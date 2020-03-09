Guardian Climate Crisis: Coal Use is Not Falling Fast Enough

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to The Guardian, coal use will have to collapse in the 2020s if we are to combat the climate crisis.
Carbon emissions fall as electricity producers move away from coal
Global emissions down by 2% amid mild winter and reduced use of coal-fired power plants
Jillian Ambrose and Simon Goodley
Mon 9 Mar 2020 17.01 AEDT
Carbon emissions from the global electricity system fell by 2% last year, the biggest drop in almost 30 years, as countries began to turn their backs on coal-fired power plants.
…
The report from climate thinktank Ember, formerly Sandbag, warned that the dent in the world’s coal-fired electricity generation relied on many one-off factors, including milder winters across many countries.
“Progress is being made on reducing coal generation, but nothing like with the urgency needed to limit climate change,” the report said.
Dave Jones, the lead author of the report, said governments must dramatically accelerate the electricity transition so that global coal generation collapses throughout the 2020s.
“To switch from coal into gas is just swapping one fossil fuel for another. The cheapest and quickest way to end coal generation is through a rapid rollout of wind and solar,” he said.
“But without concerted policymaker efforts to boost wind and solar, we will fail to meet climate targets. China’s growth in coal, and to some extent gas, is alarming but the answers are all there.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/mar/09/carbon-emissions-fall-as-electricity-producers-move-away-from-coal
The report is available here.
Interesting that cheap solar and wind still seems to need so much government help.
So the answer to reducing greenhouse emissions from fossil fuels is global warming to create milder winters …
The CAGW logic circle goes round and round, round and round, round and round…
Doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue.
“Cheap’ Wind-Turbines and Solar Power would not survive commercially if they were not on a vast government-sponsored life-support system. The one non-CO2 system that exists and works commercially is ruled out a priori by government. It is nuclear power which produces heat without combustion and emits no air pollution.
Wind and solar would already be in widespread use if they made any sense!
But alas, 14 is the new 15 and this madness carries on sadly.
It’s time to cut off the funding for solar and wind. Lets see if these technologies can stand on their own after all this time.
Lets see if these technologies can actually deliver the amount of electricity that they were projected to deliver. If not why?
When these wind and solar farms need replacing can they cover the dismantling and recycling expenses on their own? Then can they cover the replacement expense?
Monitor the CO2 amounts for the above. How long once operating does it take for these solar and wind farms to become solar neutral?
Fair is only fair.
For the anti coal movement, it may be more productive to have a chat with their anti fracking – anti natural gas -anti pipeline buddies, than to whine on the Guardian.
Sid
And to remove all the tax “incentives” for electric cars and electric pickup trucks.
Dave Jones should go back to his locker on the bottom of the sea, and forget about coal and CO2:
From Wackapedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Davy_Jones%27_Locker
-JPP
I had almost the same thought.
Its not the same guy but they are certainly both brain dead so they might as well be.
“The report from climate thinktank Ember, formerly Sandbag…”
I have just been sandbagged. 😉
Who the hell are anyone to tell someone else how to produce their energy when they themselves are taking advantage of that same energy source they want to displace? Are they stupid, fanatical, hypocritical, or more descriptive all three?
They are stupid and hypocritical, but only hypocritical because they are stupid.
“The carbon-intensity of global electricity is now 15% lower than in 2010” (Ember report).
Despite the enormous cost, according to the Mauna Loa Observatory data, there has been no effect on the atmospheric concentration trend.
https://www.esrl.noaa.gov/gmd/webdata/ccgg/trends/co2_data_mlo.pdf
How long will it take before realization penetrates that the economically crippling emission reduction project is utterly futile⸮