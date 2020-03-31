Obama Ties the Covid-19 Pandemic to Trump’s Rollback of His Climate Change Initiatives

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Shameless attempt by former President Obama to score political points from the misery of ordinary Americans.

We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall. https://t.co/K8Ucu7iVDK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 31, 2020

The article referenced by President Obama’s tweet was about President Trump rolling back Obama’s economy killing regulations – at a time when the economy needs all the help it can get.

Trump weakens fuel economy standards, rolling back key U.S. effort against climate change By ANNA M. PHILLIPS, RUSS MITCHELLMARCH 31, 20202:12 PMWASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Tuesday weakened one of the nation’s most aggressive efforts to combat climate change, releasing new fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks that handed a victory to the oil and gas industry. The new rule, from the Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department, will almost immediately be plunged into litigation as environmental groups and states with stricter standards, led by California, plan to challenge it. “We intend to make sure the backsliding doesn’t reach California’s doorstep,” California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said Tuesday in announcing the state’s plan to go to court to defend its tougher standards. If the administration’s policy survives those fights, it would spare automakers from having to meet ambitious gas mileage and emissions requirements put in place in 2012 under President Obama. It is among the biggest steps the administration has taken to reverse an existing environmental policy. The final rule is a dialed-down version of the one the administration originally planned. Instead of proposing zero improvements in fuel efficiency in coming years, it would require automakers to increase fuel economy across their fleets by 1.5% a year, with a goal of achieving an average of about 40 miles per gallon by 2026. That’s still a major departure from current rules, which mandate annual increases of 5%, reaching an average of 54 mpg by 2025. … Karl Brauer, an analyst for the research firm Cox Automotive, said that Trump’s rule had put automakers in an impossible position. If they opposed the rollback, their investors would be unhappy. If they endorsed it, they would be branded as anti-environment. … Read more: https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2020-03-31/trump-rolls-back-fuel-economy-standards

Can you imagine what it would have been like if the Chinese Coronavirus had struck during the Obama Presidency? President Obama would probably have responded to the threat of Coronavirus with an executive order to increase wind turbine funding, like Nancy Pelosi tried to stick in her version of the Coronavirus bill.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

