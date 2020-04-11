coronavirus Good news: the downtrend in Chinese-virus case-growth rates continues

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
The good news is that in most of the countries we are tracking the downtrend in the growth rates of both confirmed cases and deaths continues. It is important that people should see this at the moment, because in many countries record numbers of cases and deaths are being recorded, and these large figures tend to conceal the good news.
For instance, in the United States, where a passivist confidently told me only last week that there would be only 10,000 deaths in total, there have been 19,000 deaths already, of which more than 2000 occurred only yesterday.
Some commenters are still trying to maintain, in the teeth of the evidence, that the Chinese virus is no worse than the annual flu, and that no excess deaths compared with the same week in previous years are occurring or will occur.
Even though the cumulative-case growth rates continue to decline, offering real hope that healthcare systems will not, after all, be overrun, there will be many more cases and many more deaths before this is over: therefore, making comparisons now between last year’s and this year’s death rates, for instance, will make the Chinese virus falsely appear less harmful than it will prove to be. Cumulative-case growth rates must fall close to zero (and self-evidently not to less than zero, as nodding Homer carelessly wrote yesterday) before we can feel confident that the worst is over.
Fig. 1. Mean compound daily growth rates in confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from March 14 to April 10, 2020. A link to the high-definition PowerPoint slides is at the end of this posting.
Fig. 2. Mean compound daily growth rates in reported COVID-19 deaths for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from March 23 to April 10, 2020.
The compound daily growth rate of total confirmed cases throughout the world excluding China and occupied Tibet, where the data have been widely and justifiably criticized as unreliable, is running at 6.6%, and the daily growth rate in deaths, a lagging indicator, at 8.7%.
If cases were to continue to grow at 6.6% compound every day for a month, the 1.7 million cases reported to date would exceed 12 million; for two months 80 million. Note that this is not a prediction, for it is very likely that governments will continue their control measures at least for another month or two.
On the other hand, it is very likely that true cases of infection exceed reported cases, perhaps by 1-3 orders of magnitude. Until antibody testing becomes possible, we shall not know for sure.
Happy Easter to one and all, and keep safe.
41 thoughts on “#coronavirus Good news: the downtrend in Chinese-virus case-growth rates continues”
A little bit of potentially good news out of Spain:
“Spain’s government on Saturday set out guidelines for people returning to work under a loosening of lockdown restrictions, while the country reported its lowest one-day increase in deaths from the coronavirus since March 23.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-spain-idUSKCN21T0DJ
The UK’s are still high numbers; today’s (Saturday) update here
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
vuk
did you see the interesting post yesterday, which, to summarise, pointed out that over 700 UK deaths are outstanding from up to 2 weeks ago for a variety of reasons. So whilst the overall deaths total may be correct-albeit with a lag-many of those deaths that occurred some time ago are added to current figures once they are notified. So it may well be that the curve has started bending but the old data is disguising it.
tonyb
Vuk. Your figures for new cases include numbers derived in a totally different way (from Worldometer): NOTE: UK Government: “Today’s figures for positive tests have been adjusted to include positive case results from swab testing for key workers and their households. The figures would have been 5,195, rather than 8681 should on your graph. In which case it would seem the new cases are levelling off in the same way the deaths are.
Thanks Paul , a first sign of the return of sanity.
COPID-19 causes of death are scary, but less than 20 of the other major causes of deaths in 2020. Of the more than 16 MILLION deaths to-date in 2020 from all causes, COVID-19 is about 100 thousand. For the world’s population approaching 8 billion, here’s the real time tally on the 20 major causes of the more than 16 MILLION deaths so far in 2020.
https://www.worldlifeexpectancy.com/live-world-death-totals
Alarmists propaganda uses the same technique of reporting absolute numbers to make a tiny fraction of a much larger number seem far more significant than it would be when presented in the proper context. ExaJoules anyone?
“COPID-19 causes of death are scary, but less than 20 of the other major causes of deaths in 2020. ”
One caveat is that the other causes of death usually aren’t accompanied with the visual images of reefer trucks behind hospitals and mass graves. Last time I dealt with reefer trucks was one reserved for dead wildlife at the Louisiana Department of Fisheries and Wildlife facility on Grand Isle following the MC252 Gulf oil spill.
Mr Stein has not read the head posting. The numbers of cases and deaths attributable to the Chinese virus worldwide will continue to rise significantly in the coming weeks. The compound daily case growth rates are still far too high for comfort, though they are trending in the right direction. So it is futile to say at this stage that not many have died and that, therefore, the Chinese virus is a non-event that governments could have ignored.
Governments were rightly unwilling to allow health services to be swamped. With lockdowns, they bought themselves time to prevent that unhappy situation, and have been largely successful. Once it becomes clear that there is no longer the real threat of healthcare breakdown and consequent societal collapse that the Imperial College researchers foresaw, the lockdowns can be – and will be – progressively dismantled.
But let us have no more of this nonsense about how few the deaths to date have been compared with all other causes of death. Just wait and see. Already, as I reported yesterday, the week-by-week excess mortality figures in the half-dozen European countries most affected by the Chinese virus are high, and the statisticians are attributing the excess deaths chiefly to the Chinese virus.
Rather than comparison with the same week last year, a more appropriate comparison would be to a bad flu year. For example in the UK in the winter of 2017-18, flu led to excess winter deaths of 49,410 people, including single weeks with over 6,000 excess deaths.
The total number of deaths attributed to CV in the UK is currently 9,875, with 5,562 in the last week. To match 2017-18, deaths would have to continue at a similar level for another 7 or 8 weeks. Even somewhat pessimistic models (eg IHME) don’t envisage that.
Also, the question of whether all these deaths attributed to CV are”extra” to the usual figures will have to wait for the calculation of excess death figures.
You always forget, the time between infection and possible death is much shorter in case of Corona.
Mr Anthony fails to make allowance for the fact that with a firmish lockdown in place the numbers infected with the Chinese virus are a whole lot less than they would have been with it.
And in half a dozen European countries the excess mortality figures for week 14 of this year are already well above average, even with lockdowns in all the countries most adversely affected.
It is important to take a balanced view, and to try to discern the truth objectively.
Simon
Some weeks ago I happened to see the UK govt stats and I believe it was week commencing 5th January 2015 when there were 15000 deaths in that week. The 2014/15 flu epidemic was substantially worse than the 2017 one, with up to 40000 deaths and together with the bad 2017 one meant that our average annual deaths from flu for the last 5 years is running at 17000
That must be put against the perspective of some 600,000 deaths annually in the UK of which some 140,000 are said to ‘avoidable’
tonyb
“…most of the countries we are tracking the downtrend in the growth rates of both confirmed cases and deaths…”
MOST countries don’t have trends to downwell or upwell.
This is definitely a first world problem. (Al Yankovich)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwvlbJ0h35A
WHO data shows that the top twenty countries (out of 230) based on number of cases comprise 87.2% of those global cases and 94.7% of the deaths.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019%E2%80%9320_coronavirus_outbreak
That is NOT a “global” pandemic.
Too fat, too much smoking, too old, too sick, too packed together in nursing homes. Problems only rich, soft, lazy first world countries can afford.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8209299/Coronavirus-know-JOHN-NAISH-analyses-findings-worlds-best-brains.html
First step in any solution is correctly identifying the problem.
“First step in any solution is correctly identifying the problem.”
BigPharm and its toadies will do everything it can to keep that from happening.
Nick, anybody who quotes both Weird Al Yankovich and the WHO in the same comment is definitely ___________________________ (fill in the blank area).
There are more deaths in the U.S. than I thought there would be by about a factor of 4-6 from what I had guessed about a month ago. It will also get worse.
However, there were a few that said there would be hundreds of thousands of deaths in the U.S. by now and one even argued with D. Middleton about exponential growth and said that there would be about 40 million cases and 1.2 million deaths by yesterday.
MoB
Here is some interesting data comparing San Francisco which locked down early versus LoaAngles which
did not
And more important, observations about SF companies that moved even earlier than the government
https://youtu.be/Odngvcd45ZY?t=775
Along with some interesting data on restaurants and peoples actual behavior
Did you really spend 1 hour 18 minutes on that video?
Herd immunity?
Was CA introduced much earlier to Covid?
“Chinese virus is no worse than the annual flu”…
I don’t see how you can compare the two…..there’s a flu vaccine…what would the numbers be for the flu if there were no vaccine
Well in the year that they put the wrong strain in the influenza vaccine there was no increase in deaths. Another year manufacturing problems meant the influenza season had already peaked before they had the vaccine available and again no extra deaths.
In the first case nobody was vaccinated for the strain that was in circulation and in the second nobody was vaccinated until infections were already on the way down. In both years there was no extra deaths.
Good point.
Latitude
You have to realize that sometimes (frequently?) those responsible for specifying the vaccine cocktail guess wrong about the dominant strain(s). In those years, the vaccine is not very effective, perhaps totally ineffective. For example, in the 2017-2018 season there were an estimated 80,000 deaths. An important point is that we have tolerated such high death rates for decades without any extraordinary interventions or mitigations (or even concern expressed by the MSM) even when we have known early in the season that there was a mis-match in the vaccine to the strain(s) circulating. My personal view is that COVID-19 is nothing like Ebola or even the Spanish Flu, which would have justified shutting down commerce. I think that a heightened awareness, and encouragement to engage in social distancing, would have been the more appropriate response unless or until it looked like regional hospital resources were in danger of being overwhelmed. Then more strict mitigations would have been called for in those regions. I think we have over-reacted because of an unwarranted faith in models, being used with poor data.
Well 19,000 is a whole lot lower than 2.2 million.
I often wonder if the CVD-19 infection and mortality models were created by the same people who wrote the climate models.
..same type of people…yes
Rather than comparison with the same week in previous years, a more appropriate comparison would be to a bad flu year. For example in the UK in the winter of 2017-18, flu led to excess winter deaths of 49,410 people (ONS), including single weeks with over 6,000 excess deaths.
The total number of deaths attributed to CV in the UK is currently 9,875, with 5,562 in the last week.
Also, the question of whether all these deaths attributed to CV are”extra” to the usual figures will have to wait for the calculation of excess death figures.
CM of B. Thank you for the update. Below is from my FB page today.
None of us will get out of this party, alive. Not one of us.
It really brings home some perspective to realize that it is not so much HOW you die, as WHEN, but die, we, will.
This time could become known as the LOST GENERATION.
So many things we’re losing now will never come back. Many small businesses, many restaurants, exercise clubs, Theatres, cinemas, sports venues and games. Nothing will be the same. Our kids will be even more isolated, introverted, and paranoid. I ache for a good burger, and good fish and chips… not available near me.
Even many schools and universities will close. It’s an ill wind indeed…. A better education and much cheaper too, can be obtained with distance learning over the internet for many subjects outside of science and engineering, so no big loss. Fewer people will travel to far off lands to live it up on expense accounts as they discuss the future of the world, on other peoples’ dimes. Airlines will fail. Farmers are not having too good a time either. Half of all farm produce went to restaurants. However, we still have to eat, so the stores will take it instead.
Some pet projects will bite the dust, I hope, except those that politicians can hide as pork in an urgent bill. ‘Trow de bums out’.
The Climate Change scam? Who gives a rat’s arse about some computer models that can’t even predict yesterday’s weather when you give them all of the data, while others will have you believe that they can see thirty and a hundred years out. Why not, there’s billions of dollars ready to be picked off from those pig-ignorant government suckers using MY money. Next meeting of COP… Iqaluit (N. Canada), or Greenland… but you have to walk, or dog-sled there.
Speaking of computer models… even the predictions of this Corona virus impact, courtesy of another crazy computer model, have to be revised all of the time… from more than 2E6 (two million) dead in the US, to maybe 1.2E6, to 200k, to 100k, to 90k, to …. 60k and even that will come down too. My WAG (wild arsed guess, but not really wild arsed, since I have earlier numbers to work on), is about 40k, and likely to be wrong too. There should be an especially warm place in hell reserved for certain computer Modelers.
Whether you take the hit now, or try to spread it out, about the same numbers will die no matter what you do (maybe fewer, since you will not overwhelm the medical system all at once, maybe more, since you don’t have ‘herd immunity’ to protect those who come out of hiding after getting fed up). A vaccine is still more than a year away, while others resist any mitigation effort… If Trump suggested it, it can’t possibly work.
Get government out of the way. Fire half of the FDA for their incompetence and delays.
Let’s face it… we panicked because we believed the first WAGS. We emptied the hospitals and got ready. Hospitals are still empty, staff furloughed, waiting, still waiting while politicians still fight to remain relevant. ‘I need this, that, and the other…’ even when they don’t. Other people die instead, who should have been hospitalized, but at least accidents on the road and at work are down. Druggies die at home. No one dares go to the hospital. Military hospitals trickling along. Hospital ships; barely functioning. Still, ‘we played it safe’, they say. The inquisition, was playing it safe. Burning witches was playing it safe too.
Except we learned it on bad advice from MODELERS who didn’t know what a ‘mitigating response’ was. They assumed everyone would flop around like fish out of water. And then there was WHO (the World Health Organization) which was acting more in China’s interest than ours. Defund, WHO, it’s not serving its intended purpose, but has become Political. Move the UN and all of its parasites out of NY, to Ethiopia, and watch it wither, and maybe get some relevance.
Put politicians in the midst of what should concern them and as far from us as possible. Send them all to Siberia.
We learned the elderly were most at risk from this, as from the annual flu. Hindsight is great. Instead of killing the economy as we are still hell bent on doing, all we needed was to caution the elderly to stay put, shelter, and for everyone to be careful. Wash your hands, don’t touch your face, keep your distance. Instead, the nanny state took over. We cannot be trusted. Bureaucracy run wild.
THEY will still have jobs and get their paychecks while they tell us what to do. NO FAIR. Layoff these parasites, shrink government. Put them in the same boat as the rest of us so that they hurt the same and will then make sensible decisions… but don’t hold your breath on that one.
O’Biden’s answer
https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-cuts-holes-in-medical-mask-so-he-can-still-sniff-people
God save the Queen and God bless the USA.
Wouldn’t God help the USA be more appropriate?
‘The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises’ in apparently the first Easter message she recorded (in sound only; link below)
https://twitter.com/RoyalFamily/status/1249019411811520512
Fauci is a Nasty rat, The imperial college report is Wrong, yet both use bill gates funding to get conclusions 😐 Fauci has been wrong on everything since day one…. Bill wants vaccine chips and the uk wants bio metric ID cards for those who have a vaccine…
Robert F Kennedy Jr woke me up about Bill
https://www.instagram.com/p/B-s-9ZjH0YP/
When did simple Bill gates become a doctor? Or and type of medical specialist?
Well the good news is that the government has declared that the Easter Bunny is an essential worker.
I’m not sure how anyone can draw any conclusion from the data. The Chinese are reporting few or no new infections and in the US the CDC is padding the numbers of deaths.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/physician-blasts-cdc-coronavirus-death-count-guidelines
Maybe just take an average of the 2? LOL. That is a sad state of affairs when people need to make serious decisions and the data is just dreadful.
re …China continued decline….
Accoding to Willis’s last China curve
https://i2.wp.com/wattsupwiththat.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/corona-deaths-20200326.png?w=709&ssl=1
China levelled off at a very low number of 20 deaths per 10 million, lower than South Korea even. This would cause one to question whether their numbers are correct or whether they have chosen to get back to work and categorize Covid19 deaths under the “old age” category…
How about we get the antibody testing up and running, answer the question about how close we are to herd immunity and slow down on the exponential growth in speculation?
One thing is for sure…the response for the “next time” had better be better tailored than shutting down an economy. Before this one is over the US will likely have added $4 trillion to the national debt. Do that again and something truly ugly is likely to happen.
With the susceptibility to dying from SARS CoVid 2 being predominant confined to a small segment of the population i. e., the elderly with compromised health, the death rates may fall precipitously as the vulnerable segment is exhausted and/or the extraordinary precautions to protect the vulnerable start to have effect. It is not clear to me that general quarantine measures are adding anything to strong measures to protect the vulnerable, other than extending the time which the vulnerable will be at risk.
Just heard on the KFI radio news that Los Angeles is extending the lock down to May 15
Thought I’d put this up on the latest post for those wondering about China’s late reporting and their complicity with the WHO, who’s list of donors has the Gate’s foundation as 3rd largest contributor and another fund of the aforementioned pair of darlings as 5th largest contributor.
Intelligence report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November:
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/intelligence-report-warned-coronavirus-crisis-early-november-sources/story?id=70031273