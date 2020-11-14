What a crazy year it has been and still is! The most therapeutic way to remember it all next year is to buy a Cartoon by Josh Calendar 2021 – you can buy one from Josh’s website right here.
The Calendar is A4, opening to A3 in size (42 x 29.7 cms ) and is beautifully printed on 170 gsm paper by my brilliant local printer. Post and packing is included in the prices. This year many of the cartoons are about the pandemic and Lockdowns, but there are also, of course, cartoons on Energy, the Environment and Climate Change as well as UK and US politics.
14 thoughts on “The Cartoons by Josh Calendar 2021”
I wonder if it is ok/acceptable post commercial advertisements for product sales on WUWT? Is anyone familiar with “Josh,” I’m not.
Where have you been for the last 15 years?
Troll much?
yes, look it up
Here is one from Josh very relevant for today.
His Royal Highness is 72 today and he is still waiting to get his first job.
Josh is a long time friend of WUWT. His cartoons have been on-point, on-topic and hillarious for many years. He is at his best when he roasts various climate alarmists who desperately need a good roasting.
The annual new edition of the “Josh Calendar” is a much anticipated event here.
Much funnier than the cartoonist turned evangelist
Josh and WUWT are like peas and carrots.
Also like a box of chocolates.
Danley, Josh’s cartoons have graced many WUWT posts over the last decade or so, all provided at no cost to WUWT. Plugging his calendar (which is done annually), is much less compensation that Josh deserves.
BTW, one thing most readers here don’t realize is that this quote in the right side nav bar:
was part of Dr. Mann’s response to receiving a copy of Josh’s first calendar. Anthony Watts sent it to Mann anonymously. It was a fine hack.
Oh, I’m sorry, it wasn’t anonymous, I apologize for spreading false information.
I have every one of Josh’s calendars. Well worth the price. I predict they will become collectors’ items after the climate change scam has ended.
