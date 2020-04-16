Business continuity and the Chinese virus #coronavirus

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
Early in 2001, an international corporation’s chief financial officer conducted a business-continuity appraisal of the entire business. All insurances were reviewed and brought up to date. The pension fund was audited to make sure it could meet its obligations. Health, safety and business-risk assessments of every kind were conducted.
The United States headquarters of the corporation were in a prominent New York skyscraper. The cautious finance officer decided that if one of the many totalitarian regimes worldwide that hate democracy and, therefore, have a particular loathing for the United States were to mount a terrorist attack, the building might be vulnerable. At some cost, he turned in the lease and, notwithstanding some grumbling from the board, moved the entire operation to somewhere less prominent.
The building was No. 1, World Trade Center.
The CFO was my brother-in-law, which is how I know the story. As far as I know, it has not been published before. For confidentiality, I shall not name the corporation, but you have heard of it.
Protecting any business, or any nation, from foreseeable but apparently not immediate risk always comes at a price. The arcane art of business continuity appraisal is to decide which risks are so potentially damaging to the corporation that they must be prepared for regardless of cost. The CFO’s assessment was that the corporation might not recover if it lost its entire United States headquarters staff. So he paid the cost and was proven right to have done so.
For various reasons, China is the source of most of the world’s recent pandemics. Therefore, countries in the region, such as Taiwan and South Korea, have taken elaborate business-continuity steps to make sure that if yet another Chinese pandemic was loosed upon the world they would be able to prevent the loss of life and colossal economic damage that would occur if they were not prepared.
South Korea established the gold-standard procedure: test as widely as possible, isolate all carriers, and vigorously trace all their contacts. The contact-tracing is done not only by making intensive use of cellphone data but also by recruiting an army of volunteer contact-tracers and setting them to work.
The ruling Democratic Party in Seoul has now reaped its just reward for its foresight and competence. In a general election with a record 66% turnout, with all voters wearing masks, keeping well apart from one another and being temperature-tested as they approached the polling stations, the party has won the largest majority ever to be achieved by any party since democratic elections were first introduced on the current model in 1987, a third of a century ago.
Most other nations, and in particular just about all Western nations, were nothing like so well prepared. They failed to realize that the Chinese Communist regime was lying about every aspect of the pandemic; they failed to notice that the World Health Organization, dominated by Communists, was repeating the Chinese lies rather than questioning them; their pandemic-response teams had failed to ensure that they could cope with population-wide testing, isolation of carriers and contact-tracing; and, when they had missed that bus, some of them dithered for weeks before imposing lockdowns, apparently unaware that not merely days but hours count if one wants to minimize the cost of a pandemic, in lives and in treasure.
At what point can lockdowns be lifted? As a rule of thumb, one should not lift a lockdown until the mean compound daily case-growth rate has fallen below 5% (and even that rate, if it were persisted in, would double the number of cases every two weeks).
In today’s graphs, Ireland stands out as going very much in the wrong direction: case growth is accelerating and, averaged over the past week, is now just below 11% a day. At that rate, new cases will double every week: and, since confirmed cases tend to be the more serious cases, deaths will eventually grow that rapidly too.
In many nations, business-continuity specialists are beginning to ask an important question: can the world afford not to sweep away the totalitarian regime in Peking and its poodles in international bodies such as the WHO?
Fig. 1. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from March 28 to April 15, 2020. A link to the high-definition PowerPoint slides is at the end of this posting.
Fig. 2. Mean compound daily growth rates in cumulative COVID-19 deaths for the world excluding China (red) and for several individual nations averaged over the successive seven-day periods ending on all dates from April 4 to April 15, 2020.
High-resolution images of the two graphs are here.
The UK’s Covid-19 latest (Thursday) update:
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
Germany has today the highest increase/day since March 10 (the first 2) with per 20:00 351 deaths to a total of 3,943
US stocks and broad market indices are rocketing higher in after hours trading following reports from several hospitals of high success rates and rapid recovery in vast majority of severely ill patients getting experimental drug:
“Chicago hospital treating severe Covid-19 patients with Gilead Sciences’ antiviral medicine remdesivir in a closely watched clinical trial is seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms, with nearly all patients discharged in less than a week, STAT has learned.”
https://www.statnews.com/2020/04/16/early-peek-at-data-on-gilead-coronavirus-drug-suggests-patients-are-responding-to-treatment/
Hopefully Gilead can crank out the drug fast. Fauci says we need another 2 years to study it.
Fauci is in no position to dictate such things.
He does not even work at the FDA.
And they have said that it is physically impossible to “crank it out”.
They report moving Heaven and Earth to reduced the manufacturing process from a full year to six months.
They also report that the there only exists capacity and raw materials to make enough for a million ten day courses of treatment by the end of the year.
This report and others I posted on another thread a short time ago are anecdotal, but they seem to be quite compelling.
What it amounts to at this point is that every report is encouraging.
I am not aware of any news that would cast doubt on this drug being broadly helpful.
Normally two years would be a reasonable expectation from a optimistic point of view.
I would be surprised if any treatment would be delayed that long if it is shown to make it possible to favorably alter the outlook for patients in a significant way.
There is simply far more at stake than is typical.
In my view, once any treatment is approved, it can form the basis of combinations of drugs, which is what it will likely take to approach the status of a “cure”.
For many years, few companies have had much interest in antivirals or vaccines, since good results are few and far between, the process takes a very long time, for antivirals a limited market exists, and for vaccines a limited potential possibility for profits has been the prevalent view.
A global shutdown seems to have altered that calculus.
There is outlier Sweden right in the middle of the pack. They had a rough couple of last 2 days with 170 and 130 deaths, but those are probably pulled forward from the weekend when they do not seem to do testing or at least reporting.
Even with those devastating days, they are still right there, in the middle, like a true outlier would be.
I mean, they are not locked down, their rate of growth should be at least double ours.
If I remember correctly the locked down shut down number for the United States started off with 300,000 dead, and then over time it was brought down to 60,000 dead or thereabouts. It might be lower now, who knows… But it was reduced by a factor of 5! So, that means that Sweden, the Outlier should be about 5 times as bad as us. Not sure what that works out to on an exponential growth chart, but they are claiming Sweden will lose 18,000+ souls to this disease since they are not locked down. That would require them to lose about 37 people per million population per day from now until the end of June. They are currently shedding about 6 maybe 7 on an average day per million.
Anyone want to take bets on whether Sweden has closer to 18,000 dead by June 30th against my wager that it will be closer to 2400? That would translate to about 240 deaths per million, slightly less than double what it is today.
LOCKDOWNS DO NOT WORK. You are wasting your time, your wealth, and your mental anguish on an activity that will do you no good.
I don’t profess to know what course should be taken. But it seems to me that Bjorn Lomborg has a point in Sweden’s favor: https://twitter.com/JosephHBorn/status/1250897789493678082?s=20
I totally agree that Sweden is not experiencing any greater loss of life than the rest of us despite not taking away the liberties of their people. We should expect also if our lock down , distancing and frequent hand cleaning ,which I follow , works then we should see less of all virus illness from now on but I suspect we will see a decline in this one virus but still have a flu epidemic this winter and they will say look the measures we have taken worked.
my big post for the day with the latest on why the shutdown is a mistake.
Evidence is piling up that this entire enterprise of social distancing and more importantly economic shut down is not just bad policy, but completely worthless and actively destructive.
The reason we shut down in the first place was a misplaced idea that we needed to flatten the curve in order to protect the healthcare system. So far the only place where the healthcare system has been put in significant pressure is New York City and it has not yet broken even under tremendous numbers of covid-19 cases and deaths. No other place is being seriously taxed by Covid-19 cases or deaths. In fact, with the shut down having ended non critical surgeries most hospitals have laid people off because they are underutilized and run on very thin margins. If needed, those people who are not needed in some places could be filling in at places like New York City to cover any needs they had. New York did not run out of ventilators. Never even came close.
The shut down was not intended to save lives, and never could anyways. The disease is going to continue to spread regardless, just, supposedly, not as fast. It would still get to everyone it was going to get to. But the argument now is that we cannot reopen because more people will die. No evidence suggests that is the case. But these “experts” are still believed? By who?
Sweden is a prime example of the control group. Everyone else is locked down and they are for the most part fully open and barely social distancing. They still have bars and restaurants open. No business shutdowns except those caused by a reduction of foreign customers because they are all locked down. If any place was going to show the world what open for business looks like, it is Sweden. They got to 1 death per million population on March 18th, the United States of America got there on March 22. Sweden is currently at 132 deaths per million and the United States with 4 fewer days of deaths piled up is up to 102 deaths per day. The United States has been going up about 9 deaths per million per day and Sweden about 6 deaths per million per day. The United States is catching up with Sweden right now. But Sweden is wide open, it should be getting worse faster every day they do not shut down, because that is what is claimed to be what is supposed to happen by the “experts”. They claim Sweden is going to get to 1,800 deaths per million by August with the vast majority of those deaths before the end of may. That would require the average daily rate of growth for their deaths per million would have to be 37. More than 6 times what it is today, and their rate has actually flat-lined at around 6 per million per day. The shut down is not working. We are doing about as well as the control group.
Niel Ferguson of the Imperial College has stated that of the deaths his latest study shows of 20,000 Brit’s that 2/3rd of those deaths are unavoidable even without covid-19 being involved. They are just deaths that will occur with Covid-19. So, even the paltry 20,000 deaths is really just 6,600 real deaths caused by Covid-19 and my bet is that his estimate is off by a large part and only a fraction of 6,600 would really be killed by the disease rather than the chronic conditions that 97.3 of those who died have when they die with the disease.
New York City data confirms comorbidity stats from Italy from last month that only 3% of covid-19 related deaths are to people with no known chronic health conditions. .nyc.gov/assets/doh/downloads/pdf/imm/covid-19-daily-data-summary-deaths-04152020-1.pdf Underlying illnesses include Diabetes, Lung Disease, Cancer, Immunodeficiency, Heart Disease, Hypertension, Asthma, Kidney Disease, and GI/Liver Disease.
Adding up the numbers comes out to 2.7% of those who had a known medical history had no other chronic condition at time of death. The other 97.3% had at least one of the above diseases. Of course, as we know, people with many of these diseases, diabetes for example, do not know they have them.
The disease is not that deadly. Probably less deadly than the flu. Different studies have shown that the virus has struck far more people than have been identified by testing the already sick and those already in the hospitals. A German study of 1000 in a town of 12,000 found 14% had been infected and recovered while 2% still had the virus in them while regular testing showed that 0.1% infection rate. 140 times and 20 times as many as were known before. An MIT study of sewage found virus loads that indicated between 5 and 250 times as many people as known to have the virus likely had the virus. A study of pregnant women in New York City found 15% of pregnant women came in infected with the disease, indicating that New York City has 10 to 100 times as many infections as the tests at hospitals and of the sick indicate. 88% of the women had no symptoms. A homeless shelter was tested coming out at around 30% had the infection and 83% were without symptoms. With only 1 in 3 supposed covid-19 deaths being actually attributable to covid-19 as the real cause the numerator is looking smaller and smaller and with the true infection rate being north of 15% and maybe less than 30% although it could be higher the denominator is looking rather large. If this were applied straight up to the United States that would bring the numerator down to 11300 and the denominator up to 20,000,000 that would translate into an infection fatality ratio of 0.0564%. My personal estimate is around 0.025% or a maximum United States death risk of 99,000 people. 90% or more of which would be retired and sick.
The disease primarily only kills those who are already sick and those close to dying. 97.3% of all those who die die with a confirmed chronic condition that lowers their average age of death by a decade or more on average. The average age of death to those with covid-19 (not due to) in the United States is 74.52 years old while the average life expectancy for average health Americans is 78.69 years. The disease kills men at a ratio of 3/5 and women at a ratio of 2/5. Generally speaking, the general flu kills as many children as it does elderly which means decades of lost life compared to Covid-19 that kills almost no children, 2 so far in the entire United States, and primarily the elderly who are already sick and near life expectancy ages. Shaving a few months off per death.
On to the whole argument about social distancing and shutting down non essential business in order to prevent the disease from spreading. In New York City 15% of pregnant women were tested positive for Covid-19 indicating a pretty wide spread of the disease throughout the city in general, but also, 88% of those infected had no symptoms of the disease. These people being prime virus spreaders as they are symptom free and thus not suspect to be infected. Chances are 88%+/-10% of all people infected are symptom free and even of those who present symptoms they are contagious for several days before the first mild symptoms show. Social distancing can only go on for so long, people are social creatures, even introverts like me need some level of socialization. This social distancing breaks families, causes significant emotional harm, heightens suicidal thoughts and tendencies. When coupled with throwing 22,000,000 and counting people out of work, shutting down non essential but essential for people’s emotional well being businesses, the effects of social distancing are going to be multiplied and the negative harms, particularly suicides is going to climb, here is the word of the month, exponentially. And I am not convinced this social distancing and shutting down of part of the economy even works to slow the virus down. 30% of a homeless shelter tested positive for covid-19. 30% or 150 times the rate of positive tests for the whole nation. How many more got sick and recovered before giving birth and being tested? 15% of pregnant women, who I am quite certain take their health and hygiene very seriously, or 75 times the national positive tests. Then compare our deaths with those of Sweden and extrapolate out how many people are likely infected. If we just go with the test positive women who are pregnant number, that indicates 50,000,000 Americans have the disease or had the disease. 100,000,000 if we use the homeless as examples. And if we extrapolate out that people have the disease for an average of 18 days, and that this all started back in February, then we have about 36 days of recovered people not being counted in those tests. So, maybe we should double the number and use the women as the benchmark. Call it 100,000,000 Americans already infected or infected and recovered with 99% of those recovered immune to the disease for at least 2 years. Anyone think social distancing with that infectious of a disease really could accomplish anything more than a part of 1% reduction in spread? Instead of 2.07 contagious level maybe it is 2.05 with social distancing. With a partial shutdown and people getting home deliveries and going to grocery stores, maybe that social distancing number gets reduced to 2.03.
And at what cost. Maybe an additional 10,000 young to middle aged working people committing suicide? $2,200,000,000,000 stimuless piled on the backs of our children and their children? Another $5,600,000,000,000 in lost wealth creation due to a crashed economy, 1.5 trillion in lost taxes added to the debt for our children and their children. Substance abuse increases. More children with low nutrition to starvation diets becoming permanently less healthy. Depression. Loneliness. Divided families. What about those old people who are going to die now, all alone because there is too much supposed risk in visiting them. People die everyday, now they are all going to die alone and with no family support. In fact, I am quite positive that loneliness with no family support will cause many who are near death to die earlier than they otherwise would have. Who wants to go to the hospital today when it is claimed 30% of the staff are infected? How many people will die because they put off what they think are trivial health issues that eventually kill them? Many people might be unable to refill prescriptions because the are required to or at least think they are required to visit a hospital to get them refilled.
Even if we give these people arguing that we need to stay in lock-down to save lives credibility, we should look at their numbers. The highest death toll they currently proclaim is 300,000 if we end the lock-down early. OK, what is the least number of deaths we can expect. We are at a supposed 33,900 today, lets double that as we are supposedly on the downward slope of the curve. 67,800 minimum 300,000 maximum. I can work with this. We have all the above numbers and significantly more if we extend the shutdown to the end of May, even more if we go out to the end of June and more out to the end of July. But even with the above numbers, the cost per life saves is extreme. If we reopen too early, we could lose an extra 232,200 lives. If you believe my numbers above, that probably translates out to at an absolute maximum of 968,274 life years. Pretty impressive huh? OK, lets just look at stimuless. $2,275,000 per life year saved or created (think Obama saved or created jobs). If we add in lost economic output and the added debt due to lack of tax receipts comes out to $9,600,000 per life year saved or created. 23 unemployed people per life year saved or created. Those are low numbers. If the shut down continues out to the end of May, it could be 180% that number, out to end of June 250% out to the end of July 350% or more. That is giving the doomsayers the absolute benefit of the doubt. I do not think any rational person can believe that there is a risk of 300,000 Americans. Do you? I think the more likely maximum risk is 99,000 of which, using Niel Ferguson’s 2/3 number, 30,000 maximum would be excess deaths but more likely the real excess deaths would be around 3000 (the 2.7% who are without chronic health issues). And we cannot save even those.
What did work in Korea may not have worked in the UK or even less so in the USA. My niece was employed in the Korean education system for about 4 or 5 years (now teaching at a Canadian University) despite the country’s industrialisation and urbanisation, she was surprised and very impressed by the populations’ cooperation, obedience and respect for rules and regulations and the general social harmony in the country.
Regarding contact tracing if person goes to crowded bar how on earth are those contacts traced ? Perhaps SK has access to everyone’s cell phone locations.
Ask Mr. Samsung. Galaxy phone ain’t your best friend.
https://www.computerworld.com/article/3514999/samsung-selling-data.html
A simple coronavirus league table approach to compare impacts on countries is not really appropriate, there are many factors that affect how fast cv19 will spread in a country. These would result in big differences even if all countries’ reactions were identical. These factors include:
– Numbers travelling from China before March 2020 (e.g. Italy fashion business meant huge mutual travel between north Italy and Wuhan, direct flights);
– Economic inequality and poverty: a poor underclass will have poor health and suffer disproportionately. A big factor in UK and USA;
– Latitude. Cold countries in winter, people immuno-compromised due to cold. That’s why flu is also worse in winter. (And flu, like coronavirus, is being reduced in population incidence by the lockdowns.)
– Population density. Sweden is sparsely populated, less than the population of London, in a big country.
– Quality of housing stock. Houses in UK are worse insulated than in Russia for instance (according to published research). Poverty, overcrowding, drafty houses … good conditions for cv19.
– Social customs – Mediterranean countries have large family gatherings more often than north Europeans. Generally south European and Catholic countries more warm and gregarious while north European Protestant countries frosty and ascerbic. (Catholic countries also generally have better cuisine than Protestant.) Countries where habitual greetings involve kisses on both cheeks are all high covid countries: Belgium, Spain, Italy and France.
– Age distribution. More oldies = more covid19 infections unfortunately.
– Public transport systems where passengers are compressed into physical contact – London, New York, Madrid, Paris etc.
Another possible factor (influencing covid19 deaths): euthanasia. The three countries most permissive of euthanasia – Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands – both have above average Covid death rates for Europe. Here in Belgium they are now classifying all deaths in old peoples homes as coronavirus deaths. A convenient cover?
Too many simple assumptions here which we are forced to believe but make it impossible to disprove the idea that the control of the general publics behaviour is doing anything to stop the spread of this virus. I am 64 years old and yet I am still working, a human shield perhaps to protect those younger than me isolating at home. If we see a flu epidemic this winter in the UK then the measures taken could not have worked because they cannot target one virus in particular.
Starting monday, in Germany the lockdown will be lightly reduced. Schools should start end April to May 4, with classes that will have examinations, some shops (800 m²) can open now, car shops, bicycle shops (!) even larger, coiffeurs with strong restrictions.
In NZ we are contemplating going from 4 weeks of what we call level 4 lockdown (only essential workers, not including gun shops!) everyone else stay home except for food shopping, medical, walks or road cycling) to level 3. Level 3 is construction can resume, all shops can open but significant distancing or on line shopping and restaurants take away (take out* for Americans) only. No pubs.
We are doing this with a total of 9 deaths and a reducing number of infections. I am not a statistician so have used a simple 5 day average ‘log’ to attempt an RO.
<> then <> <>and to try for an RO used <>
Anyway (addressed to Lord Monckton and other more erudite listers– more erudite than myself being most of you) with the data of NZ positives as follows (last figure yesterday) and following the schema advocated by Lord Monckton above, are we being too conservative in our slow exit?
1,2,0,4,8,8,11,13,14,36,53,50,78,85,83,63,75,89,69,71,82,98,67,54,50,29,44,28,18,19,17,20,15.(yesterday).
*Funny, I read ‘take out’ as a military term with permanent consequences for the receiver not food picked up from a purveyor of comestibles.
Now that an approved antibody test is shipping in the US as of today, with a promise to deliver a million tests in the coming week, we may be able to move past the period of wild speculation into a period of hard(ish) facts.
If we have competent and honest people in charge, it should be possible within a week or two to definitively answer the key question of the proportion of the population with immunity to this disease and thus how close we are to herd immunity. It should also prove possible to evaluate from serological testing of the recovered cases, how long any such immunity is likely to be effective.
The other unknown that should not really be so difficult to resolve is whether HCQ-Zn therapy is effective and safe (as well as the minimum effective dosage and any contraindications). I speak of practical answers, not levels of certainty that can only take many months to demonstrate, while we watch patients die because we refuse to give the treatment to those patients most likely to benefit from it, and we obtusely fret that a drug that has been safely used by millions may in some fantasy world kill more people than it helps.
Taken together it would be far easier to make decisions about risks from ending the economic disaster, if governments knew how many are at risk and whether they stand a chance of being treated effectively. If we are now at or near the peak, then without changes in how we treat future cases, we must expect an additional number of deaths (or more), than the numbers already sustained (assuming a gaussian distribution).
The relevant question is not how many will still die from covid-19 complications, if we continue doing what we are doing, but which approach will result in the least total deaths, taking into account deaths resulting from the economic collapse and future deaths that could be avoided by a broader use of HCQ and other treatments that have shown practical utility. As in all matters of prudential judgment, it must be a balance.
Its going to be hard to tell the case death rate.
“Coronavirus clue? Most cases aboard U.S. aircraft carrier are symptom-free”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-military-sympt/coronavirus-clue-most-cases-aboard-u-s-aircraft-carrier-are-symptom-free-idUSKCN21Y2GB
“can the world afford not to sweep away the totalitarian regime in Peking?” Yes. We might replace it with something much worse. Look at Iraq. I call it a Bernie Sanders recipe – it is not perfect, don’t improve it, destroy it.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=sw2B9knw58U
NYC ICUs changing protocol from early intubation to high flow oxygen w/proning with good results.
https://twitter.com/airwaycam/status/1250849643157733376
Coronavirus Update: High-Flow Oxygen Protocol And ‘Proning’ Reducing Number Of Patients On Ventilators
https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2020/04/14/coronavirus-covid-19-hypoxemia-high-flow-oxygen-protocol-proning-ventilators/
My doctor told me today that he has tested many patients, and is yet to see a single one come back positive for the virus.
What this tells me is that the infection is very clumpy geographically…but I suppose few would be surprised by that.
It’s known and proven for a longer time.
