Social Changes with COVID-19 are a prelude to life with less fossil fuels

While the world is feverously trying to reduce emissions from fossil fuel usage, we get hit with the horrific contagious Coronavirus COVID-19. We’ve seen extensive self-imposed social adjustments to transportation that are very similar to what will be required to live with less fossil fuels in the future.
We’ve seen a serious reduction in the usage of the transportation infrastructures of airlines and cruise ships, as well as automobiles and trucks, and their impact on the leisure and entertainment industries, all to avoid crowds.
Before fossil fuels and the thousands of products made from petroleum derivatives, and electricity that followed, the world was a zero-sum snake pit that was a war against one another scrounging for food, water, and shelter. In the 1800’s most people never traveled 100-200 miles from where they were born. Life expectancy throughout Europe hovered between 20 and 30 years of age.
The social lifestyles before 1900 had no such transportation choices, as they had no autos, planes, or cruise ships for transportation. The inventions of the automobile, airplane, and the use of petroleum in the early 1900’s led us into the Industrial Revolution. Crude oil, natural gas, and coal changed – for the better – the lifestyles of every person living in developed countries such as, the U.S., Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.
We would not be able to "make products and move things" if not for the thousands of products from petroleum derivatives that get manufactured from crude oil that wind turbines and solar panels cannot manufacture. A few of those products that are part of modern societies include:
Economies around the world, and all the infrastructures are increasing their demand and usage each year of those energy sources from deep earth minerals/fuels to make thousands of products, inclusive of but not limited to:
· Medications and medical equipment for cures for most diseases
· Electronics for worldwide communications
· Fertilizers to help agriculture feed the world
· Asphalt for all the roads
· Tires for all vehicles
· Steel for every building in the world
· Wire for the worldwide electrical grid
Today, the airlines that did not exist before 1900, transported more than 4.1 billion passengers in 2017 around the world and projections are 7.8 billion airline passengers by 2036. Cruise ships which also did not exist before 1900 move 25 million passengers around the world every year.
Along with those transportation options available for society, we also have billions of vehicle trips to and from airports, hotels, ports, and amusement parks that are increasing each year. COVID-19 has shown us that society changes can reduce the demand of those growing numbers.
Yes, we may be using fossil fuels too extensively for leisure and entertainment, but the developed world is where it is today, healthier and wealthier, because of all those products we get from those oil derivatives.
To meet those low emission targets, we’ll need to continue to reduce the transportation demands of society and COVID-19 may be showing us how we’ll need to retract from our extravagant usage of the various transportation systems that did not exist before fossil fuels.
Our future existence may be less vacations and less business conferences. Reductions in the usage of the entertainment and hospitality industries, neither of which existed before fossil fuels, may also be necessitated.
As we weed ourselves from oil, we’ll need to lower our demands for transportation infrastructures that COVID-19 has shown us the way.
As we weed ourselves away from fossil fuels, we’ll need to accept that many developing countries like many in China, India, and Africa that are still stuck in the pre-1900’s era that have yet to join the industrial revolution and the opportunity to enjoy the thousands of products in our daily lifestyles, may never do so as the fuels that support the demands of the various transportation infrastructures will be diminishing.
The same politicians that are thrashing on the oil and gas industry, and seeking its demise, are the same ones reaping the benefits of the medications, medical equipment, communication networks, and the thousands of other products from that industry that have contributed to their lifestyles and their ability to live beyond 80 years of age. Those vocal about emissions need to join the conservation movement.
Yes the world has changed from the societies that existed in primeval times, without airlines, trains, vehicles, merchant ships, medications, fertilizers, cosmetics, and military equipment like aircraft carriers, battleships, planes, tanks and armor, trucks, troop carriers, and weaponry, and electricity that did not exist before 1900, but now may be the time to start showing our conservation cards.
At a rapid pace more and more countries and governments are moving their energy policies toward ridding the world of fossil fuels to electrify societies using only intermittent electricity from wind turbines and solar panels. Electricity alone may support a simplifier lifestyle but cannot support the huge energy needs of the transportation infrastructures, nor provide the thousands of products that societies demand from those petroleum derivatives.
While everyone improves their conservation and efficient use of energy, it may be timely to begin weeding ourselves away from the transportation infrastructures, and the leisure and entertainment industries to the best of their abilities to conserve oil for where its most needed for society, to make the thousands of products that support lifestyles as well as worldwide sustainable economic development.
Oh yes, indeed. Clearly we must revert to cave-age living to allow for highly contentious and totally unproved claims by Marxists with the connivance of peer-group pressure on politicians, scientists and lay-people from a dangerously biased MSM.
Thanks for such a startlingly clearly revealed agenda!
Coronavirus provides an e experimental environment for testing out the kind of totalitarian control that zero carbon policy will require. The difference is that it poses a real threat, whereas zero carbon policy is voluntary.
Public taste for the experiment will be worth watching. Totalitarians will be watching too, and seeking to impose ongoing restrictions on the back of it to accelerate zero carbon policy. AOC and Greta will see it as opportunity.
The plebs. must be contained and heavily taxed, while our masters and betters, like Weinstein and Soros, carry on with their gilded lifestyles……
Weinstein and Soros will carry on only for so long. Unfortunately, there is some CV survivor on a path to replace them.
Scissor
Weinstein just got 23 years didn’t he?
Yes, Weinstein got 23 years.
The women he attacked got life without parole.
Weinstein still has more charges to face. He’ll spend the rest of his life in prison.
Yes, it’s especially interesting times for him. I can’t see him jumping over the prison fence with walker in tow.
”COVID 19 has shown us the way”
So, another idiot who is so out of touch that he’s willing to take a chance that the Virus does not leave a mark on the public consciousness to the extent that he suffers blow back.
Or just another variation of the long historical line of doomsayers who claim that our woes are because GOD is angry with us, and who has simply transposed fossil fuels for a god.
As James Randi would say, ‘You Decide’ 🙂
Really? Come see the roads in Europe. Much safer to take the car than public transport and while gas is sooo cheap. I think you dream.
The Eco-Fascist credo always sums to “And misery for all.”
Except for the socialist ruling classes, of course.
Coming soon . . . AGW and CAGW “Greenies” taking credit for what a virus has caused in terms of reducing fossil fuel use.
why does China get a total pass on everything?…
People should be screaming their heads off at China right now…..
Because China already has the type of government that these people want for the rest of us.
Never let a crisis go to waste, eh doc? Shameless. I’ll say, I’d still rather travel in my car than a bus, subway, plane, or rideshare, especially when I don’t know the other people, and their health habits.
Well, at least there is no shortage of oil if we want it. That’s a relief for when we regain sanity. 10-20-30 years ago, we were just a few more years to reach Peak Oil. Obviously wrong. And the same for the climate fraud extortion and racketeering. But we are living through historical times and will be interesting to see if the zealots get their way. A lot will depend on the USA election and which way America goes, and whether it can deliver sanity and true global leadership.
Fortunately, for the most part our utilities will continue to function. For the full experience, pull the electric and gas service to your home along with the Internet. See how long it takes your kids who think the GND is so super to go crazy.
Yes, you right. So far, my internet, gas and electricity is doing just fine. But it weren’t, that would seal the deal for more clear headed climate science, at least about panic and doom. But this overblown panic may also be a prelude to sanity against the climate fascists. This may also be the end of the climate fraud impaling us all on their petard. This is just on paper so far with the meltdown, and no major inconvenience yet as you propose except the loss of trillions in wealth that are being destroyed and/or stolen. This is a crisis which we have made for ourselves, or have allowed to be created by hostile foreign forces. Although there are going to be severe economic consequences from this, far worse than any virus. The actual structural damage hasn’t happened yet and will take a fair bit of time to work through this one as demand crashes and real jobs are lost. Well, IMHO.
The great pursuit of the Democrats- Life (for the elites), liberty (only if you are a true believer) and happiness (for the Marxist elites ONLY). For all others you are there to serve in silence and misery. Sounds a lot like the old systems we got rid of with progress to me.
In case the watermelons and their followers haven’t noticed- life has never been better for humanity.
Is this article a POE?
Yes, I have my internet delivered through a an extended Power Over Ethernet (POE) connection.
The likelihood of a word wide recession or even a depression triggered by the virus is very real. The same type of recession that would be caused by a sharp reduction in fossil fuel use. Watch for bankruptcies in the travel industry coupled with energy sector failures. Watch the cost to industry escalate due to disruptions in the work force and supply restrictions.
Although the aged will suffer the most deaths it is the youthful who will suffer the most economically. Governments will suffer drastic revenue restrictions as tax sources decline and industry bailout costs soar.
We may see if the public still has the resolve for drastic climate change policies after this is over. I have a feeling the emphasis will be on rebuilding economies and wealth.
It should be noted that many deaths can already be directly linked to the virus while there are probably none that can be similarly linked to global climate changes caused by human activity.
Well, Oregon and Washington just banned gatherings over two-hundred people – so, right of assembly – check.
Kate Brown is ramrodding through her New Green Deal without a vote – right to vote – check.
I’m sure we’re going to get a state of emergency on gun-violence soon too.
I will also point out the irony of all the high-density, collectivist forcings by progressives and, gee, doesn’t that conflict with ‘don’t congregate, because you might spread a pandemic’?
I don’t see Kate Brown shutting down the MAX train.
The month of March has just been cancelled. Everyone panic, there is a new case of the common cold going around.
For the past week, pro-government Spanish journalists have ridiculed the drastic measures of other countries and chanted that pernicious mantra: “the coronavirus is nothing but a flu.” And so, while Italy, Iran, France, Germany, Switzerland, South Korea, and Japan decreed important bans and urged their citizens to avoid rallies and take extreme precautions, the Spanish government threw protesters into the streets while millions of people maintained their travel plans and social gatherings.
On Sunday, as I watched the packed feminist march in Madrid, I suspected something terrible might happen. The Spanish government led the Spaniards to believe that, for some mysterious reason, perhaps associated with the magical properties of our red wine, we were immune to this virus. And according to official reports, we were, but only until the first minute after the end of the last feminist march. Then they admitted we didn’t have 374 coronavirus cases but in fact more than 1,200, an evolving disaster equal to or worse than the Italian one.
And over 30,000 people have died from influenza already this year in just the US. A bad flu season takes over 1,000,000 lives each year and bad flu outbreaks can take tens of millions. The CDC estimates that on average people catch 2-3 “common cold” viruses each year, an estimated 33% of these are from covid family viruses, and the number of people that die from these viruses each year is hard to estimate.
So please tell me, how is 1,200 cases of Covid-19 in a nation of 45,000,000 a disaster?
Panic has left the station. Whether you like it or not we’re riding this train, even Forest Gump is.
Blovation!
The Wuhan virus isn’t going to change our social interactions other than on a temporary basis.
The virus will either be contained, or it will become common like the flu. And we should know within a few months time. Once either one of those things happens, then society will get back to normal and accept a certain amount of deaths from Wuhan every year like we do the flu now, if it cannot be contained.
The real disruptions to our society are right now and are because we are trying to contain the virus. If it can’t be contained, then draconian measures to contain it will no longer be necessary.
Dr. Seigle said this morning that the Wuhan virus can stay airborne for several hours and can be infectious on surfaces for several hours, although apparently it can live for a longer period on some surfaces but is only infectious for a short period of that time (that’s my understanding of what was said).