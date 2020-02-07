UNSW Psychologist: “We are all Climate Deniers”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to UNSW psychology doctoral candidate Belinda Xie, everybody is somewhere on the spectrum of climate denial.
Climate change denialism is something we all suffer from
Twitter Facebook LinkedIn 07 FEB 2020 CAROLINE TANG
Even those who don’t question human-induced climate change can fall on the spectrum of climate denialism if they are all talk and no action, a UNSW psychology researcher argues.
Climate change denialism is something that applies to more than just diehard non-believers, a UNSW Sydney researcher argues.
The unprecedented bushfire crisis has strengthened demand for government action on climate change and galvanised Australians to take to the streets protesting against the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels.
Some Australians have taken more drastic action, such as actor Yael Stone who gave up the permanent right to work in the US.
But for many people, such action seems unrealistic.
“While we may know it is better for the environment to give up our car for public transport, stop using single-use plastics, or eat less meat — we do not always do all these things all the time.
“It’s almost impossible to live with zero impact on the planet, but it’s what we do when we recognise this that matters”, Belinda Xie asserts.
The UNSW Scientia PhD candidate specialises in cognitive science and researches the psychology of climate change.
“It’s important that we acknowledge we are all climate deniers, to some extent, and then understand how and why we reached this point,” Ms Xie said.
“It’s not simply because humans are bad or selfish people: there are a lot of external factors out of our control, such as the information we consume that can encourage denialism, or the way our economy is set up.
“So, we then need to ask ourselves: how do we overcome this denialism – what action can we take as a community and what can government and business do?”
…
“Making behavioural change at an individual level is important, but it’s just as important for the people and institutions at the top to inspire and implement change for the good of our planet and future generations.”
…Read more: https://newsroom.unsw.edu.au/news/science-tech/climate-change-denialism-something-we-all-suffer
Belinda Xie’s paywalled paper is available here.
How can greens achieve that idealised state of society described by Belinda Xie, in which leaders and institutions inspire people to more fully commit to fighting climate denial, and inspire people to actively work to correct their personal climate behavioural shortcomings?
The problem Belinda describes is similar to the problem Joseph Stalin and Mao Zedong faced when trying to consolidate the authority of their respective Communist states. In the immediate aftermath of the revolutions which propelled them into power, plenty of people claimed to believe in Communism, but on an individual level there was a widespread lack of wholehearted commitment to the actual practice of Communism.
The Communist solution was institutionalised “self criticism”; encouraging people to publicly confess their personal shortcomings and pledge to do better. According to The History of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (Bolsheviks);
In order to be fully prepared for this turn, the Party had to be its moving spirit, and the leading role of the Party in the forthcoming elections had to be fully ensured. But this could be done only if the Party organizations themselves became thoroughly democratic in their everyday work, only if they fully observed the principles of democratic centralism in their inner-Party life, as the Party Rules demanded, only if all organs of the Party were elected, only if criticism and self-criticism in the Party were developed to the full, only if the responsibility of the Party bodies to the members of the Party were complete, and if the members of the Party themselves became thoroughly active.
47 thoughts on “UNSW Psychologist: “We are all Climate Deniers””
Full Xie’s paper available as PDF at http://www2.psy.unsw.edu.au/Users/BNewell/Xie2019.pdf.
Interesting climate psychology researchers never include “support for nuclear power” as a measure of willingness to take climate action – they pick a set of hard left responses to the alleged climate crisis, which gives them a nice fat “belief in free market” factor as part of their predictor for people’s willingness to reduce CO2 emissions.
She is essentially saying “We are all sinners. Confess and seek tedemtion from the priests of Climate science, and pay your carbon indulgence if you wish not to be damned.”
That’s the nice thing about “spectrums” I’ve noticed: no matter what, you’re declared to be somewhere on it.
She denies that climate has always been changing. To fight climate change is futile. She might as well fight the Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter.
We have the acquired wisdom of several thousand years of human civilization. The left denigrates that wisdom as a product of the patriarchy. That means they have to learn all the lessons the hard way.
All even minimally educated people understand the lesson of King Canute that Mother Nature does not obey human dictates.
The other thing that Mao, and Stalin, and some libertarians, do not understand is human nature. They think it is more malleable than it actually is. Because they refuse to work with human nature as it actually is, their glorious plans are doomed. Laozi (Lao Tse) pointed that out a couple of millennia ago.
These folks with their great plans suffer from hubris. Of course, that was a major lesson imparted by the Ancient Greeks. When I was young, you’d come out of high school with that knowledge. These days, not so much.
A while ago, I heard an eloquent defense of the liberal arts by the president of the University of British Columbia. link It’s really a defense of the wisdom that our society has acquired with great effort and at great cost. Of course, the left thinks wisdom is a symptom of the patriarchy. /rant
Christopher Simpson wrote, “That’s the nice thing about ‘spectrums’ I’ve noticed: no matter what, you’re declared to be somewhere on it.”
I suspect that I’d be somewhere near the rectum of the spectrum.
Regards,
Bob
Depending on your point of view? 😎
I think we are all on several spectra. It’s where they intersect that is the problem.
AYUP…Believe in Climate Change.
Believe in the (G)oracles preaching apocalyptic climate science
With Belief, all things are possible (in religion)
It’s insane to deny climate change, as the climate is always changing and if it wasn’t, it would be broken. It’s equally insane to attribute natural climate variability to CO2 missions, when in order for that causality to be as important as claimed by the IPCC’s self serving ‘consensus’, the required laws of physics are incompatible with what we already know them to be.
Belief in ‘Climate Change and Global Warming’ is similar to a Blinkus on the Thinkus that prevents people from exercising their power of rational thought and critical analysis. This is instinctively rejected by intelligent people and reduce the available field of believers to a low IQ selection.
Institutionalised “self criticism”!
Have these people no knowledge of History?
Read Robert Conquest’s “The Great Terror” (1968) for a comprehensive review of the Purges and Show Trials in Soviet Russia.
On science, Lysenkoism in Russia or Eugenics in the West a hundred years ago are perfect examples of the type of ’groupthink’ this paper is advocating.
I am beginning to realize that there are those who believe the history of communism was really pretty awesome. These people scare me greatly!
Yes, because the capitalists never talk about the purging of the Native Americans.
What exactly is the difference between putting down restive Eastern European ethnic minorities and putting down restive Native American tribes all across the continental United States?
You have not offered us any reason to think you are qualified to criticize others.
Please list your personal victimhood credentials, or we must assume you are simply attempting to foist off your responsibility for your ancestral sins onto other people, in order to purge your knowledge of your inherited evil from your consciousness.
Restive Native American minorities? Don’t think so. Plenty of warfare, slavery and displacement going on even before Columbus set foot in the Bahamas. Btw, there never were nor ever have been “native” Americans. Some where “first comers.” The later “late comers” just happen to have had better weaponry and better enterprising skills.
Belinda Xie asks, seeing that we are all climate deniers, what must we do to overcome the condition. Well, the solution stares you in the face : as we all suffer from it – and as we all presumably have suffered from it for many years, it must now be accepted as a chronic, incurable condition.
So : we can and should do nothing whatsoever – except grin and bear it, and adjust to life as best we can. Let the global temperature rise by a few degrees for heaven’s sake, let the oceans rise by a few meters over the next hundred or so years. If we continue having cheap energy available by unbridled utilisation of fossil fuel we can afford to shift all our cities to higher ground – whereas with only solar and wind power available there is no way we would be economically able to do that.
Let us forget all about “settled science” and take on the world and its changing environments in time-honoured, ignorant, careless human fashion : day by day – and never worry about tomorrow.
Nah, I am only willing to let it rise by about ten inches or so in that amount of time.
Luckily I have the cooperation of the planet itself on my side.
As for “a few degrees” of temperature rise…we need to all hope we get so lucky as to have any at all over a hundred years.
The available evidence is that the halcyon days of degrees of warmth above present ended with the end of the Holocene Optimum period about 8 thousand years ago, and at best we can expect we have a while before the current interglacial ends.
I am very high on the spectrum of climate myth denialism. The author of this article is very low on the spectrum of climate knowledge. Generally, one can’t be high in climate knowledge and low in climate myth denialism, unless your livelihood depends on it.
There’s that overworked word of 2020 again: “unprecedented”. Last year – but sadly continuing into this year – it was the much cliched: “expert”.
When I hear the word “expert” I reach for my custard pie.
I reach for my single malt whisky
An interesting new tactic at taking on skeptics. I doubt it will get much use by the Left in that it doesn’t attack skeptics personally.
I do not ONCE remember denying the climate! I am innocent I tell you. The whistle-blower who claims I denied climate is lying!
(To tell the truth…I am not even sure HOW one denies a climate?)
“Climate, get your hands off my chocolate!”
There are two approaches to climate science:
1) Actual scientists and engineers, and
2) Psychologists, sociologists, politicians, activists, soothsayers, astrologers, and ambulance chasers, etc.
The two groups see the climate very diferently!
I tend to believe the first group!
I tend to agree with you but the Astrologers and Alchemists seem to be winning.
I know which end of the Natural Climate Change Denialism spectrum Belinda Xei is on….
and I don’t need a BS, let alone a PhD, in Climate Change Psychology to determine that with certainty.
Well Ms. Belinda needs a little cheering-up from her climate change doomsterism.
A happy little song is just the thing she needs…
Australia has more than its fair share of crazies.
Mann must really feel at home there
This comes under the spectrum of everything is a priority and get it all done by close of business today.
Bloody circular reasoning…..
Obviously Xie has never read Mary Douglas, which you would of thought essential for this one dimensional piece of work.
Tansey, O. (1999, 1 1). Cultural Theory and Risk a Review. Retrieved from Healt, Risk and
Society: http://lchc.ucsd.edu/mca/Mail/xmcamail.2014-11.dir/pdfRk8rlpiptu.pdf
This has some easy to read images
https://www.dustinstoltz.com/blog/2014/06/04/diagram-of-theory-douglas-and-wildavskys-gridgroup-typology-of-worldviews
Um, she’s a loon, cracked as a teapot.
These people are absolutely pathetic. When will science return to being science-ey? I forecast it’ll be later rather than sooner, and the world (i.e. the U.S. and Europe) is going to have to pay a lot of money to assuage the consciences of these anti-scientists, consequently significantly decreasing living standards, quality of life, and indeed life expectancy.
Psychologists … sigh. Never think to ask an Economist. She’s describing Rational Behavior.
Passive aggressive bully.
No doctorate for you.
We all suffer from ‘la Maladie Imaginaire’? The 17th century French playwrite Moliere knew what the remedy was: ridicule.
The unusual extent and destruction of the Oz fires were not the result of climate denialism. They were the result of climate affirmalism. The climate priority sees prescribed control burns only in terms of their CO2 emissions. Wildfires in Oz is the norm but their extent and impact can be controlled with proper management if climate priorities are removed from the equation.
Details ….
https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/02/02/tbgyozfire/
Risk management guided by conservation, not preservation, and certainly not environmentalism, of human life, anthropogenic structure, fauna, and flora, in that order, imperatives. A kind of diffused urbanization that mitigates concentrated climate change.
If she was really very adept at identifying mental illness, she would be writing papers on the subject of mass delusions, cognitive dissonance, and people who think everyone is crazy but themselves and people who think like they do.
My sense of irony is rapidly becoming completely shopworn and numb to further stimuli.
What explains these people and their stupefying ability to believe something they know nothing about?
How can they be so concerned about something they have never bothered to acquire no specific knowledge of?
How can so many people be so easily convinced that events which have always occurred and are extensively documented, are in fact a wholly new and unprecedented?
Will it ever be possible for these people to live normal lives, grounded in reality rather than delusion?
We are now seeing the result of decades of indoctrination in schools controlled by leftists, and a similar period of time during which the mainstream media has blacked out any not just any informed criticism, but in fact any mention of such informed criticism, of climate alarmism.
They have formal educations in crazy talk, and an entire world view based on propaganda, and reinforced by self imposed ignorance.
Cooling… warming… change. Undeniable. Unfalsifiable.
30 years of a persistent, sustainable conditions. The new normal. No models. No inference. No consensus. No empathetic appeals. No sociopolitical gerrymandering. No Planned Populations. Climate change. Fight!
Speaking truth to facts. Groundhog day.
“Climate change denialism” is not something I suffer from. Though change in climate is and always has been happening, I am deeply sceptical of the opinion that man is more than a bit player in the process. Knowing this causes me no suffering, no grief, no loss of sleep. It is actually quite satisfying.
To me Sina aged 14 from Germany is so much more mature and insightful than Belinda. I am referring to Sina’s interview with Grosse Freiheit TV (Great Freedom TV) about a week ago. You can read an English translation of the highlights from the interview at:
https://notrickszone.com/2020/02/05/former-fridays-for-future-teen-activist-reveals-cult-like-control-hostility-leftist-infiltration/
It is frustrating that all these articles and papers from the academic elite START with the assumption that we are heading for a “Climate Catastrophe” and the only issue is how do we change the minds of those too ignorant or selfish to drastically change their own lifestyle as well as the economies of every country in the world.
You would think there would be a contrarian out there who decides to test that assumption.
As we all know there is ample evidence to destroy the starting hypothesis.
Maybe she has a future in writing commercials for Gieco?
Question for the Doctorial Candidate: Is an aboriginal individual living in the deep Amazon, with no exposure to the academic construct of Anthropogenic Climate change a “denier”?
Pretzel logic, an unpolluted mind is a terrible thing to assess without predjudice.