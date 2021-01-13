CIA Releases All Their UFO X Files

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The CIA has finally surrendered after decades of FOI requests from UFO enthusiasts, and handed over all their records (minus a bunch of redactions).

The CIA’s ‘entire’ collection of UFO records has been made available for you to sigh at

Is that The X-Files theme we hear?

Richard Currie Wed 13 Jan 2021 // 12:30 UTC

Everyone needs a hobby, and for one John Greenewald Jr that’s archiving declassified US government documents on his website, The Black Vault, which has this week published what the CIA claims is everything it has on UFOs.

Though Greenewald is quick to point out there’s no way of verifying that assertion, the collection is exhaustive with 2,780 hand-scanned pages of sighting reports, anecdotes, and musings from all over the world in wildly varying levels of detail and quality.

Introducing the data dump, Greenewald said that the battle to get his mitts on the documents dates back to 1996.

“Originally, the CIA would only release about 1,000 pages that had been previously disclosed after a [Freedom of Information Act] court case in the 1980s. They never addressed the records that were dated in the years after the case,” he wrote.

“The Black Vault spent years fighting for them, and many were released in the late 1990s. However, over time, the CIA made a CD-ROM collection of UFO documents, which encompassed the original records, along with the ones that took years to fight for.”

…