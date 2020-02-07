Corrected RCP Scenario Removal Fractions

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s blog
February 6th, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
Well, as I suspected (and warned everyone) in my blog post yesterday, a portion of my calculations were in error regarding how much CO2 is taken out of the atmosphere in the global carbon cycle models used for the RCP (Representative Concentration Pathway) scenarios. A few comments there said it was hard to believe such a discrepancy existed, and I said so myself.
The error occurred by using the wrong baseline number for the “excess” CO2 (atmospheric CO2 content above 295 ppm) that I divided by in the RCP scenarios.
Here is the corrected Fig. 1 from yesterday’s post. We see that during the overlap between Mauna Loa CO2 observations (through 2019) and the RCP scenarios (starting in 2000), the RCP scenarios do approximately match the observations for the fraction of atmospheric CO2 above 295 ppm.
But now, the RCP scenarios have a reduced rate of removal in the coming decades during which that same factor-of-4 discrepancy with the Mauna Loa observation period gradually develops. More on that in a minute.
First, I should point out that the CO2 sink (removal rate) in terms of ppm/yr in three of the four RCP scenarios does indeed increase in absolute terms from (for example ) the 2000-2005 period to the 2040-2050 period: from 1.46 ppm/year during 2000-2005 to 2.68 ppm/yr (RCP4.5), 3.07 ppm/yr (RCP6.0), and 3.56 ppm/yr (RCP8.5). RCP2.6 is difficult to compare to because it involves not only a reduction of emissions, but actual negative CO2 emissions in the future from enhanced CO2 uptake programs. So, the RCP curves in Fig.1 should not be used to infer a reduced rate of CO2 uptake; it is only a reduced uptake relative to the atmospheric CO2 “overburden” relative to more pre-Industrial levels of CO2.
How Realistic are the Future RCP CO2 Removal Fractions?
I have been emphasizing that the Mauna Loa data are extremely closely matched by a simple model (blue line in Fig. 1) that assumes CO2 is removed from the atmosphere at a constant rate of 2.3%/yr of the atmospheric excess over a baseline value of 295 ppm.
OK, now actually look at that figure I just linked to, because the fit is amazingly good. I’ll wait….
Now, if I reduce the model specified CO2 removal rate value from 2.3 to 2.0%/yr, I cannot match the Mauna Loa data. Yet the RCP scenarios insist that value will decrease markedly in the coming decades.
Who is correct? Will nature continue to remove 2.0-2.3%/yr of the CO2 excess above 295 ppm, or will that removal rate drop precipitously? If it stays fairly constant, then the future RCP scenarios are overestimating future atmospheric CO2 concentrations, and as a result climate models are predicting too much future warming.
Unfortunately, as far as I can tell, this situation can not be easily resolved. Since that removal fraction is MY metric (which seems physically reasonable to me), but is not how the carbon cycle models are built, it can be claimed that my model is too simple, and does not contain the physics necessary to address how CO2 sinks change in the future.
Which is true. All I can say is that there is no evidence from the past 60 years (1959-2019) of Mauna Loa data that the removal fraction is changing…yet.
There is no way for me to win that argument.
I can identify three reasons why the RCP scenarios show low yearly removal rates. I have carried out literature surveys before developing my own carbon cycle model 1DAOBM. The first reason is that scenario calculation must apply a carbon cycle model – typically Bern2.5CC. The basic feature of these models is that the removal rate of anthropogenic CO2 from the atmosphere into the deep ocean is buffer factor limited. It means that the sequestration rate can be in a maximum of only 2.2…2,3 GtC/yr. When the atmospheric CO2 content goes higher, more and more anthropogenic CO2 remains in the atmosphere. Also, the removal rate into the biosphere starts to decrease after a few tens of years because respiration rate – it is the CO2 flow back into the atmosphere- starts to increase.
The buffer factor approach seems not to take into account that there is almost a similar flow of natural CO2 from the ocean into the atmosphere. This error can be revealed that according to these carbon cycle models, the CO2 increase of 270 GtC in the atmosphere is totally anthropogenic. It cannot be because if it were true, the permille value of the present atmospheric CO2 would be about -13‰ but it is only -8,5‰ corresponding to 73 GtC anthropogenic CO2. You can ignore these figures but then you will never figure out, what is wrong with the carbon cycle models used by IPCC and the high CO2 concentrations of RCP scenarios.
Dr. Spencer;
I think you have the wrong perspective. Say rather, there is no supporting evidence for the models to claim a declining removal fraction. If they wish to depart from the current trend, they must defend that change from the status quo. The burden is not on you.
“There is no way for me to win that argument.”. I think there is a way – but it could require another 60 years. The big problem in climate science is that models keep predicting things, and predictions can never be disproved by empirical evidence while they are still predictions. By the time that empirical evidence has become available, the models have moved on to new predictions. You, and we, are on a merry-go-round.
But now, the RCP scenarios have a reduced rate of removal in the coming decades during which that same factor-of-4 discrepancy with the Mauna Loa observation period gradually develops.
Obviously, they’ve employed the same chimps for RGP as for the CMIP climate models.
It doesn’t all have to go into the oceans. More CO2 makes more vegetation plus there are no doubt many other processes in play https://ktwop.com/2014/10/07/carbon-dioxide-can-disassociate-to-form-oxygen-under-uv-in-upper-atmosphere/ , plus who knows what else.
Low solar also may cause it. Willis in 3, 2, 1 …..
“All I can say is that there is no evidence from the past 60 years (1959-2019) of Mauna Loa data that the removal fraction is changing…yet.”
The removal fraction is the complement of the airborne fraction. And there is a reason in terms of the dynamics why it has been quite constant, as I describe here. It is a consequence of the exponential growth of the CO2 excess. If the fraction is any kind of linear response (determined by a response function, of which the Bern model is just one possible kind), then convolving that with an exponential will give a constant fractional response (it’s like exponential smoothing). As soon as the rate of increase drops below the exponential rate, the removal fraction drops. The reason is basically that the diffusion pathway reflects the higher growth rate, and when the driving surface concentration slows, CO2 travels back up the path. That is why RCP2.6 descends earliest and fastest.
An empirical model based on observation and experiment doesn’t need to contain any physics. link
Suppose that I can model every electron in a simple electric circuit. Will the resulting model be more accurate than good ‘ole Ohm’s Law? Not bleeping likely.
What are they claiming? Their models are way off the mark now, but just you wait …
Yeah, right.