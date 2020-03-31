Darwin Award Candidate: DIY Coronavirus Magnet Device Goes Horribly Wrong

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
An Astrophysicist trying to find a means of helping us avoid touching our faces during the Coronavirus epidemic suffered an embarrassing mishap when his rare Earth magnets disappeared up his nose.
Astrophysicist gets magnets stuck up nose while inventing coronavirus device
Australian Dr Daniel Reardon ended up in hospital after inserting magnets in his nostrils while building a necklace that warns you when you touch your face
Reardon said he placed two magnets inside his nostrils, and two on the outside. When he removed the magnets from the outside of his nose, the two inside stuck together. Unfortunately, the researcher then attempted to use his remaining magnets to remove them.
“At this point, my partner who works at a hospital was laughing at me,” he said. “I was trying to pull them out but there is a ridge at the bottom of my nose you can’t get past.
“After struggling for 20 minutes, I decided to Google the problem and found an article about an 11-year-old boy who had the same problem. The solution in that was more magnets. To put on the outside to offset the pull from the ones inside.
“As I was pulling downwards to try and remove the magnets, they clipped on to each other and I lost my grip. And those two magnets ended up in my left nostril while the other one was in my right. At this point I ran out of magnets.”
Thankfully Dr. Reardon’s nostril magnets were successfully removed. But his experience provides us all with a valuable lesson; if you are self isolating and bored, and have a handy set of small rare earth magnets, sticking them up your nose is probably a bad idea.
LOL/ this is a Tuesday funny! We need illustrations Josh!!
Sounds like ‘product’ Alex Jones might push … and he did run afoul of NY’s AG regards his toothpaste and some other Covid-19 fighting product …
Thanks for posting. You stopped me just in time.
Thank you Aussies. We need some levity right now. True coronavirus story. My girlfriends adult daughter was over this morning doing some online training. suddenly she announced that the Governor was banning alcohol sales as of 8pm tonight. I was asked to make a run to the local liquor store for wine and margarita supplies. I went. The store was not very busy. One car in the drive thru. Got a call saying it was a Facebook prank. Bought the necessary supplies any way. Cant be to careful these days. Hope all are well.
Normally this sort of thing happens to three-year-old children and not Astrophysicists
And a five-year-old knows how to enhance the magentic force by adding magnets in a row. But an Astrophysicist has to ask a child what to do.
I’ve known a couple physicists and a whole lot of 3-year-olds. It is sometimes difficult to tell the difference.
At least this story has a compass moral.
Maybe he’ll develop a “magnetic personality”
Old stuff, a copy of Monty Python’s “Man with a tape recorder up his nose”.
And now… IN STEREO!
I smell a rat. It’s 1 April in Oz.
J G
Accurate point; however, I suspect it’s always 1 April in “ELIZA”.
“The solution was more magnet”
Oh Grud, he unironically attempted the Summon Bigger Fish method?
I somehow suspect that the reason this man got into Astrophysics was that he lacked enough basic common sense to get into engineering.
Soon:
Snopes: does putting strong magnets in the nose really cure
ChinavirusCovid-19?
Gives a more scientific sound to “up your nose with a rubber hose”.
Well, what else did ya expect. Covid-19 rampaging around the world and what does Australia give us? An astrophysicist who sticks magnets up his nose and Mt. Dew flavored Doritos.
https://www.bestproducts.com/lifestyle/a31976828/pepsico-australia-doritos-mountain-dew-chips/
Or you could just listen to the band Rare Earth.
Wow! If you have not played with rare earth, like germanium, magnets you have no idea how strong these things are. The whole idea was nuts, but I am wondering if the astrophysicist was careful to try to attract the stuck magnet with the reverse pole or whether he just stuck another one up his nose?