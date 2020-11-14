The Cartoons by Josh Calendar 2021

/ 2 hours ago November 14, 2020

What a crazy year it has been and still is! The most therapeutic way to remember it all next year is to buy a Cartoon by Josh Calendar 2021 – you can buy one from Josh’s website right here.

The Calendar is A4, opening to A3 in size (42 x 29.7 cms ) and is beautifully printed on 170 gsm paper by my brilliant local printer. Post and packing is included in the prices. This year many of the cartoons are about the pandemic and Lockdowns, but there are also, of course, cartoons on Energy, the Environment and Climate Change as well as UK and US politics.

Related posts

14 thoughts on “The Cartoons by Josh Calendar 2021

  1. I wonder if it is ok/acceptable post commercial advertisements for product sales on WUWT? Is anyone familiar with “Josh,” I’m not.

    Reply

  2. I have every one of Josh’s calendars. Well worth the price. I predict they will become collectors’ items after the climate change scam has ended.

    Reply

  3. The media, especially the BBC and Guardian, wet itself at the news that Dominic Cummings was fired by Doris.

    And now Carrie Symonds has the upper hand in No 10. Carrie, as it happens, works for US NGO Oceana.

    6 weeks in a lockdown feels like an eternity. Anything can happen.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *