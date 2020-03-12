Heartland Institute Creating One-Page Climate Summaries Geared Toward Policymakers and Teachers

Via press release.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS (March 12, 2020) – The Heartland Institute is excited to announce a groundbreaking new tool for policymakers, teachers, and anybody else interested in climate change. Heartland’s new ClimateAtAGlance.com website provides powerful, concise, one- or two-page summaries of the most important topics in the climate change debate.

Today’s climate debate is often fought over sound-bites and bullet points. Heartland has broken down 20 of the most frequently argued climate issues into short, “at-a-glance” summaries that provide the most important, accurate, powerful information. Bullet-points at the top of each summary provide quick, memorable information.

After the bullet-points, short summaries of a paragraph or two provide additional depth. Many of the summaries are illustrated with one or two memorable visual graphs. Links embedded in the summaries allow readers to verify the information and find additional in-depth information.

The Heartland Institute will be regularly adding many additional summaries, with a goal of doubling the number of summaries during the course of the year.

Some topics covered in first 20 summaries, which include PDF versions for printing and distribution:

Ocean Currents, Snowpack, Urban Heat Islands, Sea Level Rise, Hurricanes, Crop Production, Drought, Coral Reefs, and the “Consensus” on what are the main drivers of climate change and how dangerous it is.

The “Climate at a Glance” summaries are designed to provide a library of solid yet simple rebuttals so that legislators, teachers, students, and others can easily refute the exaggerations of the so-called “climate crisis.” Armed with a concise summary of the best scientific, economic, and public policy information, people can better articulate Climate Realism and fight back against the Climate Delusion.

“Starting with 20 well-known climate change topics, ClimateAtAGlance.com will continue to expand and will eventually host dozens of concise summaries of climate-related topics,” said James Taylor, Director of The Heartland Institute’s Arthur B. Robinson Center on Climate and Environmental Policy.

“The summaries will be particularly valuable to policymakers, teachers, and students, who are often thrust into the center of the climate change debate. We invite everyone to visit ClimateAtAGlance.com for a first look at this important new tool,” Taylor added.

“The climate change issue can be very complex, and in some cases, daunting to understand. This new website does a simple encapsulation of the key issues, done in a way that is a short, easy to digest way, while being firmly rooted in the science,” said meteorologist Anthony Watts, a senior fellow at The Heartland Institute, who played a key role compiling the summaries.

To speak to Mr. Taylor or Mr. Watts about Heartland’s Climate At a Glance project, please contact Deputy Director of Communications Keely Drukala at media@heartland.org and 312/377-4000 or (cell) 312/282-1390.

###

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

