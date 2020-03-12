The Martian ice cap is like a cake with every layer telling a story. In this case, the story is one of climate change on Mars.
This image of an exposed section of the north polar layered deposits (NPLD) looks much like a delicious slice of layered tiramisu. The NPLD is made up of water-ice and dust particles stacked one on top of the other. However, instead of icing, layers are topped with seasonal carbon dioxide frost, as seen here as lingering frost adhering to one of the layers.
The high-resolution and color capabilities of the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s HiRISE camera provides details on the variations in the layers. Scientists are also using radar data, which show us that they have continuity in the subsurface. During deposition, these complex layers might encapsulate tiny air pockets from the atmosphere which, if sampled, could be studied to understand linkages to previous climates.
In the end, it’s not always a piece of cake studying NPLD on Mars but, where there is cake, there is hope!
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona
Last Updated: March 11, 2020
Editor: Yvette Smith
7 thoughts on “A Slice of Polar Layer Cake”
Now, don’t tell me that they are suffering Catastrophic Global Warming on Mars too! sarc/off.
Yes, anthropogenic.
The evil molecule is the dominant atmospheric gas. With frozen layers of evil molecule. It’s evil, stacked on top of evil, all the way down per climate change religion. Every narrative must be written in terms of climate scripture.
Hmm, is it a climate if there is no one (or living thing) there to experience it?
It is only a matter of time before someone blames fossil fuels for the “climate change” on Mars, and that it is worse than we thought.
Meanwhile, why is the “climate” changing? Orbital related, Sol related, or what? Is it getting warmer, cooler? NASA??? You there? Maybe you could expand on the “climate change” theme so it has meaning?
It cant be worse than we thought, they found cake…
& where there is cake, there is hope!
Carbon dioxide frost? It’s very cold at the Martian poles. Carbon dioxide freezes at -78 deg C, or -109 deg F. Maybe the CAGW true believers want to live there?
Folks have been looking at the Martian ice caps for a while now. link I’m not sure what’s new about this story.
The inconvenient thing about Mars is that it seems to be experiencing global warming roughly in sync with the Earth. That, of course, shoots holes in a couple of theories about Earth’s warming. For one, Mars doesn’t have clouds that can be affected by cosmic rays. The other is that Mars doesn’t have anthropogenic CO2.