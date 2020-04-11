Of Quinine And Chloroquine

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
After all the people saying we shouldn’t take chloroquine because of the side effects, let me take the opportunity to say some words about that curious drug.
I moved to the Solomon Islands, north of Australia near the Equator, in 1984. I ended up living and working there for nine years. The Solomons host all four kinds of malaria—Plasmodium falciparum, P. ovale, P. malariae, and P. vivax. Unlike most parts of the world, at the time the four kinds of malaria in the Solomons were not chloroquine-resistant.
So I took chloroquine prophylactically once a week to prevent the disease. 500 mg (300 mg base), one pill every seven days.
After I’d been there maybe three years, I thought “I don’t want to take this forever. If I get malaria, I’ll cure it, that’s what medicine is for”. So after having taken well over 100 doses of chloroquine, I gave it up.
Of course, after stopping chloroquine, I got malaria. It is a most curious and devious houseguest. Malaria has a bunch of forms, all with different shapes and different abilities, and it changes form like we change shirts. When it hits your bloodstream, it streaks for your liver as fast as it can. Along the way, it is shedding parts of its skin layer. These skin bits occupy and distract a large number of antibodies, which recognize enemies by their skin surfaces. This allows more of the malaria parasites to make it to the liver. When it gets to the liver, it changes form.
After living for a bit in the liver in that new form, it changes form again and goes back out into your bloodstream and gets inside the red blood cells. Where, of course, it changes into another form.
Unlike the other forms, this latest form can reproduce. It starts to produce thousands and thousands of descendants, which eventually rupture the red blood cells and re-emerge into your bloodstream.
Until that point, you don’t even know the tiny criminals have invaded your corporeal mansion. But when they rupture the red blood cells, your body gets the full-blown malarial crisis, shaking and sweating, chills and fever at once. I’d always thought stories about people’s teeth chattering in sickness from the chills were exaggerations.
I was very wrong.
Now, at the time we were living on a 280 acre (110 ha) coral atoll island called Liapari Island, way out in the outback. Here’s the island, on the right …
The Solomon Islands are in the middle of nowhere, north of Australia below the equator. Western Province in the Solomon Islands, with the Western Province capital at Gizo Island, is even more nowhere. And Liapari Island, 17 miles (27 km) by water from Gizo, is the very heart of nowhere.
Fortunately, my gorgeous ex-fiancee is a family nurse practitioner. The doctors there advised quinine. So she took the company outboard skiff, drove it seventeen miles to Gizo, and brought back the quinine. I took the prescribed dose. Horribly bitter pills.
Well, I’m here to say that the damn quinine cure is far worse than the disease. It adds bad pain and weakness on top of chills and fever. I recall that at one point it took me about thirty seconds of hard work just to sit up in the bed. When I laid down, I thought “I can’t be that weak! I just can’t be! It can’t take that long just to sit up!”
So I tried it again.
45 seconds that second time. Crazy weakness and pain. I’d never felt anything like the combination of malaria and quinine, and I definitely don’t recommend it no matter how bored you are.
After that, I never took quinine again. I would take its chemical cousin, chloroquine, instead. But this time I was taking it curatively, not preventatively. It was not fun in the high doses, but it beat the malaria back, and it was much more tolerable than quinine.
Finally, after suffering a couple more bouts of malaria over the next couple years, my mad mate Mike told me that when you feel malaria coming on, and you can definitely can feel it coming on, to take three weekly doses at once (1500 mg, or 900 mg of base), then the same thing 24 hours later, then the same thing on the third day. He swore it fended off the malaria.
So I started using his plan, and I never got full-blown malaria again. Just take nine weeks worth of chloroquine in three days, it aborts the onset of the chills and fever, no problem.
In addition, at the time, I knew dozens and dozens of expatriates in the Solomons and maybe half or more of them used chloroquine for either prophylaxis or cure of malaria.
In summary: yes, as with any medicine, some people suffer side effects from chloroquine. But it is widely tolerated. In addition, it’s cheap because it’s been used since the 1930s, so it’s been off-patent for decades, and the side effects are well known
Do we know scientifically if it works for COVID-19? Nope. But I’ll guarantee you that if I get the ‘rona, I will take chloroquine and azithromycin and zinc. Nothing to lose, everything to gain, and Fauci is both mad and destructive to argue against it.
And to close out the story of the madcap transformations of the malaria parasite, we left it swimming in our bloodstream after rupturing the red blood cells. From there, a mosquito removes it from your body with its magic hypodermic needle, and it moves into the mosquito’s stomach where … yes, you guessed it, it transforms itself once again into a new kind of malarious being. And when the mosquito bites another person, it injects that form into your bloodstream, whereupon it starts racing for their liver to start the cycle again.
There is one final oddity of this most odd of life forms. Sometimes, P. falciparum malaria can … yep, you got it … change into yet another form. It does this in the liver, and after changing forms it promptly falls asleep for maybe a year. Or two. Or more. This form goes by the absolutely wonderful name of a “hypnozoite”, after Hypnos, the Greek god of sleep. Hypnozoites are the source of the world-famous recurrence of malaria years, occasionally decades, after leaving the malarial zones.
When one of the hypnozoites wakes up after a two-year nap, I assume it stretches, yawns, looks at the other still-sleeping hypnozoites, and of course, it being malaria and all, just for fun it changes form. No longer a hypnozoite, it jumps into the bloodstream, reproduces inside the red blood cells until they burst … and that is how after I’d left the Solomons and had been living in Fiji for a couple of years, I suddenly felt that awful familiar feeling.
And being an honest man I must confess, at that time I said very bad words. Not only that, but I engaged in needless and ultimately pointless vituperation, casting unpleasant but extremely satisfying aspersions as to the ancestry of the whole tribe of mosquitoes and malaria in all their evil blood-sucking cell-destroying forms.
I was convinced at the time that I was done with malaria, but nooo … my main medical squeeze had to go hunt for chloroquine, there’s no malaria in Fiji. And once I got cured of the immediate malarial relapse, I took another drug that in theory kills the remaining hypnozoites, and me and malaria, we parted ways for good. At least I sure hope so.
And that’s my story of chloroquine and the reason why I say that anyone who gets the virus should at least try it.
My best to all, stay well, wash hands, don’t invite any strange bats to dinner, don’t touch your face, or your bat’s face for that matter, wear a mask, avoid crowds, you know the plan …
w.
PS- Regarding schools as centers of infection, the Solomons uses the British system of boarding schools. Grade school kids go from their villages to the local boarding school, which is often on another island, where they spend the entire semester.
And we always had to gird our loins and break out the mosquito repellent when the kids all returned at semester break, because invariably they brought a surfeit of malaria back with them …
19 thoughts on “Of Quinine And Chloroquine”
What is the evidence for hydroxychloroquine
We know the first French study was fatally flawed, but I keep hearing that other studies show benefits. Is there decent evidence out there?
Fauci actually did not argue against it, at least not for long – he said he would take it if he had the virus. Fauci did argue that the nornal tests should be made, and they are, along with the use of hydroxychlorine as an off label treatment. One doctor who treats Lupus patients said he has prescribed hydroxychloine for 42 years without seeing any side effects other than skin rashes.
“So I started using his plan, and I never got full-blown malaria again. Just take nine weeks worth of chloroquine in three days, it aborts the onset of the chills and fever, no problem.”
Just what we did after taking weekly quinine for the first 3 years in India, except it was a combination of chloroquine and something called Daraprim. I must confess to some scepticism about chloroquine for the most recent lurgy.
Our son just got out of quarantine after coming back from a working holiday in Oz at a highly inflated airfare. He is here for the duration with girlfriend because no work in either hospitality or management consulting. He will be able to get the odd few days casual construction work here. Basically the lockdown puts them back to square one in terms of employment.
Thx for advice. Don’t those meds also give you the shits?
Not me, Henry, but eeryone’s different …
w.
An RTO in our platoon didn’t take his pill and ended balled up wrapped in his poncho liner shaking uncontrollably. That guy was scary sick.
At the time we were taking a combo pill – Chloroquin and Primaquin.
Ah Willis is a great story teller. Very entertaining and informative anecdote.
The red blood-cell thing is apparently the link to COVID which seems to breaking the iron ion off the haemaglobin. Recent reports of hypoxia being the real disorder which needs treating rather than lung dysfunction and the for forced ventilation could be critical and reports of severe lung damage k-i-lling many patients may explain the horrible odds of coming out of the other end of being put on a ventilator.
Hypoxia also fits with accounts of the heavy male/female death toll reported in China where most of the older generation males are heavy smokers. They are thus already in a state where upto 60% of their haemoglobin it locked up with a CO molecule and permanently out of action. They have an oxygen transport problem without COVID.
Progress on this issue would be a game changer. If you have not understood the pathology , you are poorly equipt to cure it.
“I will take chloroquine and azithromycin and zinc. Nothing to lose, everything to gain, and Fauci is both mad and destructive to argue against it.”
I think Fauci didn’t want chloroquine to become toilet paper.
He probably knew doctors take chloroquine because it lower chance of getting the Chinese virus. And with 300 million Americans start taking it, not to mention hoarding it, there would be chloroquine for medical workers.
And once a supply stock was secure for Medical workers, he was saying follow medical advise from your doctor.
Though it’s possible Fauci thought there was side effects, and if 320 million Americans take it, it could cause more problem than the Chinese Virus.
But apparently if take it in proper doses, there is very minor side effects which are rare.
There is a vigorous campaign in Canada to deny the use of the chloroquine and azithromycin and zinc cocktail. Our public broadcaster has daily articles about the total lack of any evidence for its use and the horrific and often deadly side effects and conversely stories about Canadians with diseases like Lupus helped by chloroquine who will be left to suffer horribly when the supply runs because of stupid people demanding in unproven cure all. Not only has the public been subjected to this but medical practitioners have been warned in writing that any use of chloroquine and azithromycin and zinc for treating COVID19 is off label and could result in license discipline. I have no idea how many Canadians doctors are refusing to use this drug in an off label fashion due to the threats. As to why there is such a campaign, I am stymied unless our government wants us to be as sick as possible and have as many die as possible.
Well, now I know! Great story as always, Willis. Thanks for the valuable info!
On PBS this morning, a doctor (didn’t catch his name) said he got the corona virus, tried chloroquine and azithromycin (sp?). They did not help, and later he read up on their effect on cardiovascular disease and rued taking them.
The relatively under recognized relationship between malaria and pneumonia deserves a closer look. Maybe the curious, if casual, relationship between anti-malaria treatments and the current Corona virus will stimulate this work.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17154671/
Orange man bad.
Orange man like chloroquine.
Ergo, chloroquine bad, Q.E.D.
Sic transit ratio.
Interstng story willis
Did the natives have a natural immunity to Malaria or did they also have to take various malaria drugs?
Tonyb
Not sure we will ever hear of the results of chloroquine for a defense for “rona”. Does not seem that it should be so political. Great story as always.
Willis, is there any evidence that quinine and its cousins work differently in different people?
I have an amazing treatment/cure for my chronic condition (I won’t go into the details because it would immediately identify me). It doesn’t seem to work for everybody though. The Chinese members of the family tell me it’s because I have a cool body type and the ones it doesn’t work for have a hot body type.
The reason for my question to you is just part of building up something like a knowledge base so I can make up my mind on the body type ‘thing’.
I bought a half dozen 12 packs of cans of Tonic Water over the last two weeks. Each can contains 20 mg. of quinine hydrochloride. I read somewhere that’s only about a third to half the level it used to have in the old days. What I don’t know is … and likely know one knows yet, …
A) is it of any benefit against CoVID ?
B) if it is does it need to be mixed with gin to work ?
Why on earth do people live in areas with malaria?
That was not a fun story.
Nothing to lose, everything to gain, and Fauci is both mad and destructive to argue against it.
Didn’t Trump make the phrase “You’re fired” sort of a personal tag line?