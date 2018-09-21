Friday Funny: UN environment chief gets flagged for over-the-top air travel

Erik Solheim’s huge travel bill is a ‘reputation risk’ and he has ‘no regard’ for rules, says draft internal audit

Erik Solheim, executive director of UN Environment, was travelling for 529 out of the 668 days audited, spending $488,518 (£370,380), according to the report. The audit also said he had “no regard for abiding by the set regulations and rules” and claimed unjustified expenses.

The development comes amid growing concern among some UN Environment officials, with sources claiming his “haphazard and dictatorial management style” has “already made us dysfunctional in many respects”.

…

Numerous Unep staff have contacted the Guardian, on condition of anonymity, criticising Solheim’s leadership of the organisation, which is governed and funded by UN member states.