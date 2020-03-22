Temperature Forecasts, Cherry Blossoms and Covid-19

Reposted from The Cliff Mass Weather Blog
To start on a positive note, the Cherry Blossoms are in full bloom on the UW Campus, with the visual effect enhanced by the beautiful, sunny weather. (I should note that the UW is not encouraging folks to visit the blosssoms in person).
There is a lot of interest in the temperature/coronavirus relationship and what the weather forecasts suggest.
During the past several weeks there have been several papers submitted (but not yet reviewed) suggesting that coronavirus flourishes for daily mean temperatures roughly from 32F to 55F. Warmer than that, the virus has problems.
The temperature map for the past month suggests that the only area of the U.S. that has been at sufficiently warm (14C–57F or more) to slow up the virus was the southeast U.S. (see below).
Unfortunately, the latest forecasts do not offer warm-temperature virus relief for much of the country during the next week. Let me show that by presenting the 11 AM PDT temperatures for the next few days. Look for the blue, yellow, orange and red colors for virus-poor conditions.
Saturday morning: SE U.S. is good. Not so good for the NW and NE.
Monday–same thing, but improved (warm) condition in most of Texas.
By Wednesday, warmer temperatures are over the SE, the central plains, and up into the Carolinas.
Fast forwarding to next Sunday (March 29th), little improvement for the NW and NE.
The bottom line is that mother nature is not giving most of us the warm temperatures needed to suppress the virus But April is not far away.
And if you want some good news, the coronavirus testing at the University of Washington (Med School’s Virology department) is now finding a stabilization in the number of positive evaluations (see graphic below). Another good piece of news is that the overwhelming number of tests are negative (folks are getting sick from the flu and other illnesses).
UW Virology have been extreme heroes during this event, providing COVID-19 testing when CDC was failing, as well as revving up to do thousands of tests per day. Makes one proud to be a husky. Check out their web site—and consider providing a donation for their excellent work.
so who gets the cherries?
Embarrass MN was -12 F yesterday morning. Much of northern MN has at least 6” of snow left. They could use an old fashion warm up.
Good posting of this article, Charles. I have read in several other reports that the previous corona virus outbreaks, four I think, were season reactive, as mentioned in the article from U Dub. CNN International is castigating President Trump for suggesting this possible relief, but they are also floundering around in spectacular Trump Derangement Syndrome, with everything from Trump caused the virus, to how stupid it is to suggest a malaria medicine shows promise against the virus, to notice how Russia does not have any of the virus (and this Shirley shows Trump is a Russian Agent)? Wait a minute, I live in the southern hemisphere and we are heading into winter and the temperatures the virus likes! I need a drink of that internal hand sanitizer.
You need a real G&T with extra Tonic 🙂
So a warming world should be less susceptible to pandemics such as this? Hmmm.
Here is an on-line epidemic caluculator; it has all sorts of knobs and dials. These have been developed over the years and I have praise for those attempting this.
I think, though, it is an example of, what shall we call it, statistical arrrogance? The same problem that infests the global warming industry.
A plausible mathematical model is developed and has variables filled with data that we just don’t know; and we accept the result as gospel without understanding , or deliberately ignoring, the model’s limitations and quality of the input data.
http://gabgoh.github.io/COVID/index.html
So the take away here is that Global Warming is Good.
I’m wondering what the Hair-On-Fire Contest between Godzilla of CoViD-19 and King Kong of the next major hurricane will look like.
The challenge right now is that you can only be tested for live virus not the virus antibodies. So even if you are negative, it does not show that you may have had it already, suffered very little symptoms and are now well again. This will be a problem trying to truly understand how many people actually were infected until the anti body test is wide spread..
Dr William Grace New York hospitals and colleagues are reported astounding success with hydroxychloroquine and azythromycin