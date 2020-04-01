April 1st, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
Last month I noted how the global average lower stratospheric temperature had warmed considerably in recent months, especially in February, and tentatively attributed it to smoke from the Australian bushfires entering the lower stratosphere. You can read more there about my reasoning that the effect was unlikely to be due to the recent Taal volcanic eruption.
Here’s the March 2020 update, showing continued warming.
The effect cannot be as clearly seen in regional averages (e.g. tropics or Southern Hemisphere) because those regions routinely see large changes which are compensated for by changes of the opposite sign in other regions, due to strong adiabatic warming (sinking motion) or cooling (rising motion) in the statically stable stratosphere. Thus, global averages show the best signal of something new going on, even if that something new is only occurring in a specific region.
2 thoughts on “Australia Bushfire Smoke Now Warming the Lower Stratosphere? March 2020 Update”
Interesting to see the little known other side of the aerosol effect normally assumed to be backscatter cooling in the stratosphere but particulates are also able to absorb heat and cause warming in the lower atmosphere as for example in the so called Gottschalk Curve.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2018/10/23/the-1970s-cooling-anomaly-of-agw/
Where are all the other Australian bushfires of previous years?
These were not the only bushfires ever to have happened in Australia.
Furthermore, there are a huge number of fires all around the world, all the time.
https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov/global-maps/MOD14A1_M_FIRE
The volcano seems a more plausible explanation to me – for the main spike at least.