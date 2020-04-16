Climate Claim: President Trump’s Travel Bans Shows We Need More Global Governance

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Oxford Lecturer Kate Guy, President Trump “blindsiding” allies with Coronavirus travel bans and his focus on taking care of the USA proves we are not ready for the coming climate disaster – but we could “rebound” with “more solid” global security and cooperation.
Coronavirus shows we are not at all prepared for the security threat of climate change
April 16, 2020 12.28am AEST
Kate Guy, PhD Candidate and Lecturer in International Relations, University of Oxford
How might a single threat, even one deemed unlikely, spiral into an evolving global crisis which challenges the foundations of global security, economic stability and democratic governance, all in the matter of a few weeks?
My research on threats to national security, governance and geopolitics has focused on exactly this question, albeit with a focus on the disruptive potential of climate change, rather than a novel coronavirus. In recent work alongside intelligence and defence experts at the think-tank Center for Climate and Security, I analysed how future warming scenarios could disrupt security and governance worldwide throughout the 21st century. Our culminating report, A Security Threat Assessment of Global Climate Change, was launched in Washington just as the first coronavirus cases were spreading undetected across the US.
An uncoordinated response
While traditionally a great power like the US might step forward to direct a collective international response, instead the Trump administration has repeatedly chosen to blindside its allies with the introduction of new limitations on trade and movement of peoples. This mismanagement has led to each nation going on its own, despite the fact that working together would net greater gains for all. As the New York Times’s Mark Landler put it, the voices of world leaders are forming “less a choir than a cacophony”, leading to mixed global messages, undetected spread, and ongoing fights over limited resources.
We can treat the current global crisis as a sort of “stress test” on these institutions, exposing their vulnerabilities but also providing the urgent impetus to build new resilience. In that light, we could successfully rebound from this moment with more solid global security and cooperation than we knew going into it. Decision-makers should take a hard look at their current responses, problem-solving methods, and institutional design with future climate forecasts like our Threat Assessment in mind.
Read more: https://theconversation.com/coronavirus-shows-we-are-not-at-all-prepared-for-the-security-threat-of-climate-change-136029
What are they teaching in universities these days?
There is nothing wrong with different countries implementing varied responses to the Chinese Coronavirus, or any other global crisis.
Imagine if the world had embraced a completely unified response, and granted the incompetent United Nations World Health Organisation had been granted absolute power for the duration of the crisis. The WHO wanted open borders and free movement long after Trump closed the US border. And talk about lack of focus; a senior WHO advisor wants recovery money to be spent on renewables.
A variety of disconnected responses to Covid-19 means multiple opportunities to get things right, instead of putting all the eggs in one basket. Nobody knows what the right response is, but with a variety of different responses, everyone can observe what is working in other countries, and what mistakes they made, and copy the best of what other people are doing.
51 thoughts on “Climate Claim: President Trump’s Travel Bans Shows We Need More Global Governance”
The UK’s Covid-19 latest (Thursday) update:
http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UK-COVID-19.htm
Skydiving Accident Ruled Death By Coronavirus
https://twitter.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1250827546373115904
That’s almost as good as Biden’s mask.
Have you seen the one of Schumer wearing a mask?
https://pluralist.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/schumer-mask.jpg
I think that’s the best I have seen.
Oxford — pretty much a carbon-copy of America’s Haaaaaavard. Fake-education and indoctrination-mill.
But Oxford was the first!!
… by 540 years (1096 vs. 1636)
Ivy League and OxBridge, never mind the lesser ones, have been possibly irredeemably ruined. When all this climate madness has been quelled by nature and honest science, the only course seems to be to create new, sleeker, institutions with notably higher standards, and none of the dozens of navel gazer wifty poofty faculties created by socialists to bring these institutions down by flooding them with the left half of the IQ bell.
PhDs from this period will have to be revetted or asterisked like the performance drug enhanced baseball players ‘stats’. Perhaps as much as 75% of degreed graduates are basically unfit educationally for work in relevant learned professions. The literature of the last 5 decades, from sciences and the arts, would best be excised from the useful and possibly stored so that real scholars can, in the future, review sections of it to see how we went wrong during this extraordinarily pathological time.
What are they teaching in universities these days?
Never let a good crisis go to waste, especially if you can leverage it to get something that you could never get otherwise.
They teach social justice, social progress, and social science through em-pathetic appeals.
In reply to: “My research on threats to national security, governance and geopolitics has focused on exactly this question, albeit with a focus on the disruptive potential of climate change, rather than a novel coronavirus.”
And her solution is What? This person is clueless…
National security means protection from threats to our economy …
Stupid ideas that kill countries can kill economies, just like viruses.
The Left create ‘crises’. They do not solve crises. CAGW is one of a long list.
Now we are under attack by the Left and the Virus and our Economy …
Next the Fake news will announce we need a war to fix the economy, a war to fight the virus, and a third war to fight climate change. H
Logically, the Left would stop the CAGW war and help with the Virus and the Economy.
But, No they are still in fight mode.
Isn’t it funny how every ‘solution’ advances their agenda?
They certainly aren’t teaching history. Americans decided we didn’t want to be governed by European arrogance about 250 years ago.
Despite the yearnings of some citizens, most of us still feel that way; ” and we’re armed”( favorite partial quote from The Core)
We barely beat them them back the first time and in 1812, but now I’m thinking we might have a chance to invade the UK and break those shackles once and for all. Then we can turn it into New Australia and send all of our prisoners and democrats there to serve as a penal colony.
PhD candidates shriek the loudest for that millisecond of notoriety. The sad thing is that strategy tends to work for getting a job offer from the more senior and embedded shriek faculty/administrators.
New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan, California and Pennsylvania are the top six leaders for the number of US CoVid-19 cases and deaths.
Not only that, together they have more cases and deaths than the entire other 46 states COMBINED!!!!
Not only that, together they lead the ENTIRE REST OF THE FREAKING WORLD!!!!
The US and global economies are in free fall because of these six idiots!
The masked, stay-at-home, social distancing clown show is because of these six losers.
Besides the obvious, e.g. poor hygiene, too old, too sick, too crammed together, too diabetic, too fat, too smokey just what might be their special talents?
How ‘bout some of y’all useless freshly minted twit and twat journalism majors free lancing for the fake news MSM investigate and inform.
Like ya’ know, actually that’s like actually your like actual job description, ya’ know, like.
Seem most of this is traceable to one woman who traveled from Iran.
New York wouldn’t have most of this if the Trump travel ban with Iran hadn’t been rendered moot by pecksniff attorneys.
Do you really believe that most of the workforce of a meat packaging plant in fly-over America could become infected, but the slums of India, Bangladesh, etc., escape large infection rates?
The only numbers that approach the reality are the US, Canada, and Europe. Most of those countries have infection rates and mortality rates, normalized for population, worse than the US.
Maybe you know this, maybe not; most of the workforce in meat packing plants are immigrants. They move in vectors and frequencies that most in fly-over country don’t.
Nick,
Given the political ‘leadership’ and citizen leanings in the states you reference, I highly recommend Socialist Distancing for all of us in the other 44 United States of America!
Michigan is not even near the top of the list, it’s Detroit that is #3 in the U.S. in coronavirus infections and close to the top in death rates. The rest of Michigan is relatively free of the disease. I live in a county with zero infections, and an area of over a quarter of a million people with about 27 total infections, all related to travel, all traced, all alerted as to the movements of the infected in the 3-5 days prior to their tests and quarantines, and no new cases no for about a week. In contrast, members of the Detroit Police Department were having house parties in Mid March, crowds were gathering in Detroit parks in early April. That the virus can be deadly isn’t an issue, but it’s clear that prudent adults can deal with it.
Nonetheless the Michigan Gov is telling you that you all are like Detroit. That is in between other radical road funding proposals. Keep your heads down and shut up in Michigan or they will show you just how useless that Constitution is.
Elitist, globalist, ivory tower “a$$hat’, with TDS showing. No other way to say it.
She must be good enough to be a world ruler because she’s an Oxford PhD Candidate and Lecturer in International Relations.
Yes, for your own safety and well being, send all of your money to a world agency. I’m sure the $200 million spent by the World Health Organization on travel expenses was well worth it. I feel so much safer already.
Centralized Planning destroyed the Soviet Union, made a mockery of Communist China’s response to the pandemic, and is exposing those who would impose disaster on the whole world!
Defunding is the name of the game–WHO is next, centralized planners? They should be!
Things don’t have to be so disconnected and confusing. On climate change, line up with President Trump. Problem solved. No charge.
Look at the actual report. It’s climate change doom and gloom, based on GHG emissions, and models. 86 pages.
——————————
A SECURITY THREAT ASSESSMENT OF GLOBAL CLIMATE CHANGE
HOW LIKELY WARMING SCENARIOS INDICATE A CATASTROPHIC SECURITY FUTURE
https://climateandsecurity.files.wordpress.com/2020/03/a-security-threat-assessment-of-climate-change.pdf
In this day and age, referencing the NYT is sufficient to throw any story into the Fake News category.
Physical isolation s a temporary, evidence-based policy based on a clear and progressive risk from Wuhan virus (es?) to populations with borders. The Proficy (sic) of [Catastrophic] [Anthropogenic] Climate cooling… warming… change is inferred with liberal license from circumstantial evidence infilled with brown matter and Green energy to sustain a consensus with reality.
Yes, let’s all work under one organization. There’s already an international organization for responding to pandemics. If the world, including the US, had followed its recommendations, there would have been tens of thousands of additional deaths. That would have certainly please some of the elitist trash spouting this concept.
Gates would be the first applauding loudest.
PhD candidate. She is a graduate student. Correction, she is an arrogant graduate student with an enormous chip on her shoulder. There once was a time when students who walked beside their shoes and thought to pontificate before they even had finished a thesis let alone defended it were treated on the nasty surprise of having their work rejected. Alas, I won’t hold my breath.
The author has no solution, just a plea to “work together”. Work together to do what? No answer.
“According to Oxford Lecturer Kate Guy, …we could “rebound” with “more solid” global security and cooperation.”
Yes, rebound but without the Chinese chain-dog WHO, and with much reduced dependence on Chinese manufacture and with freedom from Chinese political pressure.
Whether Climate Change is real or imagined, one thing is certain.
Giving large amounts of money to the UN or the WHO will accomplish absolutely nothing.
Not true they will accomplish one thing to espouse the virtues of China and whatever message China wants to portrait.
CCP agitprop from a pseudointellectual party mouthpiece. Let’s start by revoking Chinese tourist, student, and media worker visas, then see how we go. Maybe then recognise Taiwan, free Tibet, enforce Hong Kong sovereignity. Definitely more tariffs.
The egg heads are desperate to get their global governance in a bigger way than it is now, using the man made / global warming scam as a guise to bring it about. Unfortunately for them, this coronavirus fiasco has caused a lot more people to wake up to the dangers of UN global governance. As we’ve seen here in Canada and other countries around the world , that no one had a plan to deal with a global pandemic, other than maybe one or two. For the most part they all took their orders from the corrupt WHO who actually helped spread the virus around the world. Now everyone is trying to play catch up, making up on the fly as stumble and bumble from one blunder to the next.
co-operation is not coercion
It still baffles me how people can be so dumb.
Mmmm, no. The claims of the need for ‘global governance’ is proof that we need to guard our sovereignty.
Comical really, claims in the article about ‘blindsiding’ when a number of other countries had imposed travel bans before the US.
And yet sad at the same time, the longer the US would have taken, by ‘consulting with allies’, the more dead Americans there would have been.
Given that Biden/Pelosi/Sanders were calling Trump a racist in February and March for closing borders, it is quite clear to all Americans that a democrat president would have been politically correct (political leftness), and would have sat back and let a million Americans die before even thinking about acting on borders.
The Oxford types also somehow don’t understand that this crisis will be a big boost to Nationalism.
Globalism isn’t making any sort of comeback for another quarter of a century at least.
As for future climate forecast modelling at Oxford as mentioned in the article, I presume they have factored in a range of global cooling scenarios and the subsequent threat to world food supply.
I’m against it since these tyrants can’t be voted out by citizens. Any power given to UN is power lost from citizens of democracies.
A PhD candidate in “international relations” – no management experience, no science education much less experience, never built a business, just some short term positions with government entities and Clintron’s campaign – she’s not actually qualified to do anything – looks like a perfect candidate to join the IPCC.
I’m not sure we should commit ourselves to following recommendations by anyone who uses the word albeit. Here is the coordinated, world-wide approach to climate policy:
https://bit.ly/3bhQJgb
We have all seen what happens when you give up your control to a bureaucratic entity with the EU … it made such a compelling case that it induced BREXIT. I am sure every country is racing to line up to hand over control to a global bureaucratic entity 🙂
I skimmed through the report which Cam-S was so kind to provide. The word “analysis” is used frequently but there are actually no fact-based analyses of any climate parameter in it – not one – that I could find. It simply contains the usual unsupported talk of increased storms, droughts, sea level and so forth without any reference to actual measurements. It does have really fine layout, printing and graphics of course; really good looking and glossy. And how much did we pay for this?
What are they teaching in universities these days?
How to be woke, how to no-platform wrongthinkers and making unreasonable or daft demands; decolonising the curriculum etc.
International Relations PhD candidate.
From Oxford.
Talking about Imperialism of the New World order (order is small for a reason…)
Hmmm….
Where have I seen that before? I wonder, I really do wonder…maybe I dunno…HISTORY?
Something this person obviously did not study…her history and now she is bound to repeat it.
Too bad.
So sad.
Next……