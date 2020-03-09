Covid-19 and Russia collusion to kill shale! Film at 11.

Guest “Russia collusion” by David Middleton
As the Democrat-media-fueled Covid-19 panic continues to batter the global economy, Russia thinks they see an opportunity to kill the evil capitalist “shale” players…
Russia Yanks A Leg From U.S. Shale’s Three-Legged Stool
For the last two-plus years, the U.S. shale industry has been able to continue its oil boom thanks to the existence of a figurative 3-legged stool of support. Those three legs have been easily identifiable:
*The ability to legally export crude oil to other countries;
*An ongoing license to build pipelines and conduct fracking operations; and
*The continuation of the OPEC+ deal limiting exports by other oil producing nations.
So long as all three legs of that stool remained in place, crude prices have remained healthy enough to allow shale operators to continue drilling wells, increase overall U.S. production and for the most part remain fairly profitable. But, as with any stool, the removal of any one of the legs upsets an undeniably delicate balance, potentially spelling disaster for anyone sitting atop it.
On Friday, Moscow yanked one of the three legs from the stool by refusing to agree to additional export cuts that had been unilaterally proposed by the OPEC member nations on Thursday without Russian representatives in the room. Crude prices immediately collapsed, experiencing their worst day in more than 5 years with a drop of 10%.
On Thursday the OPEC nations proposed additional cuts that would have taken an additional 1.5 million barrels of oil per day off of the market, 1 million of which would have been born by the OPEC members, with the remaining 500,000 in cuts obligated to Russia and its fellow non-OPEC participants. On Friday, though, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak returned to Vienna and informed the group that his country would not agree to any further cuts.
[…]Forbes
Since trading opened this morning, both Brent and WTI are down another ~$9/bbl. As of 0700 CDT, Brent is at ~$35.50/bbl and WTI is at ~$32.10/bbl. Unfortunately for Russia, this Communist plot is unlikely to accomplish much of anything beyond devastating the Russian economy, even more than it’s already been devastated.
Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy, told Marketwatch that “Russia is certainly betting that price crash will cause U.S. production to crash, helping restore its dominance.” If that is really Moscow’s thought process, it is likely to be disappointed. Saudi Arabia already attempted a similar strategy to kill U.S. shale, flooding the market with crude in 2014 to create an enormous glut and drive down prices in an effort to reclaim market share.
Such a strategy demonstrates a misunderstanding of American bankruptcy laws. While the crash in oil prices that began in late 2014 did ultimately result in hundreds of shale producers declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the net result of that process is that most of those companies reorganize themselves and come back with far less debt load. The strategy also fails to recognize that most producers have already put hedges in place for most of their equity production through the remainder of 2020 and beyond.
David Blackmon is an independent energy analyst/consultant based in Mansfield, TX. David has enjoyed a 39-year career in the oil and gas industry, the last 23 years of which were spent in the public policy arena, managing regulatory and legislative issues for various companies, including Burlington Resources, Shell, El Paso Corporation, FTI Consulting and LINN Energy.Forbes
When Saudi Arabia tried this stunt in 2014, it did force hundreds of U.S. oil companies into bankruptcy, some of which never recovered. However, most of those companies emerged from bankruptcy with their debt effectively erased. While U.S. crude oil production declined by about 1 million bbl/d from July 2015 through October 2016, by the time OPEC initiated talks with Russia about coordinated production cuts in August 2017, U.S. crude oil production had recovered to its July 2015 level of about 9.5 million bbl/d.
Furthermore, most U.S. producers layered on hedge positions when oil was around $60/bbl. Hedges effectively lock in prices. As of February 2020, U.S. oil production hedge positions were near an all-time high:
Swap dealer positions: Short positions held by swap dealers accounted for 32% of the open interest for the WTI futures contract as of January 21, 2020, slightly less than the all-time high of 33%, reached in 2018 (Figure 4). Initiating a short position, or selling a futures contract, enables the holder to lock in a price today for the physical delivery of a commodity at some future date. Oil producers commonly use swap dealers to hedge their future production. Swap dealer short positions increased to 30% of the WTI open interest in mid-December, when WTI prices increased to more than $60/b. This price level, according to a survey of U.S. exploration and production companies conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, is sufficient to generate enough cash flow from operations for the majority of firms to cover capital expenditures. The increase in swap dealer short may have increased, in part, because U.S. producers hedged some of their expected 2020 production at about $60/b.U.S. EIA
While a protracted Russian price war to gain market share will hurt the U.S. oil industry, cause many bankruptcies, destroy a ton of equity, wipe out 10’s (if not 100’s) of thousands of jobs and possibly even cause Permian Basin oil production to decline long enough for idiots to declare it dead… It will fail. Russia won’t gain market share and U.S. oil production will quickly recover, even if many of the oil companies won’t.
The self-inflicted damage has already begun:
Russian Ruble Plummets Amid Oil Market Chaos
The ruble hit a four-year low against the U.S. dollar as oil prices crashed 30% overnight.
The Russian ruble plummeted almost 10% overnight, falling to its lowest level in more than four years, as oil prices crashed following the breakdown of the Russia-Saudi Arabia pact to limit production.
The ruble was trading at a low of 74.9 to $1 on Monday morning, after another wild start to the week for financial markets. Russia’s rejection of a renewed round of oil production cuts in the OPEC+ format at a crunch meeting in Vienna on Friday shocked the global energy markets and has prompted analysts to talk of an “oil price war” between two of the world’s largest energy suppliers.
Benchmark Brent crude fell 30% to $33 a barrel when trading opened on Asian markets following the weekend, the sharpest one-day loss in almost three decades.
Falling oil prices put the Russian ruble under pressure, as Moscow still relies on energy exports for a large portion of its budget. The so-called budget breakeven rate is $50, while profits on oil sold about $42 a barrel are funnelled into Russia’s swelling National Welfare Fund (NWF).
With prices below those levels, Russia will either have to run into its substantial coffers to fund day-to-day government spending or borrow more.
[…]The Moscow Times
Russia, the country, needs oil prices above $50/bbl to breakeven. These tangentially United States, the country, don’t have a breakeven price. Our economy isn’t dependent on oil export revenue. And U.S. oil producers now have much lower breakeven prices than we did in 2014.
RYSTAD ENERGY RANKS THE CHEAPEST SOURCES OF SUPPLY IN THE OIL INDUSTRY
May 9, 2019
In a major turnaround, North American tight oil is emerging as the second cheapest source of new oil volumes globally, just shy of the Middle East onshore market.
Tight oil – such as onshore shale oil in the US – has witnessed an impressive turnaround over the last few years. In 2015, North American shale ranked as the second most expensive resource according to Rystad Energy’s global liquids cost curve, with an average breakeven price of $68 per barrel. The average Brent breakeven price for tight oil is now estimated at $46 per barrel, just four dollars behind the giant onshore fields in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries.
[…]Rystad Energy
Russia’s average operational breakeven price is $13/bbl higher than U.S. “shale”. Furthermore, their resource base (width of the bars in Figure 2) is much smaller than the Middle East and U.S. “shale”.
Russia just brought a knife to a gunfight… A dull knife. So… Why is Russia doing this?
The Tell
OPEC price war one of three worst things that could hit virus-wracked markets, JPMorgan strategist says
Published: March 9, 2020 at 11:39 a.m. ET
By Steve Goldstein
In these coronavirus-wracked markets, there would be three, hypothetical really bad events, according to John Normand, head of cross-asset fundamental strategy at JPMorgan.
*One would be a large-scale shutdown of the U.S.
*Another would a second wave of virus infections in the China.
*And the third would be an OPEC+ price war.
Oops. That price war led to a 1800-point, or over 7%, drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in opening trade.
Normand said “the timing of this weekend’s shift seems somewhat random except to those who view it as President Putin’s attempt to complicate the U.S. economic outlook ahead of 2020 elections.’
[…]MarketWatch
Vladimir Putin may be evil, but he isn’t stupid. He has to know that Russia can’t win this price war… But he can use it to interfere in our elections, hence: Covid-19 and Russia collusion to kill shale! Film at 11.
Film at 11
To those unfamiliar with American idiomatic expressions and/or too young to remember when the news cycle wasn’t 24/7…
Film at 11: Back in the “old” days, a breaking news story would be reported on the 7:00 PM (Eastern Time) news broadcast and would often be accompanied with the phrase “film at 11.” The film of the news story was still being processed and would be shown on the 11:00 PM news broadcast. At 7:00 PM, you would get a breathless CNN-style headline, hooking you into watching the 11:00 PM news to see the film of the event, usually a CNN-style nothing-burger.
While Covid-19 is far from a CNN-style nothing-burger, the panic is wholly unjustified. The Democrat-media complex continue to report that Covid-19 is 20 times as deadly as the common flu and far more contagious.
On the basis of a case definition requiring a diagnosis of pneumonia, the currently reported case fatality rate is approximately 2%.4 In another article in the Journal, Guan et al.5 report mortality of 1.4% among 1099 patients with laboratory-confirmed Covid-19; these patients had a wide spectrum of disease severity. If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively.2
The efficiency of transmission for any respiratory virus has important implications for containment and mitigation strategies. The current study indicates an estimated basic reproduction number (R0) of 2.2, which means that, on average, each infected person spreads the infection to an additional two persons. As the authors note, until this number falls below 1.0, it is likely that the outbreak will continue to spread. Recent reports of high titers of virus in the oropharynx early in the course of disease arouse concern about increased infectivity during the period of minimal symptoms.6,7Fauci et al., 2020
Epidemiologists measure contagion with a statistic called the reproduction number, denoted as “R0.” It estimates the number of people each patient is likely to infect. Bloomberg rounded up R0 estimates for the coronavirus and other infectious diseases from the WHO and CDC and found that while the coronavirus’s R0 of 2.8 makes it more contagious than the seasonal flu (1.3) or Ebola (1.9), it is much less contagious than smallpox (4.8) or the measles (15.0). A separate New York Times analysis estimates it is also far less contagious than chickenpox.
Yet even these comparisons may overstate the transmission risk. As WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explained on Monday: “We don’t even talk about containment for seasonal flu – it’s just not possible. But it is possible for Covid-19.” He elaborated: “We have never seen before a respiratory pathogen that’s capable of community transmission but at the same time which can also be contained with the right measures. If this was an influenza epidemic, we would have expected to see widespread community transmission across the globe by now and efforts to slow it down or contain it would not be feasible.” WHO officials have also observed that the coronavirus appears to be much less contagious than the flu in their respective incubation periods, i.e., before symptoms appear.Fisher Investments
When the dust settles, Covid-19 may turn out to be comparable to the seasonal flu, which annually kills 12,000 to 61,000 Americans, but doesn’t trigger market panics.
And… There are already indications that Red China’s economy is starting to rebound.
It is too soon to know exactly how the coronavirus will impact economic growth. There will almost certainly be some kind of hit, with most forecasts suggesting slowing growth. But, and this is key, it looks to be temporary. Already, various purchasing managers’ indexes hint at inventories falling while order backlogs rise—fuel for a rebound. In China, there are already signs of this. One Chinese online travel agency noted hotel bookings soared 40% in the week ending 3/1 from the prior, while flight demand skyrocketed. In a hard-to-refute sign the country is getting back to work, nitrogen dioxide pollution is back. The gas, a byproduct of utility output and factory emissions, largely vanished amid the twin impact of the Lunar New Year holiday and coronavirus-related shutdowns—which NASA captured in a recent image of the week. We aren’t cheering pollution, but it seems a pretty tangible sign of a rebound. Of course, there are many other pollutants—and China’s economy is mostly services these days, not factories. But it still seems relevant to note, in our view.Fisher Investments
Nearly 2 weeks ago, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that they were already reopening factories in Red China.
As New Coronavirus Cases Slow In China, Factories Start Reopening
February 29, 2020
As new cases of coronavirus infection slow in China, the country is gradually getting back to work. Authorities and businesses are taking a range of measures: Local governments are chartering buses for workers. Some companies are buying out entire hotels to house quarantined staff. A temporarily shuttered movie studio is even loaning employees to factories that are short on labor.
[…]NPR
Good news in China: Factories reopen as new coronavirus cases drop
By JOE MCDONALD
ASSOCIATED PRESS |
MAR 05, 2020
Factories are gradually reopening in China months after the new coronavirus that first emerged there upended daily routines.
The country, after many arduous weeks, appeared to be winning its epic, costly battle against the new virus. The World Health Organization said there are about 17 times as many new cases outside China as in it.
[…]
Shanghai-traded stocks have rallied nearly 12% since hitting a bottom on Feb. 3. They’re just 1.6% away from wiping out the last of the losses they’ve sustained since the new virus began to spread late last year.
[…]Chicago Tribune
One of the talking heads on CNBC this morning said, the cure for low oil prices is low oil prices. I think he’s right, but we’ll see after the crash.
It’s always the cure… And it always tastes like schist.
Probably just like NYC hand sanitizer.
Oil will be free! … or, maybe, there will be no oil?
You may not have noticed in the world of geology where you start counting at 10k years BP. but Russia has not been communist for some time now.
The commies are much closer to home now. They will soon be the ones promising “free oil”.
As for trying to twist this schist into yet another “Putin is messing with our elections” story. You don’t seem to have worked why and in which camp this is supposed to help.
Maybe you think “communist” Russia is helping Sanders to win this time.
If I have to use /Sarc tags, there’s no point in being sarcastic.
Putin is not in either “camp.”
Putin knows that the best way to get better prices for Russian oil is to get other countries to cut their output.
This is precisely what all of the Democrats are promising to do.
If economic uncertainty hurts Trump, then Putin is for it.
Chinese and the EU will be the main beneficiaries. The EU economy is on the edge of recession, low oil price and the prospect of negative interest rates might prevent it.
I’m a free market guy. Hard for me to believe that the fracking revolution was based on the assumption that counties we have no control over would painfully keep crude oil prices high for our benefit.
They tried to keep them high for their benefit… And that opened the door to the frac’ing “revolution.”
So, suppose a price war forces all the US players into bankruptcy. What happens to the wells? I assume the pipes aren’t filled with concrete. yes/no?
The oil is still there and people know where it is. How much does it cost to bring a well back into production?
If you force a manufacturer into bankruptcy, the assets and knowledge might be dispersed and would be hard to re-assemble. That manufacturer’s production could be off the market forever. As far as I can tell, that’s not the case with most commodities (in the technical sense of the word).
Production will decline because less wells will be drilled. When oil prices recover, the rig count will rise, more wells will get drilled and production will rise again.
So the bankrupt company reorganizes and the wells continue to produce. If I’d read what you wrote more carefully …
Production will likely take a big hit, but it will likely recover.
Four observations. Two on oil:
1. Glad to see a true supply curve. Many moons ago I helped invent them at BCG. Used the tool to ‘crack’ the plywood conundrum for Georgia Pacific—answer was to buy aspen mills in Canada.
2. Neither Saudi Arabia nor Russia can ‘hold their breath’ as long as the US can. Agree, they lose. Probably a good market buy after bottom is hit.
Two on coronavirus:
R0 now estimated to be about 2.5-3. Current WHO is 2.6-2.8. Bad, because flu (depending on how good the annual vaccine is) is 1.2-1.4. Means US will see a lot more cases than now despite effectiveness of individual quarantine (like in South Korea with massive individual testing). General Quarantine of Lombardy in Italy just means a lot more of those about 17 million are going to get sick.
Case mortality is running about 3.4-3.6 depending on the daily JHU.CSSE.edu data. I figured out a ‘solid’ way to calculate this now. You cannot use total cases because of the outcome time lag. Median incubation 5-7 days to symptom onset, 10 days to either recovery or slide to serious/ critical and then possible death within days. You have to use outcomes: deaths/ recoveries. Problem is recoveries are severely understated because of mild/asymptomatic unreported cases that also ‘recovered’.
BUT we have the Diamond Princess lab experiment just last week fully reported by Japan now that the ‘experiment’ is over. All ~3700 passengers and crew tested by PCR, some more than once. In the end, 705 infected, 392 with symptoms (fever >100F), 313 ‘symptomless’. That allows a gross up correction to the global recovered denominator (divide recovered by 0.556). Is only a first order approximation because passengers skewed to older reportedly more susceptible than 18 and under, , and some symptomless later did develop symptoms back in US. But the only non-guesstimate currently available. Based on the Diamond Princess ‘correction’ reported mortality is running about 3.5%. VERY BAD. Flu is about 0.1%.
Russia can’t hold its breath as long as Saudi Arabia. The US, as a nation, doesn’t have to hold its breath. The oil industry will take a big hit and adjust to whatever the price is.
Based on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of infectious diseases at NIH, the mortality rate is probably less than 1%. We won’t know until we have a better estimate of the number of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic infections. Right now, the denominator is unknown.
David,
An unknown that I haven’t seen mentioned is the role that severe air pollution and large numbers of male, Chinese smokers may have on the susceptibility to the COVID virus and the severity of the infection in lungs already challenged by the environment. Thus, the numbers we are seeing may not apply to those in the US.
However, as of today, the CDC has announced that the the death toll from conventional flues in the US stands at 20,000 for the year 2020, while COVID stands at 20! All things considered, it appears that seasonal flues have had a greater impact (1,000X), despite COVID being on the loose since the beginning of 2020. COVID has the potential for becoming serious because there is no immunity conferred from previous exposures. However, to compensate for that, every country is using an abundance of caution to try to contain it. But, I agree with you that the Media, and those infected with TDS, are probably over-reacting — certainly over-reacting to all the bad things that Trump has supposedly done.
Too many unknowns still… But it is looking more and more like the panic is totally unnecessary. It’s a serious issue, being dealt with very seriously. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a left-wing Democrat, even praised the Trump administration’s response today.
https://www.politico.com/states/california/story/2019/10/30/trump-antagonist-newsom-lavishes-praise-on-president-for-fire-response-1226138
wow, it must be serious !
Due to the unknowns.
Low number of smokers reported in this first study of initial cases in Wuhan. Very interesting study:
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)30183-5/fulltext
What information do you have that the passengers represent an analog of any national population? I see no way to argue it being a random or stratified random sample.
Maybe if we lived in an Agenda 21 world, it would be an analog… 😉
Kevin, in my comment I pointed out two reasons the Diamond Princess is not a good sample—only that it is all we have.
David, as for Dr Fauci’s VERY educated guess, I worked with him personally July-August 2009 on swine flu as explained in a previous post. Nothing but the greatest respect. But, the closest analog here is SARS out of China in 2003. Its mortality was about 10%. The 1% is a 3+x mild/ asymptomatic denominator SWAG not supported by the Diamond Princess facts. Time will tell. Hope I am wrong, but at least I showed my work.
Rud, Diamond Princess would be a good analogy if we lived in an Agenda 21 wotld.
Subject: Coincidences?
SARS – 2004
AVIAN — 2008
SWINE — 2010
MERS — 2012
EBOLA 2014
ZIKA 2016
EBOLA 2018
CORONA 2020
What makes anyone think that this attack on US oil is simply a shot from only the Russians?
Does anyone really believe that Corona and the attack on US oil are coincidences?
Does anyone think that China isn’t very pissed about being much, much more than simply humiliated during the “Trade War”?
Is it possible that we may be witnessing the beginning of WWIII? –China, Russia and Saudi Arabia versus The United States of America?
Who benefits the most if The United States is brought to her knees prior to the most historical election in United States History?
Saudi Arabia and Russia may both be dictatorial states but they make unlikely allies
My prediction 2 cents worth by November 2020 the USA stock market will be ~32000 this virus will have spread throughout the world with virtually no mortality anywhere with natural resistance everywhere similar to the normal flu and Trump will win both the House and Senate with huge majorities. Aka Im saying this will kick back really bad on the Democrats if they are trying to blame trump for this at this moment and BTY temperatures will be normal cheers enjoy your life while you can
I add my 2 cents to yours
Nearly a nickel.
The stupidity of humans is much worse than a occassional coronavirus which is THE flu virus. The real virus is human stupidity enhanced by social medias and computers. It will be all over in 4 weeks billions will be lost due to human stupidity read Einstein re human stupidity
Eliza
“The stupidity of humans is much worse than a occassional coronavirus which is THE flu virus.”
This is the funniest thing I have read in a while. I’ll give you a clue why…. Covid-19 is “not” a flu virus, so the word “stupidity” being used to describe others, is, well, just so humorous.
Very humorous… It’s a coronavirus that increasingly appears to be looking like a flu virus, walking like a flu virus and quacking like a flu virus
“While Covid-19 is far from a CNN-style nothing-burger, the panic is wholly unjustified.”
More of this, please, and less panic.
https://twitter.com/brightislandusa/status/1236295112080187398
Oooops……Middleton, in his rush to blame Russia forgot a very important piece of the puzzle: https://markets.businessinsider.com/commodities/news/oil-price-crash-opec-saudi-russia-price-war-coronavirus-pressure-2020-3-1028976568
Try reading the post before making moronic comments. Russia refused to cut production, triggering a price war with Saudi Arabia.
From the post…
https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/03/09/russian-ruble-plummets-amid-oil-market-chaos-a69562
Russia won’t win the price war with Saudi Arabia. Putin has to realize this. Russia won’t gain market share. Putin has to realize this. The only things he had to gain were 1) tanking the US oil industry 2) worsening economic turmoil ahead of the US elections.
Try taking a course in econ 101. The Saudi price cut was the proximate cause of the collapse of crude prices. Russia’s refusal to cut production did not cause world crude prices to fall.
The Russian obstinance triggered the Saudi price cut.
Russia’s position was to maintain the existing production limits, no to increase or decrease them. Hardly an attempt to start a trade war.
I seems the arab countries tried to force a new outcome on Russia with the threat of a trade was if they did not comply.
You know that if every time someone laughs in the street you assume they must be laughing at you, it’s a sign of paranoia. The same goes for thinking everything which happens in the world is aimed “interfering” in your elections.
You posted: “oil prices crashed following the breakdown of the Russia-Saudi Arabia pact to limit production.”
……
No they did not, they crashed when Saudi Arabia lowered the price on existing export contracts.
….
You may know how to drill a hole in the ground, but you don’t know squat about economics. Ditto for epidemiology.
Learn how to read.
Here are a couple of links Mr. Middleton, to educate you on the debt issues that plague your line of work: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Energy-defaults-are-on-the-rise-again-clouded-economic–PBC_1201342
…
and this: https://www.wsj.com/articles/big-fracking-profits-at-50-a-barrel-dont-bet-on-it-1543919401
Try reading the post.
The Russians refused to cooperate with OPEC to attempt to destabilize the US Government and our allies. Whether it will be good for them is unknown, but they are willing to take the risk. They are the KAOS of now, for those who remember Maxwell Smart. The only organization I know of that does this as well or better than the Russians is the Democratic Party.
We’ve already seen a number of “shale” players slash their capital budgets.
https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/market-insights/latest-news/oil/030920-diamondback-slashes-2020-rigs-capex-oil-output-growth-targets-from-oil-price-collapse
Oddly enough the stocks of big Marcellus gas producers went up today…
https://www.barrons.com/articles/cabot-oil-gas-stock-sp-500-down-51583768845
The market is betting that curtailed oil production will sharply reduce associated gas production, boosting gas prices.
Wyoming has spent itself into using reserves celebrating building schools, fluff projects that look pretty and the usual over-abundance of housing. Time for oil to fail…..
So the virus isn’t the cause of the low market, its a excuse to attack america? And make millions if not billions for those who know how to play the stock market, As oil dictates the markets flow?
I’m totally new to stock markets, but I read a comment about trump, and he tweeted that influenza kills more people yearly then the current virus, and the world carries on as normal.
If so, did sars or any other virus cause the markets to fall?
They had short term effects on the markets, but nothing like this.
If everyone was separated for about 10-14 days, there would be no further transmission outside the home. Infected people in the home could be isolated from the uninflected. This is what Korea did. They solved the problem in 2 weeks. We’re going about this all wrong.
This is the message of Professor Yaneer Bar Yam, key figure in complex systems research. Listened to him on Jolly Swagman podcast.
https://mobile.twitter.com/JosephNWalker/status/1236927375889199105
The fact that containment seems to be effective is very significant.
in a normal flue year- “illlnesses range from mild to severe and even death. Hospitalization and death occur mainly among high risk groups. Worldwide, these annual epidemics are estimated to result in about 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness, and about 290 000 to 650 000 respiratory deaths”
so an average of 20- 60,000 deaths a month.
hmmm, a few months in on corona and we are talking in the hundreds. Really give me a break. This is full on stupid.
There were Black Swans flying all over the place today.
They blackened the sky…same forecast for tomorrow is likely.
It’s not often that I get to sit comfortably at home while loosing over a few year’s worth of income in just a few days…and none of the reasons existed a few months ago. And none were the reasons we’ve all been keeping our eyes on for decades.
Cheap oil and a foreign virus were not on my radar as threats that long ago.
Too many unknowns floating around and apparently even more unknown unknowns.