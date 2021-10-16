Australian PM Should Bring Coal to Glasgow COP26

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Saltbush Club, a group of Aussie climate rebels which includes Professor Ian Plimer and Jo Nova, suggests Aussie PM Scott Morrison should bring coal to Glasgow, to provide backup in case Britain’s wind turbines fail again.

News Release/Opinion Piece

By Viv Forbes 15 October 2021

PM Morrison should take some Aussie Coal to Chilly Glasgow

The Saltbush Club, Australia’s defenders of coal, cattle and cars, says that PM Morrison should not attend COP26 unless he also takes some high-energy Australian black coal to show the energy-starved Europeans the best source of stored solar energy.

(In 2017, Scott Morrison took a lump of black coal into the Australian Parliament to show those members wearing green goggles what a real solar energy storage battery looked like.)

As European winter approaches, just a few days of cold, quiet, cloudy weather will see electricity rationing or blackouts. Already, old coal plants are being fired up as wind, biomass and solar underperform and gas supply is limited. What happens to COP26 if France cuts the nuclear extension cord to UK?

“Britain’s boasts of low carbon leadership are collapsing in humiliation. Our foolish and badly engineered green policies show the world that we have nothing to offer, except a grimwarning. The Prime Minister should cancel COP26 and focus on saving Britain from adeepening energy crisis.”

Dr Benny Peiser,

Director, the Global Warming Policy Foundation

https://mailchi.mp/4c050eab7308/china-rethinks-path-to-climate-goals-due-to-energy-crisis- 184230?e=561397ebd4

Many energy-consuming notables plan to attend COP26 including Pope Francis, British Royals, Greta Thunberg, Joe Biden, John Kerry and Sir David Attenborough.

Not one of them will bring a bucket of coal or a bottle of gas, so it is up to Scott Morrison to keep the European home-fires burning. Maybe a gas-fired Ski-doo may also prove invaluable.

Boris Johnson should also get a fracking expert from Colorado to attend COP26 to teach UK and Europe how to frack their abundant gas deposits instead of paying ransom prices for Russian gas.

Viv Forbes Executive Director The Saltbush Club

Washpool Queensland 4306 Australia

forbes@saltbushclub.com

Read More about the Dangers of Green Energy and Cold Weather:

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/10/green_policies_return_the_world_to_coal.html

https://www.thegwpf.com/green-europe-begs-russia-for-more-coal-to-survive-winter-energy-crunch/

https://www.thegwpf.com/allysia-finley-climate-policy-meets-cold-reality-in-europe/

https://app.hedgeye.com/insights/105706-europe-s-energy-crisis-presents-a-real-danger

https://oilprice.com/Energy/Coal/Coal-Makes-Comeback-In-Europe-As-Gas-Prices-Explode.html

https://www.thegwpf.com/europe-to-switch-back-to-coal-to-survive-bleak-winter/

https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2021/09/24/europes-energy-crisis-a-switch-back-to-coal-is-on-the- cards/?mc_cid=7eefa2d10a

https://www.thegwpf.com/energy-prices-in-europe-hit-records-after-the-wind-stops-blowing/

https://mailchi.mp/aa0b013d53e4/welcome-to-net-zero-uk-and-eu-face-harsh-winter-worsening-energy-crisis- 184086?e=561397ebd4

https://electroverse.net/northern-hemisphere-predicted-deep-freeze-feet-of-snow-hit-the-alps-gas-prices-surge/ https://www.inthesnow.com/heavy-snowfall-in-the-alps-3/ https://electroverse.net/the-south-pole-just-suffered-its-coldest-winter-in-recorded-history/

And Greta’s Quest for World Socialism:

https://spectator.com.au/2021/10/blah-blah-blah-meets-la-la/?utm