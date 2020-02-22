Liz Warren Explains Why She Believes Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Doesn’t Go Far Enough

Chris White Tech Reporter

February 21, 2020 10:32 AM ET

Democratic 2020 candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren said at a CNN town hall Thursday that the so-called Green New Deal is not a sufficient policy to tackle what she believes is the biggest problem facing the world.

Americans need to focus on pushing the envelope further than what Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was willing to do when she proposed the GND, according to Warren. The Massachusetts Democrat has expressed support for the legislation in the past.

“What I want to see us do is get off an oil economy and not only for ourselves, but for the rest of the world,” Warren, a Democrat, said as she explained why the GND does not go far enough to prevent climate change.

She added: “I want to see us move entirely to green. And let me say on this, I not only support a Green New Deal, I don’t think it goes far enough. I also have a Blue New Deal, because we’ve got to be thinking about our oceans as well that we need to protect.”

WATCH:



The resolution, among other things, calls for “10-year national mobilizations” toward a series of goals aimed at fighting global warming. A separate fact sheet claims the plan would “mobilize every aspect of American society on a scale not seen since World War 2.””It seeks to nix oil production outright.

Recent reports suggest the GND could cost tens of trillions of dollars. Americans could be forced to pay up to $93 trillion to implement the proposal over a decade, the conservative-leaning American Action Forum (AAF) noted in a study in February.

Still, Warren is moving forward on lofty plans to wallop the industry. (RELATED: Liz Warren Pushes Bill Imposing Green New Deal Climate Goals On The US Military)

She is also supporting a ban on hydraulic fracturing, a method of drilling that involves spraying high pressure water and sand underground to make tiny fractures in rock to release gas, which can then be liquified. She proposed a plan in June 2019 to spend $2 trillion over a decade to create one million green jobs.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

