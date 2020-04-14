Green New Deal goes viral, and fails

Reposted with permission from Bizpacreview
Proponents of the Green New Deal (GND) tell us that increasing human carbon dioxide emissions are fueling a dangerous rise in worldwide temperature. This temperature rise is then linked to a laundry list of climate-related catastrophes like droughts, floods and fires that are ongoing and only going to get worse unless drastic measures are taken.
Their solution? Force consumers and industries away from the consumption of the fossil fuels and toward carbon-free energy sources like wind, solar and geothermal. Glaringly missing from most of these green proposals is an embrace of the only non-fossil fuels that could provide abundant and reliable energy – nuclear and hydro-electric projects (but that is a story for a different day).
All the Democratic candidates, including the last man standing – Joe Biden, embraced some version of the GND, only differing in whose proposals would deindustrialize the United States the fastest. Make no mistake, a deindustrialization of America would be the result of moving our economy away from the affordable, abundant and reliable energy derived from the fossil fuels that power the country.
The overarching goal of the GND and the Paris climate accord is to lower atmospheric greenhouse gas by halting these emissions across all sectors of the global economy. With the economic collapse induced by COVID-19 stay-at home orders across much of the globe, we have been conducting a painful experiment that closely resembles the massive reductions envisioned by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the many aligned green advocacy groups.
No hard data is yet available on exact numbers of the recent emission reductions, but the reduction will likely be significant from decreased oil demand, air travel and industrial activity. Reductions in CO2 emissions from China have been estimated to be as much as 25% lower in the last month.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) the primary sources of greenhouse gas in the United States are transportation (29%), electricity generation (28%) and industry (22%). Of these three sectors, electricity generation is likely to be least affected by the shutdown, as more people are staying home and increasing the residential load by cooking, watching Net Flicks and the like, partially offsetting the decline in industrial demand. Demand is down across the New York Control Area only 2% to 18%, while some countries in the EU like Spain, Ireland and France are reporting slight increases in electric demand.
Meanwhile, both the transportation and industrial sectors will likely exhibit quite substantial reductions in CO2 emissions. Nearly all non-essential travel has been curtailed and many industrial activities have been reduced. The result has been an unprecedented worldwide lab experiment on how shutting down global CO2 emissions would impact atmospheric concentrations and how quickly.
One would surmise that the result from the self-imposed lockdown and consequent reduction in CO2 emissions would be a noticeable decline in atmospheric carbon dioxide, or at the very least a reduction in the rate of increase of the gas. On April 8th, the Mauna Loa Observatory released their report on the previous month’s (March 2020) concentration, and the data was shockingly contrary to what I and others had expected. Not only was there no decrease in the level of atmospheric CO2, the rate of increase continued unchanged. The most recent daily measurement as of the time of this post on April 9th set a new record high concentration (417.85 ppm).
The lack of an effect whatsoever on global CO2 levels after the huge decline in emissions should be a wakeup call to any of the politicians advancing economically crippling measures like the Green New Deal or the Paris climate accord. In particular, those Republicans that have recently embraced carbon taxation or Cap and Trade schemes in a misguided attempt to control the uncontrollable (global temperature) should seriously rethink this folly.
April data should be instructive, with a further whole month of economic and consequent emission slowdown.
There are lots of good experiments and observations to be made, but the extent of natural contributions and variability make finding any human signals out of the noise very difficult, especially globally. Local changes in particulates, audible noise, primary pollutants are easier to see.
It’s too bad that we have to eat. Doing this experiment for a year might tell us much.
I don’t agree.
a) AGW activists claim a huge proportion of the Keeling Slope is caused by human emissions;
b) As such, a ding — any sort of ding, even a tiny one — should show up.
c) if nothing whatsoever shows up over April-June, it falsifies AGW.
They will have to admit either AGW contribution is small or “gee, we will have to switch to another culprit than CO2”
Activists put all eggs in one basket. If there is no ding, the eggs are fried.
AGW activists claim a huge proportion of the Keeling Slope is caused by human emissions;
’til now, nothing to see in the weekly data
Add: if no ding shows up, at the very least it will falsify the Green New Deal: “We shut down 25% of world CO2 emissions, which is more than AOC ever dreamed of, and nothing happened.”
“…many aligned green advocacy groups” should be “malignant green advocacy groups”.
One should never believe anything that pathological liars say. China lied (and continues to lie) about coronavirus and their lick-spittle apologists in the West lie just as much.
“The overarching goal of the GND and the Paris climate accord is to lower atmospheric greenhouse gas…” Wrong. The overarching goal is to weaken Western economies so that China can take over as the world’s dominant superpower.
God help us all if that ever happens. It will make Japan’s “Greater Eastern Co-prosperity Sphere” look like child’s play in comparison.
Too many people at home farting.
In related news, wind turbines cause osprey populations to rebound after they had dropped coincident with the introductions of wind turbines.
You can find the actual updated charts on my blog version here: https://inconvenientfacts.xyz/blog/f/green-new-deal-goes-viral-and-fails
Crush the peasants. Elevate the do-gooder elites. Any excuse will do. Our allegedly “globalist,” but in reality neo-royalist betters are only getting warmed up. Neither AOC, Gavin Newsom nor the Secretary General of the U.N. are more inclined to travel in ox carts or rowboats than anyone else, despite protestations to the contrary.
But we are in an age of politicians who have no understanding of the real world, they been in politics all their life and rely on second and third hand information from people who have suspect abilities in the first place, or worse, personal agendas. Right now the governor of Michigan is relying on an MD that clearly has no clue about the rate of new infections, the fact that deaths are a trailing outcome of rates of infection, or even know what “exponential growth” means. We are in a day-over-day decline in new cases of Covid-19, yet they still talk about reaching the peak “sometime soon” … based on increasing cases and the 8-10 day lag between infection, testing and reporting we reached the peak infection rate some 16 to 17 days ago in Michigan. That’s what we’re dealing with, and it’s time to call the so called “experts” out for what they are, incompetent careerists.
This point is so important, someone should turn it huge:
1) microscopic attention to many other stations, not just Mauna Loa
2) rigorous attempt to estimate the CO2 Pause Reduction (CPR?);
3) comparison of the CPR to the amount the GND holds as a goal.
Link: Scripps Program, 14 stations measuring CO2 with downloadable files:
https://scrippsco2.ucsd.edu/data/atmospheric_co2/sampling_stations.html
Any data mavens interested?
Undauntedly we will see competent analyses in the near future.
Some scientists have estimated that about 3 to 5% of atmospheric CO₂ contribution is from fossil fuels. If we get accurate reports on consumed fossil fuel deviation during the lock-down period, I imagine it should be possible to calculate our actual contribution of plant-food.
The pandemic has brought a successful end to the global warming scare. We’re 25 degrees below normal here. Now if we can just get the population to go along with the present lock down forever.
Dr. Tim Ball, climatologist, has been saying this for years.
Water, H2O is 95%+ of the greenhouse effect.
Carbon Dioxide, CO2 is less than 4%.
Of the CO2 in our atmosphere 95%+ is produced by nature.
Less than 4% is produced by humans.
All his books are worth reading. Especially his 2016 handbook for the layman:
Human Caused Global Warming The Biggest Deception In History.
Names the multi-billlionaires as the chief pushers of the warming/climate fraud.
Chief among them the Rockefellers & George Soros.
Only 121 pages, an easy weekend must-read.
His latest book, with others, shows that CO2 serves as a net coolant, via convection.
Unrefuted thus far.
The Sky Dragon Slayers Victory Lap.
John Doran.
“The lack of an effect whatsoever on global CO2 levels after the huge decline in emissions should be a wakeup call to any of the politicians advancing economically crippling measures like the Green New Deal or the Paris climate accord”
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/11/16/agw-issues/
Green New Deal now law in Virginia:
Northam also signed climate legislation on Easter Sunday.
He signed the Virginia Clean Economic Act, which “incorporates environmental justice concepts related to the Green New Deal,” the socialist takeover of the economy that would impose tremendous costs on Americans.
Among other things, the law establishes high renewable energy and energy efficiency standards for local energy companies, advances ineffective wind energy while requiring Dominion Energy Virginia to “prioritize hiring local workers from historically disadvantaged communities,” and encourages solar energy.
The governor also signed the Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act, which establishes a carbon dioxide cap-and-trade program and a Flood Preparedness Fund.
“These new clean energy laws propel Virginia to leadership among the states in fighting climate change,” Northam said. “They advance environmental justice and help create clean energy jobs.”
The laws also represent a massive government intrusion in the energy sector at a time when U.S. emissions are already decreasing.
Said it elsewhere but appropriate here again:
CO2 levels will start decreasing as the Northern hemisphere enters Spring – happens every year:
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/ccgg/trends/weekly.html
This link shows levels dropping from a peak of 416ppm in the middle of May 2019 to a low of around 408ppm by October. In 2016 the peak was in May but April was close behind.
It may only be April still, but I’m not sure any drop now really proves a lot.
WUWT has been pointing out for years that human CO2 emissions are a tiny portion of the total atmospheric CO2. The only way the CAGW arithmetic works is to assume that none of the other items in the CO2 budget change in the slightest and, as well, that human CO2 emissions stay in the atmosphere forever.
It looks like the data doesn’t support the CAGW dreams.
With today’s story, we have yet another example that demonstrates that atmospheric CO2 does not track human emissions.