % of deaths. The strategy seems to be working for them. Also interesting that despite the media narrative of how hard the US has been hit, it has the lowest % of population deceased, yet NY has the highest % of population deceased. Could it be the way NY treat their patients? how they record their autopsies/stats? Didn’t have time to check out other countries like AU, Italy, Spain etc. Stats taken from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ dated 26 April
This is a study of hospitalized patients, diagnosed with COVID-19.
I’m interested in a study of the whole population, where this specific segment is a subset.
People die in hospitals — not that unusual. Many older people die in hospitals — not that unusual. There are studies that focus on the issue of deaths in hospitals and trends in hospital deaths.
I’m not seeing how a study focused on hospitalized patients tells us a great deal more than we already realized about COVID-19. This study solidifies this realization, granted.
But I still have concerns about the accuracy of testing for the disease-causing pathogen and the correct appraisal of underlying cause of death.
Every little bit of info helps, for sure, but, so far, the info still seems to be about a limited population, namely the most severely affected population, located in sites that treat the most severely affected.
Lock downs and distancing have been instituted based on the most severely affected, tested and treated at locations designed specifically for the most severely affected — thereby punishing the whole population based on a segment of the population. Reminds me of teachers in my grade-school years who punished the whole class, because of one or two student’s behavior, or my high school track coach who made the whole team run extra laps, because a few misbehaving members didn’t meet his expectations.