Friday Funny: Manntastic claims require Manntastic evidence

Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts of Australia recently gave this speech on the floor of Parliament, because Dr. Mann is in Australia (on sabbatical) making some pretty outlandish claims:



“These are the things that keep us up at night as climate scientists,” says Michael Mann.

Meanwhile: this graph prepared by Dr. Bjorn Lomborg ruins Dr. Mann’s claim of “new normal”.

Senator Roberts would have none of it:

Transcript:

“How dare you, Michael Mann. I used tonight’s adjournment speech to challenge Michael Mann to a debate on climate science. Michael Mann is the fabricator of the completely discredited hockey stick temperature graph and is in Australia at the moment so logistics shouldn’t be a problem.

You come down here pretending you have evidence that CO2 from HUMAN activity affects climate and needs to be cut – when you have no such evidence. How do I know? Easy. You released papers that led to the infamous hockey-stick graph falsely fabricating high temperatures. Despite repeated requests from scientists you refused to hand over your data.

No evidence.

Scientifically, your claims should’ve been immediately dismissed. The state of Virginia’s Attorney General asked for your data from the University of Virginia because your research was reportedly taxpayer funded. Your Uni refused. No evidence. You sued Prof Tim Ball – a real scientist – and then in court refused to provide evidence to support your case.

No evidence.

Didn’t the court find you in contempt?

Regardless, your claim was dismissed. And you failed to provide any evidence yet Prof Ball’s team provided plenty of solid statements from internationally reputable scientists. You are the one in the Climategate scandals who wanted to hide the temperature decline, aren’t you?

Hide the evidence?

You have sued any person that dared to question you – to shut them down. To stop the evidence?

You now say Senator Molan as a policymaker should ask some unnamed great Australian scientists for their opinion – name any with evidence proving HUMAN CO2 affects climate variability.

After 21 years you still have not released data for your hockey stick graph fabricating high temps yet many people have debunked it.

My understanding is that fraud can include the presentation of something that is not true with the intention of personal gain. You claim you were awarded a Nobel Prize.

That is false.

You contributed to the UN’s climate body the IPCC that was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize. Note that was not for science. After the UN IPCC was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize it dropped your graph. And if that shonky political body dropped it that really kills your credibility.

You have a record of serially misrepresenting climate, serially misrepresenting science and serially misrepresenting humanity. The use of HC fuels such as gas, coal and oil has liberated humanity and saved the forests and whales that previously fuelled civilisation & Human Progress.

Your advocacy to stop their use is anti-human and anti-environment. It hurts our security and our sovereignty. Your host, the ABC, has been a blind supporter of and advocate for others misrepresenting climate and science – including Al Gore, Rajendra Pachauri, Gavin Schmidt.

People advocating for cutting hydrocarbon fuels have branded those who dissent from your advocacy as climate criminals. I believe that in the very near future it is people like you who misrepresent science and climate who the public will see as climate criminals.

None of you have ever presented the empirical evidence proving HUMAN production of CO2 from our use of HC fuels hurts our environment and future. You’re here in Australia now so I challenge you to a public debate on climate science and the corruption of climate science.

All you need do is provide me with the specific location of the empirical scientific evidence, the hard validated data, within a logical scientific framework that proves cause and effect and I will retract this speech.

I need publication title, specific page numbers. No entity anywhere in the world has provided this: Don’t bother to smear me or get someone to smear me. That not only has no effect on me, I love it. I use it to prove that those who smear only do so because they lack hard scientific evidence.

How dare you Michael Mann. Provide the evidence.”