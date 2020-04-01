COP26 Postponed

The COP26 UN climate change conference set to take place in Glasgow in November has been postponed due to COVID-19.
This decision has been taken by the COP Bureau of the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change), with the UK and its Italian partners.
Dates for a rescheduled conference in 2021, hosted in Glasgow by the UK in partnership with Italy, will be set out in due course following further discussion with parties.
In light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of COVID-19, holding an ambitious, inclusive COP26 in November 2020 is no longer possible.
Rescheduling will ensure all parties can focus on the issues to be discussed at this vital conference and allow more time for the necessary preparations to take place. We will continue to work with all involved to increase climate ambition, build resilience and lower emissions.
COP26 President-Designate and Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma said:
“The world is currently facing an unprecedented global challenge and countries are rightly focusing their efforts on saving lives and fighting COVID-19. That is why we have decided to reschedule COP26.
“We will continue working tirelessly with our partners to deliver the ambition needed to tackle the climate crisis and I look forward to agreeing a new date for the conference.”
UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa said:
“COVID-19 is the most urgent threat facing humanity today, but we cannot forget that climate change is the biggest threat facing humanity over the long term.
“Soon, economies will restart. This is a chance for nations to recover better, to include the most vulnerable in those plans, and a chance to shape the 21st century economy in ways that are clean, green, healthy, just, safe and more resilient.
“In the meantime, we continue to support and to urge nations to significantly boost climate ambition in line with the Paris Agreement.”
I vote to hold it in 2050 so they can compare their predictions to real data.
Seconded, all approve, say “aye.”
aye.
Oh, the ambition ! The inclusive !
I hope this isn’t a COP-out !
Aye!
And in the opinion of the Chair, the ayes have it.
Aye aye Captain
There are sufficient predictions and data to compare already and the failures have had no effect in curbing the ambitions of the world-savers.
It is more important to them to remain at the forefront of saving the world, regardless of the arguments (and data) showing the idiocy of their efforts.
If they really wanted to save lives, there would be more effort to build fossil-fuelled power plants in those countries that have high mortality rates due to little to no access to electricity.
Hypocrites, all.
‘world savers’ or ‘world-slavers’?
Cancellation would be even better.
Great news.
Every cloud …….🤡
You stole Greta’s limelight!
How Dare You!
Every cloud……..💡
Wow! I am impressed. They still have an imagination after Covid.
We can all believe in modern fairy tales. “…that are clean, green, healthy, just, safe and more resilient.”
The cost of this conference, particularly the policing costs, has been rather a controversial subject in Scotland so I strongly suspect that whatever their public pronouncements a lot of Scottish politicians will be rather relieved at this decision.
“that climate change is the biggest threat facing humanity over the long term.”
At this stage, the planet shows no indication of dipping down out of the current slightly warm period.
Certainly not into the next major ice age.
So that statement is a load of scientifically-unsupportable garbage.
A fake crisis cancelled due to a real crisis. Hey Gore, DiCaprio, McKibben, Mann, Gleik, as well as the rest of you indulgent bums. Karma is a bitch! Ain’t it!
Perfect +100
People say: why not do it online? Answer: the whole point of these COPs is the numbers. 20,000, 30,000 delegates…… all paid for by the taxpayer. Imagine if delegates had to pay their own conference fees – there’d be about 200 people there. TV can’t report an online conference.
It will be no loss not to see it on TV, else it would be waste of time.
If there really is a Climate Emergency, postponing COP26 makes no sense at all. Instead, it should be held on the scheduled date as a video conference. Think of all of the CO2 emissions that would be saved since no travel would be required to attend the conference. They could also require that all video conferencing equipment be run off of Renewable Energy saving even more CO2 emissions.
As there is no climate emergency, thy could fly as often, as far as they want.
The 30 year weather isn’t interested in.
But the best would be a one-way ticket to the moon.
I heard that shutting everything down is good for the climate or something.
But…but….that will delay “Net Zero” by the same amount…
Let them hold COP26 after COP27.
The news come from the UNFCCC website. It is dated today, so I find it difficult to take it seriously, especially when it quotes the UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa :
“Soon, economies will restart. This is a chance for nations to recover better.
This from an organization, which openly attempts to destroy all modern economies. Or maybe they have Fools Days year round?
Yes, but it has to be THEY which destroy it once they have total control. If we destroy is ourselves by stupid clamp downs, that will not leave them in charge. That’s not fun at all.
It’s Fools Day everyday.
The usual blah, blah, blah by always the same suspects.
What we face is Corona, what we don’t face is climate change :||
That’s a shame. I live 35 miles from the COP26 venue and was hoping to go and drown my sorrows at Lauder’s, now reopened after the fire (not caused by climate change).
Reality sucks.
COP27 should be at the South Pole. Only fair.
I have been told coal grilled penguin are tasty, served before well done polar bear steak.
What? Better than poached eagle?
In the Arctic, with polar bears, eating seals and walruses, bridging the missing links.
Coronavirus was created by the UN specifically for this reason.
Seriously, have any of you visited Glasgow?
(And yes, I lived and worked there for many years).
See above, HotScot. 🙂
Covid-19
Everyone
Climate Alarmists
1 Apr: Breitbart: Scientists: Petrol Pumps Should Carry Cigarette-Style Climate Change Warning Labels
by Victoria Friedman
In a blog post (LINK) for the British Medical Journal (BMJ), British, American, and Indian professionals from within healthcare and environmental studies have claimed that petrol pumps, airline tickets, and even energy bills should come with “warning labels” which “state clearly that continuing to burn fossil fuels worsens the climate emergency”…
Labelling, either displaying the effects on health or on the environment, is needed to “sensitise people to the consequences of their actions” and to change the minds of climate-sceptics, they write…
The labelling cannot — the group of scientists, doctors, and psychologists argue — be applied equally to all countries, but must be “culturally tailored”, for example, to make allowances for the third-world’s heavy dependence of fossils fuels, with the authors declaring that “the initial focus should be on high-income nations”…
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/04/01/petrol-pumps-health-warnings-like-cigarette-packages-claim-doctors/
We had a story a while ago about folks realizing that reusable grocery bags are unhygienic. It may be a small step but it could be part of a dawning realization that the demands of the greenies are actually harmful to society.
I googled on cop25 failure. There were lots of hits from all kinds of organizations, not just skeptical websites. So, it seems that cop25 is widely acknowledged to be a failure.
I’m guessing that when cop26 is reconvened, it too will be a failure. When the rubber hits the road, CAGW and its supposed remedies should become harder and harder to sell, all the more so because of the shameless behavior of the CAGW alarmists. Most people should be appalled by their attempt to couple CAGW and coronavirus.
A Green blight on the environment and ecosystems, and a pandemic renewed, recycled in every bag.
up to date news –
“Fully referenced facts about Covid-19, provided by experts in the field, to help our readers make a realistic risk assessment”
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/
Wow. The first 25 were so essential to our survival that its hard to imagine a world with out these COPs. Maybe they can combine with WEF Davos and the UN General Assembly meetings. History’s biggest gathering of useless Dbags accomplished.
Ironic. The [catastrophic] [anthropogenic] climate cooling… warming… change conference is postponed until the climate changes, specifically cools. I guess they don’t believe people will take them seriously. Even less than usual. People aren’t that green, which will force environmentalists and corporate profits to look for an alternative green pot.
No need for any more COPs – a virus has delivered all that “climate change” doctrine was seeking.
change the venue to a cruise ship with a Italian captain who has the racing itch,
With CO2 emissions completely unaffected by these mass abrupt lockdowns the wheels are coming off the Manmade CO2/Global warming theory – nearly 416 ppm and following its natural cycles:
https://www.co2.earth/daily-co2
Holding a virtual conference would have been fatal to their pretense that they have to fly around the world to meet.
“In the meantime, we continue to support and to urge nations to significantly boost climate ambition”
What explains the weird fascination of UN bureaucrats with the word “ambition”? And what of all that scary climate research in the buildup to Glasgow to build up the motivation for climate ambition? As in OMG Antarctica is melting faster than ever & OMG Greenland is melting faster than ever & OMG there’s going to be sea level rise OMG!
