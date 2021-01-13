humour

CIA Releases All Their UFO X Files

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The CIA has finally surrendered after decades of FOI requests from UFO enthusiasts, and handed over all their records (minus a bunch of redactions).

The CIA’s ‘entire’ collection of UFO records has been made available for you to sigh at

Is that The X-Files theme we hear?

Richard Currie Wed 13 Jan 2021 // 12:30 UTC

Everyone needs a hobby, and for one John Greenewald Jr that’s archiving declassified US government documents on his website, The Black Vault, which has this week published what the CIA claims is everything it has on UFOs.

Though Greenewald is quick to point out there’s no way of verifying that assertion, the collection is exhaustive with 2,780 hand-scanned pages of sighting reports, anecdotes, and musings from all over the world in wildly varying levels of detail and quality.

Introducing the data dump, Greenewald said that the battle to get his mitts on the documents dates back to 1996.

“Originally, the CIA would only release about 1,000 pages that had been previously disclosed after a [Freedom of Information Act] court case in the 1980s. They never addressed the records that were dated in the years after the case,” he wrote.

“The Black Vault spent years fighting for them, and many were released in the late 1990s. However, over time, the CIA made a CD-ROM collection of UFO documents, which encompassed the original records, along with the ones that took years to fight for.”

Read more: https://www.theregister.com/2021/01/13/ufo_records_declassified/

The UFO dump is available here.

I had a quick flip through the documents. Sadly I didn’t find any blueprints for alien starships, cold fusion devices or time machines.

Joe Wagner
January 13, 2021 2:04 pm

>. Sadly I didn’t find any blueprints for alien starships, cold fusion devices or time machines.

They used the time machines to travel back in time and remove those documents from the archives before the FOI Act.

John Tillman
Reply to  Joe Wagner
January 13, 2021 2:09 pm

The time machines are cold fusion-powered alien starships.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Joe Wagner
January 13, 2021 2:12 pm

The foil hat brigade will merely declare that all the important stuff has been held back, for security reasons.

iain russell
Reply to  Joe Wagner
January 13, 2021 2:29 pm

How about an instant cold beer system? On tap, on time, at all times!

Max P
Reply to  iain russell
January 13, 2021 2:49 pm

An ‘Invisible Beer Tapper’ that follows you around everywhere you go?

Fred Harwood
Reply to  Joe Wagner
January 13, 2021 2:45 pm

THE time machine? I assure you, many exist and persist among the many timelines often crossing among less-than-parallel universes. Please try and keep up

Mario Lento
Reply to  Joe Wagner
January 13, 2021 4:50 pm

>. Sadly I didn’t find any blueprints for alien starships, cold fusion devices or time machines.

They actually found the time machines, which were used to literally go back in time and remove the evidence. Of course, those people who went back in time, are stuck there now… in the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. So nothing to see here. The Democrats are doing that right now to America

u.k.(us)
January 13, 2021 2:41 pm

Only a fool would let the CIA get their hands on the really good stuff.
It is enough to just let them know it exists.
Does anyone really believe all that drilling in Antarctica is a scientific endeavor ?
Too much said ?

dodgy geezer
January 13, 2021 2:44 pm

Was there any reason why these files should not have been made available in the 1980s? And yet the bureaucracy spent 40 years fighting their release?

Mario Lento
Reply to  dodgy geezer
January 13, 2021 5:28 pm

To distract the public?

SMC
January 13, 2021 2:45 pm

That man in the picture is virtue signaling. Cats aren’t affected by alien or government signals.

u.k.(us)
Reply to  SMC
January 13, 2021 2:50 pm

Cats are aliens.

Peter W
Reply to  u.k.(us)
January 13, 2021 4:20 pm

and highly poisonous (personal experience over many years.)

Chris Hanley
Reply to  SMC
January 13, 2021 4:28 pm

If I tried something like that with the cat around here there would be bloodshed.

Kevin kilty
January 13, 2021 2:46 pm

2,780 sightings of Venus in the daytime, superior mirages, and the Goodyear blimp. Lordy.

co2isnotevil
January 13, 2021 3:03 pm

It looks like they searched for documents containing the word ‘ufo’, many of which have a foreign origin. It’s an interesting way to satisfy the FOIA. Funny how we thought they were the Russians while the Russians thought they were us…

Richard Greene
January 13, 2021 3:04 pm

Too much information.
Someone write a “best of” summary please.

Does anyone here realize that the U/S. Air Force used to require their pilots to file written reports on UFO sughtings from the late 1940s to late 1960s? Roughly 12,600 reports were filed and I’m confident not every pilot followed orders to file a report. So, if there are no UFOs, then 12,600+ reports from young American pilots with good vision are 100% wrong ?

Thousands of commercial pilots have reported seeing UFOs, and probably ten times as many decided not to report what they saw.

It always amazes me that people can believe predictions of the climate in 100 years … and then believe thousands of military and commercial pilots have had UFO illusions and make jokes about the subject.

The best television show about UFO sighting by Navy pilots and Navy radar operators was “Unidentified: with the caveat that about ten minutes of material gets stretched into a one hour show.

The best documentary about UFOs concerned the amazing “crop circles” that would show up overnight in farmers’ fields all around the world. Some are unbelievably complex and precise.
There’s a view of one here: https://hdclump.com/ancient-aliens-season-8-ep-8-circles-sky/

Crop “circles” are well documented on an excellent episode of Ancient Aliens, from 2015 on the History Channel. Ancient Aliens usually contains lots of speculation. And their crop circles show had about ten minutes of speculation too … but there were also interviews with Michigan physicists who could not explain the bizarre changes to the crop “circle” plant stems caused by a form of energy they did not understand. I believe you can download a free mp4 version from here:

Of course UFOs are real.
Pilots have been seeing them since the 1940s.
World War II pilots called them “foo-fighters”,
mispronouncing “faux fighters”.

We send spacecraft to other planets.
Other beings in the universe do the same.
We go to zoos to look at animals.
Other beings come here to look at us.

Back in the 1990s people in Michigan were told
the UFOs some people saw were “swamp gas”.
We don’t tolerate government nonsense like that.

Discussions of UFOs tend to be anti-science and immature.
Evidence from reliable witnesses is dismissed with ridicule.
Reminds me of like how leftists dismiss real climate science.

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Richard Greene
January 13, 2021 3:27 pm

People tend to get stuck on the idea that the only way to travel through space is to throw hot mass out the ass end of your craft. This is a severe limitation for matter traveling through space, but not necessarily so for matter traveling through space-time.

If you can unify mass and charge as different forms of a common element, for example how space-time is curved, how to apply EM energy to traverse through space-time should become apparent. Of course, you still can’t end up before you started.

Clay Sanborn
Reply to  Richard Greene
January 13, 2021 4:14 pm

Here in the Dallas, TX area, I see UFOs EVERY TIME I gaze up into a clear night sky. There are usually several visible at the same time. They all have blinking lights, and if one happens to move past me, in earshot, they sound like commercial jet aircraft, so I know they emulate normal airborne commerce so as to be able to operate within our atmosphere. They MAY BE commercial jet aircraft, but I don’t know that, ergo – Unidentified Flying Aircraft (UFO)s. So who is stupid – Me for seeing them? Or whoever came up with the acronym, “UFO”, which has no apparent useful meaning in the age of flight?

co2isnotevil
Reply to  Clay Sanborn
January 13, 2021 4:28 pm

You can tell the difference by flight characteristics. The UFO’s that need an explanation are the ones whose flight characteristics are impossible within the constraints of our technology and understanding of physics. Airplanes are pretty obvious from almost any distance or perspective.

Clay Sanborn
Reply to  co2isnotevil
January 13, 2021 4:52 pm

On 15 April, 1912, the Titanic probably because the attentive (this was the first voyage of a highly regaled ship) iceberg lookouts could not see the iceberg that sank it. Why? Because there was a cold air mass moving down from Labrador that night that. creating an atmospheric temperature inversions that sent visible light rays shooting over the Titanic. Since the flight path of traveling light can be enormously altered by atmospheric disturbances, what one sees under certain anomalous (pretty much any, really) conditions, attesting a cause for what one what one “sees” is OK for conjecture and study, but apparently not much else. Light from powerful squid boats can be seen WAY over the horizon, out of the line of sight, with observant pilots reporting UFOs accelerating and changing directions at enormous speeds, because the squid boats and their respective lights are bouncing on the ocean waves.
The lookouts on the Titanic were castigated, well, because.

CD in Wisconsin
January 13, 2021 3:07 pm

For anyone who doesn’t know, the tinfoil hat is to prevent aliens from getting into your head and taking over your mind. I have no idea why the cat needs to be protected from the aliens./sarc

Alexander Mentes
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
January 13, 2021 3:17 pm

I have no idea why the cat needs to be protected from the aliens.

I do

John Tillman
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
January 13, 2021 3:30 pm

So that they don’t become our overlords!

Oh, wait. Never mind.

JimG1
Reply to  John Tillman
January 13, 2021 4:11 pm

You have met my cat, I see.

ldd
Reply to  JimG1
January 13, 2021 4:44 pm

Times 3 at my house. Cats have evolved to make we humans their slaves. They win evolution war. They are everywhere in the world now.

DonM
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
January 13, 2021 3:46 pm

Alf he had a hard time restraining himself around cats.

Notanacademic
January 13, 2021 3:19 pm

2780 pages and nothing about probing, just curious

Mike
January 13, 2021 3:29 pm

That cat shows the epitome of excitement!

Chris Hanley
January 13, 2021 3:31 pm

Believing in UFOs is no crazier than believing that after four and a half billion years the global average temperature was finally perfect in 1950.

Bruce Cobb
January 13, 2021 4:23 pm

That cat is like “just shoot me”. Hey, that would be a great name for a tv show!

Hoyt Clagwell
January 13, 2021 4:40 pm

The big twist- it is revealed that WE ARE THE ALIENS!!! Dum-dum-dummmmmmm.

n.n
January 13, 2021 5:15 pm

Urban Fleecing Organizations

