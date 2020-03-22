Graphing The Icy Reality

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach
Today I saw some scary headlines. I post them up along with snippets of the stories. First, from the BBC:
Greenland and Antarctica ice loss accelerating
Earth’s great ice sheets, Greenland and Antarctica, are now losing mass six times faster than they were in the 1990s thanks to warming conditions.
“That’s not a good news story,” said Prof Andrew Shepherd from the University of Leeds in the UK.
Next, from the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)
Greenland, Antarctica Melting Six Times Faster Than in the 1990s
The two regions have lost 6.4 trillion tons of ice in three decades; unabated, this rate of melting could cause flooding that affects hundreds of millions of people by 2100.
Finally, from LiveScience:
Ice loss in Antarctica and Greenland increased sixfold in the last 30 years
The rapid ice loss puts the world right on track for the ‘worst case’ climate scenario.
Hmmm, sez I, the dreaded “worst-case” climate scenario … so I went to find the data. The articles are in Nature magazine, links are here (paywalled, I got the DOI and used it over at SciHub to get the papers). The study is done by a group of scientists who are part of a project called the “ice sheet mass balance inter-comparison exercise” (IMBIE).
Here is their money graph regarding Antarctica:
Figure 1. From Mass balance of the Antarctic Ice Sheet from 1992 to 2017. The purple at the bottom is the overall total loss for Antarctica
And here’s the corresponding graph for Greenland:
Figure 2. From Mass balance of the Greenland Ice Sheet from 1992 to 2018. Click to expand. Dark blue is the overall total loss for Greenland
OK, both of those look scary enough.
So I downloaded the data. Kudos to the Imbie folks who did the study. The data’s all available on two Excel spreadsheets, freely available here. Figure 3 shows my graph of their data corresponding to the “Antarctica” part of Figure 1:
Figure 3. Cumulative ice mass loss, Antarctica. The photo is penguins on surreal ice.
And Figure 4 shows the corresponding data from Greenland:
Figure 4. Cumulative ice mass loss, Greenland. Note the different vertical scales. Greenland loses more ice than Antarctica.
YIKES! The ice loss looks like it’s falling off of an ice cliff …
So those agree with the IMBIE study, and they are both adequately terrifying.
Having seen that, I thought “how does this compare to the total ice mass in the Greenland and Antarctica ice sheets? Their ice volumes are not exactly known but are on the order of thirty million cubic kilometres in Antarctica and a tenth of that, three million cubic kilometres, in Greenland.
Now, one cubic kilometre is about 0.95 gigatonnes of ice. Using those figures, I added the monthly Greenland ice mass loss shown in Figure 4 to the total mass of the ice in Greenland. That gives me the monthly total amount of Greenland ice. Figure 5 shows that result.
Figure 5. Monthly change in Greenland ice mass as calculated but not graphed by the IMBIE team.
See the blue/black line across the top? Yep, that’s the change in Greenland ice. The net change is so small that you can’t really see it even in a quarter century plus of data. It’s about five-thousandths of one percent (0.005%) of the total Greenland ice mass per year … be still, my beating heart.
And here’s the corresponding plot for Antarctica:
Figure 6. Change in Antarctic ice mass as calculated but not graphed by the IMBIE team.
As before, the blue/black line across the top is indeed the change in the total ice mass of Antarctica. The thing is, all of that terrifying ice loss shown in Figure 3 represents a total loss of three ten-thousandths of one percent (0.0003%) of the Antarctic ice mass per year … lost in the noise.
Next, the media, and to a lesser extent the scientists, waste a bunch of ink hyperventilating about the effect on sea-level rise. They imply, but don’t state, that this is increasing the overall rate of sea-level rise. However, what they fail to note is that in fits and starts, the polar ice caps have been melting since we came out of the last glacial period … so the effect of polar meltwater is not new. Meltwater has been included in the sea level rise data for centuries. And as I’ve shown here, we’re not seeing any acceleration in the rate of sea-level rise in the longest and best tide gauge records we have.
Finally, here’s probably the biggest thing that the studies revealed. Figure 7 shows the monthly ice loss from Greenland and Antarctica combined.
Figure 7. Total combined monthly ice loss from Antarctica and Greenland
Notice anything curious about that chart? I mean, other than the fact it has a map of Greenland, Antarctica, and the US in the background?
Yep, you’re right. In 2011, it started going the other way. The great ice caps were losing more and more ice each year from 1992 to 2011. By 2011 they were losing about fifty gigatonnes of ice each month.
In that year, something changed. Since 2011, Antarctica and Greenland have recovered to where the loss is less than half of the maximum loss of fifty gigatonnes per month. Seems to me that things are getting colder, not warmer as all the headlines are shouting. Most recently the loss is only on the order of twenty gigatonnes per month.
And why is that? Why is the rate changing? Why is even the sign of the rate changing, from more ice lost each month to less ice lost each month? And why did that change occur nine years ago, and not seven years or eleven years ago?
Simple answer. We don’t know.
Oh, they tell you in the studies that it’s from “ocean-driven melting” or the “North Atlantic Oscillation” or ” atmospheric circulation favoured cooler conditions” or that the “spatial pattern of accelerating mass changes reflects the geography of NAO-driven shifts in atmospheric forcing” … but those are just mechanistic correlations and relations. When they say “ocean-driven melting”, they’re just saying that when the water is warmer the ice melts more. Which is trivially true, and doesn’t answer the simple question—why did the trend reverse nine years ago, and not eleven years ago, or seven years ago, or not at all?
We don’t know.
My best to all,
w.
As Is My Wont: I ask people that when you are commenting please quote the exact words that you are discussing. This way, we can all understand just who and what you are referring to.
47 thoughts on “Graphing The Icy Reality”
Thank you for not putting penguins in your Greenland graphs.
I was tempted to do that very thing to see if anyone noticed …
w.
Alternately, you could have put polar bears on your Antarctic graphs. 🙂
Penguin flightlessness appears to have evolved in New Zealand, ~62 Mya, during the balmy Paleocene Epoch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMArjGQwLvY&t=2s
Their flying ancestors were related to albatrosses, shearwaters and petrels. Sacrificing flight for improved swimming and diving ability has clearly been a successful move on their part.
I didn’t set my alarm last night, so I’m not alarmed.
I love the look of rationality in the morning.
Looks like – honesty.
Thanks as always Willis. 👍
How dare you! Basing an argument upon rational thought and honesty rather than subjective preconceived hysteria. Oh, the humanity!
Much appreciated.
Note that the vast, thick East Antarctic Ice Sheet, repository of a majority of the fresh water on Earth, isn’t losing mass at all.
The EAIS quit retreating over 3000 years ago, after the Minoan Warm Period.
There has been no warming at the South Pole since records have been kept there.
The much smaller West Antarctic Ice Sheet covers erupting subglacial volcanoes.
Ugh…. the unfounded alarmism is criminal fraud.
Scaremongering is the rule of the times, so might as well quadruple-down on climate crap too. Get it while the gettin’ is good…..
Great stuff as usual – you old sea salt you Wills.
Being135, now come on make your mind up – the wee lassie says the world will end in 9 years (I’ ll be 87 then) so why should we worry about a bout of Chinese Flu.
Meanwhile, Antarctic sea ice yesterday was tied with 2016 and well above 2017, 2018 and 2019, although below the record high min and max of 2014 and also high min of 2015. IOW, it has recovered nicely from the two freak WX events of the Super El Nino year 2016, which lowered it below average for the satellite era.
And at the moment, Antarctic sea ice extent is right on its 30-year average.
This is mostly natural variation at work and within a very, very tiny range compared to the volume of polar ice which is one of the main points of the post. What would be more surprising is if the ice mass balance remained unchanged over longer periods of time. And it is, except for the tiny amount we now think we can measure beyond any margin of error. I would expect it to be slightly increasing or decreasing over long periods of time just naturally as it always has, and we will certainly know more about natural variation in the decades to come. Until we understand natural variation much more, all of this is pure speculation.
The one thing we surely don’t need to panic about is rising sea levels. Even if there was a slight acceleration in our current ‘normal’ sea level rise, it will be on the scale of centuries and there is no guarantee that this slight beneficial warming we have had the last 150+ years will even last. But let us hope it does, since the small incremental warmth is much better than the average of the LIA temps just 200-300 yers ago.
IMHO, we should be aiming for a slow and steady gradual increase in CO2 concentration to 560 ppmv, which would be about a doubling of atmospheric CO2 concentrations since pre-industrial levels which would in theory only give us about an additional 1 degree C increase in temps. That is a mighty insurance policy on any natural variation that perhaps sees a 1.5 degree C in cooling over the next century which would be much more of a problem than some slight warming, mainly at night in the polar regions during winter. Just a little less cold making for a slightly increased global ‘average’ temp is not the same as the entire planet warming equally everywhere. Hopefully the world gets a grip about panicking after this current crisis is over, and the angst over dangerous climate change becomes more rational and subdued.
Earthling2 says:
The one thing we surely don’t need to panic about is rising sea levels.
Yeah, that has to be the lamest “scare” of all. SLR a couple inches a century? OMG!!! Run for the hills!
Seriously tho, if someone is actually scared about that, they’re always free to walk away from the ocean. But stop whining about it.
Thanks for all your work divining perspective. I like the take that if the ice sheet loss is what drives sea level, then how much ice was there 4Kya when the seas were six feet higher? In the long term, all the ice we are seeing is new, and it fluctuates above and below an increasing trend line over the last several thousand years.
Nice work Willis!
Willis,
Thank you. For your inquisitive mind and your time, energy, and skepticism. I always appreciate your point of view even if I disagree with the conclusions at times …on rare occasions. You ask great questions. And then you attempt to find the answers with what we know to date. Nicely done…again.
Greg in CA
Fig. 5 ordinate is mislabeled.
Thanks, amigo, fixed.
w.
Good post, Willis–well documented, illustrated, and conclusive! Always nice to hear “the rest of the story!”
Something needs to be done about the sensationalistic Marxist Media! Perhaps exposing them is the only way!
“ice sheet mass balance inter-comparison exercise” (IMBIE).
IMBIE?
They had to have known they were setting themselves up to be called imbeciles. If not, they truly are.
Regards.
Bob
PS: Thanks for putting those losses in perspective, Willis.
Regards,
Bob
That USA map laid on the south pole – WOW! that is a lot of ice.
You ask “Why” and correctly answer “We don’t know”
If someone sends me a lot, and I mean 7 figures, of money, I will conduct a study to find out. I don’t know the answer because I haven’t decided what it will be yet, but when I do I’ll prove it using Earl Grey tea leaves and chicken wishbones.
Well it’s as good as some of the stuff you see churned out by some of the gravy train drinkers.
My best to you and your family from locked in Falkirk on a lovely crisp sunny March day. Stay safe.
Harlech castle sea gate, built 1000 years ago with paintings of it in use.
4 metres above present high tide….
We just went through Harlech … hang on … OK, see here for the discussion.
w.
Hi Willis,
In your linked reply you say that the UK wasn’t covered in ice. Not all of it but there was a fairly large ice sheet over Scotland and Northern England. Check out The Parallel Roads of Glen Roy, Gleann Ruaidh, created by ice-dam lakes in the Younger Dryas. Since the turn of the century there’s been some interesting research on tectonic activity in the Younger Dryas, something to do with isostatic rebound of the lake shorelines not agreeing with other published data; but I’ve only read newspaper reports.
Yep, I became a skeptic when Dr. Mann tried to erase the Medieval Warm Period (MWP) with his fraudulent hockey stick.
One proof that the MWP was global is the lower world wide glacier extent and, as you point out, the resulting higher sea level.
Amazing how all of these dire warning are shown on a graph specifically constructed and scaled to prove the worst case scenario is upon us.
..with a floating x and y axis…you can show anything
just look at what they do with temp
What about the North hemisphere snow mass ?
Whatever happens, the models predicted it, it’s bad and it’s the fault of capitalism!
All that snow portends disastrous floods! Because of more water vapor in the air, the models forecast this catastrophe, due to climate change. Although of course the models also predict extreme drought.
Well doneWillis. Timely. To the point. Penetrating. Accessible. Nicely written. Quietly devastating.
Who could ask for anything more?
As a non scientist but educated and interested, Willis you are a “breath of fresh air”. Please keep going.
Realism must outway the distortion!u
Roger Welsh, well put. I often compare Wills to the late great John Daly. Another self educated scientist who put the charlatans to shame.
Interestingly both have sea going experiences. It would be immodest for me to compare my involvement in the global warming scam to theirs, but I was one of those tossing a bucket over the side to measure sea water temps many many moons ago.
Being a radio op. on Obs Ships makes me a global warming realist.
It’s interesting that a decrease in the rate of ice loss can be attributed to any number of natural factors, but as we’ve heard time and time again, an increase is proof of manmade global warming.
It will be interesting to compare the rate of change in atmospheric CO2 concentrations to the presumed decrease in manmade emissions due to the corona virus pandemic. I’m just curious if any inferences might be drawn about what percentage of atmospheric CO2 concentration can be attributed to manmade emissions.
If you make a graph of Global temp increase of say 1C over 150 years using the Kelvin scale, which is the correct one, then 1C is less than 0.5% which also doe not look very dramatic!
What have you people got against penguins??? There are bound to be some penguins in Greenland within a Zoo. Surely?
I love this analysis. It almost “flat lined” me.
I was suspicious the second I looked at the axis labels that the authors were being less-than-revealing with their graphs. Years of visiting this site (WUWT) has trained me to check axis, starting and ending points, and scan for the keyword “model”. LOL
I can put figure 7’s most recent year’s melt (~240 Gt) into perspective using a number, ~2.8 microns, derived in essay Pseudoprecision in my ebook Blowing Smoke. As you point out, a GT of ice is ~0.95 cubic kilometer of water (ice floats). Based on the estimated ocean surface, a Gt of ice will raise sea level ~ 2.8 microns (2.8E-6), so 240 GT contributes about 0.7 millimeters to recent annual sea level rise. (NASA’s own published conversion is 365Gt = 1mm, so 1 GT=3.65 microns. Dunno how they got that value, but it isn’t right. Lots of NASA’s other SLR stuff is also just ‘off’ because it does not close, as explained in guest post Sea Level Rise, Acceleration, and Closure.)
But coasts gonna drown anyway from global warming—IPCC and NASA’s Jim Hansen are certain.
NIMBIE. Just flashed across my mind as I read.
Now I Make Blah Into Existential
Since their charts are cumulative losses, I think if you dropped in two charts showing the annual first differences, it would improve the transition to the image background chart
D. F., I put in cumulative losses in Figs. 3 & 4 to parallel their cumulative losses in Figs. 1 & 2.
w.
And let us not forget this:
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2019/10/22/western-antarctic-ice-sheet-growing-as-oceans-warm/
I would have linked to the original paper, but the summary at the above website makes very clear what the paper says.
Thank you Willis for another carefully researched post. Looking behind the curtain!
The use of “cumulative total” graphs is part of the standard toolkit for climate alarmists, and IMHO it borders on fraudulent. In the case of melting ice caps, as long as there’s any net ice loss at all, the cumulative total will always increase, and this is clearly the point of using cumulatives. Your figure 7, which shows the actual rate of ice loss changing over time, is the real story. Omitting this kind of plot from the paper clearly shows that the object of the publication is to frighten the children. Honest authors would have included a similar plot in the paper, and any honest referee would have insisted on it, because it conveys a much greater amount of relevant information at a single glance.
During last summer’s California fire season, Hayhoe used a plot of cumulative acres of the US burned by forest/brush fires. Look, it keeps going up! OMG we’re all going to die!
Misleading? Without a doubt. Deceptive? Definitely. In other words, normal for climate science – where the conclusions are arrived at before the research grant is approved, and before the data is collected.
Can they really measure the total mass of ice in those ice caps with that degree of accuracy? I am somewhat skeptical. A little discreet cherry-picking here, a thumb on the scales there, even at a subconscious level, would not surprise me one little bit. Science in the service of politics!
Doesn’t it make you proud to be living in the 21st century?
I’d love to hear what George Moonbat at the Grauniad has to say about this as it completely punctures the alarmist narrative.
Indeed – it seems most of the climate change panicmongers are more PR than science.
Bernays driven science…