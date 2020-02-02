Will Humanity Ever Reach 2XCO2? Possibly Not

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog
February 1st, 2020 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
Summary
The Energy Information Agency (EIA) projects a growth in energy-based CO2 emissions of +0.6%/yr through 2050. But translating future emissions into atmospheric CO2 concentration requires a global carbon budget model, and we frequently accept the United Nations reliance on such models to tell us how much CO2 will be in the atmosphere for any given CO2 emissions scenario. Using a simple time-dependent CO2 budget model forced with yearly estimates of anthropogenic CO2 emissions and optimized to match Mauna Loa observations, I show that the EIA emissions projections translate into surprisingly low CO2 concentrations by 2050. In fact, assuming constant CO2 emissions after 2050, the atmospheric CO2 content eventually stabilizes at just under 2XCO2.
Introduction
I have always assumed that we are on track for a doubling of atmospheric CO2 (“2XCO2”), if not 3XCO2 or 4XCO2. After all, humanity’s CO2 emissions continue to increase, and even if they stop increasing, won’t atmospheric CO2 continue to rise?
It turns out, the answer is probably “no”.
The rate at which nature removes CO2 from the atmosphere, and what controls that rate, makes all the difference.
Even if we knew exactly what humanity’s future CO2 emissions were going to be, how much Mother Nature takes out of the atmosphere is seldom discussed or questioned. This is the domain of global carbon cycle models which we seldom hear about. We hear about the improbability of the RCP8.5 concentration scenario (which has gone from “business-as-usual”, to “worst case”, to “impossible”), but not much about how those CO2 concentrations were arrived at from CO2 emissions data.
So, I wanted to address the question, What is the best estimate of atmospheric CO2 concentrations through the end of this century, based upon the latest estimates of future CO2 emissions, and taking into account how much nature has been removing from the atmosphere?
As we produce more and more CO2, the amount of CO2 removed by various biological and geophysical processes also goes up. The history of best estimates of yearly anthropogenic CO2 emissions, combined with the observed rise of atmospheric CO2 at Mauna Loa, Hawaii, tells us a lot about how fast nature adjusts to more CO2.
As we shall see, it is entirely possible that even if we continued producing large quantities of CO2, it is possible for CO2 levels in the atmosphere to eventually stabilize.
In their most recent 2019 report, the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA) projects that energy-based emissions of CO2 will grow at 0.6% per year until 2050, which is what I will use to project future atmospheric CO2 concentrations. I will show what this emissions scenario translates into using a simple atmospheric CO2 budget model that has been calibrated with the Mauna Loa data. And we will see that the resulting remaining amount of CO2 in the atmosphere is surprisingly low.
A Review of the CO2 Budget Model
I previously presented a simple time-dependent CO2 budget model of global atmospheric CO2 concentration that uses (1) yearly anthropogenic CO2 emissions, along with (2) the central assumption (supported by the Mauna Loa CO2 data) that nature removes CO2 from the atmosphere at a rate in direct proportion to how high atmospheric CO2 is above some natural level the system is trying to ‘relax’ to.
As described in my previous blog post, I also included an empirical El Nino/La Nina term since El Nino is associated with higher CO2 in the atmosphere, and La Nina produces lower concentrations. This captures the small year-to-year fluctuations in CO2 from ENSO activity, but has no impact on the long-term behavior of the model.
The model is initialized in 1750 with the Boden et al. (2017) estimates of year anthropogenic emissions, and produces an excellent fit to the Mauna Loa CO2 observations using the assumption of a baseline (background) CO2 level of 295 ppm and a natural removal rate of 2.33% per year of the atmospheric excess above that baseline.
Here is the resulting fit of the model to Mauna Loa data, with generally excellent results. (The post-Pinatubo reduction in atmospheric CO2 is believed to be due to increased photosynthesis due to an increase in diffuse sunlight penetration into forest canopies caused by the volcanic aerosols):
Fig. 1. Calibrated CO2 budget model compared to the Mauna Loa, Hawaii CO2 observations. The model is forced with the Boden et al. (2017) estimates of yearly anthropogenic CO2 emissions, and removes CO2 in proportion to the excess of atmospheric CO2 above a baseline value.
The model even captures the slowly increasing trend in the apparent yearly fractional removal of CO2 emissions.
Fig. 2. Yearly apparent fraction of anthropogenic emissions removed by nature, in the Mauna Loa observations (red) versus the model (blue).
Model Projections of Atmospheric CO2
I forced the CO2 model with the following two future scenario assumptions:
1) EIA assumption of 0.6% per year growth in emissions through 2050
2) Constant emissions from 2050 onward
The resulting CO2 concentration is shown in Fig. 3, along with the CO2 concentration scenarios, RCP2.6, RCP4.5, RCP6.0, and RCP8.5, used in the CMIP5 climate model projections.
Fig. 3. CO2 model projection of atmospheric CO2 assuming EIA estimates of CO2 emissions growth through 2050, followed by constant CO2 emissions afterward.
Interestingly, with these rather reasonable assumptions regarding CO2 emissions, the model does not even reach a doubling of atmospheric CO2, and reaches an equilibrium CO2 concentration of 541 ppm in 2240.
Discussion
In my experience, the main complaint about the current model will be that it is “too simple” and therefore probably incorrect. But I would ask the reader to examine how well the simple model assumptions explain 60 years of CO2 observations (Figs. 1 & 2).
Also, I would recall the faulty predictions many years ago by the global carbon cycle modelers that the Earth system could not handle so much atmospheric CO2, and that the fraction which is removed over time would start to decrease. As Fig. 2 (above) shows, that has not happened. Maybe when it comes to photosynthesis, more life begets still more life, leading to a slowly increasing ability of the biosphere to remove excess CO2 from the atmosphere.
Given the large uncertainties in how the global carbon cycle responds to more CO2 in the atmosphere, it is entirely reasonable to hypothesize that the rate at which the ocean and land removes CO2 from the atmosphere is simply proportional to how high the atmospheric concentration gets above some baseline value. This simple hypothesis does not necessarily imply that the processes controlling CO2 sources and sinks are also simple; only that the net global rate of removal of atmospheric CO2 can be parameterized in a very simple form.
The Mauna Loa CO2 data clearly supports that hypothesis (Fig. 1 and Fig. 2). And the result is that, given the latest projections of CO2 emissions, future CO2 concentrations will not only be well below the RCP8.5 scenario, but might not even be as high as RCP4.5, with atmospheric CO2 concentrations possibly not even reach a doubling (560 ppm) of estimated pre-Industrial levels (280 ppm) before leveling off. This result is even without future reductions in CO2 emissions, which is a possibility as new energy technologies become available.
I think this is at least as important an issue to discuss as the implausibility (impossibility?) of the RCP8.5 scenario. And it raises the question of just how good the carbon cycle models are that the UN IPCC depends upon to translate anthropogenic emissions to atmospheric CO2 observations.
19 thoughts on “Will Humanity Ever Reach 2XCO2? Possibly Not”
Good posting, Charles, of an interesting data and thought piece from Dr. Roy. This scenario, wherein photosynthesis utilizes increasing CO2 to enhance vegetation, is good news for those of us who like a good salad with our beef. I’m thinking now we should start a counter-revolution, basically “Keep Your Hands Off MY CO2!”
Dr Ed Berry has this important paper in preprint. I am still digesting it – yummy but quite a mouthful.
Some are quick to dismiss it – far too quick, imo. Berry is probably a lot smarter than they are.
Best, Allan 🙂
From the Abstract:
“Human emissions through 2019 have added only 31 ppm to atmospheric CO2 while nature has added 100 ppm. If human emissions were stopped in 2020, then by 2100 only 8 ppm of human CO2 would remain in the atmosphere.”
PREPRINT: “THE PHYSICS MODEL CARBON CYCLE FOR HUMAN CO2”
by Edwin X Berry, Ph.D., Physics
https://edberry.com/blog/climate/climate-physics/human-co2-has-little-effect-on-the-carbon-cycle/
ABSTRACT
The scientific basis for the effect of human carbon dioxide on atmospheric carbon dioxide rests upon correctly calculating the human carbon cycle. This paper uses the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) carbon-cycle data and allows IPCC’s assumption that the CO2 level in 1750 was 280 ppm. It derives a framework to calculate carbon cycles. It makes minor corrections to IPCC’s time constants for the natural carbon cycle to make IPCC’s flows consistent with its levels. It shows IPCC’s human carbon cycle contains significant, obvious errors. It uses IPCC’s time constants for natural carbon to recalculate the human carbon cycle. The human and natural time constants must be the same because nature must treat human and natural carbon the same. The results show human emissions have added a negligible one percent to the carbon in the carbon cycle while nature has added 3 percent, likely due to natural warming since the Little Ice Age. Human emissions through 2019 have added only 31 ppm to atmospheric CO2 while nature has added 100 ppm. If human emissions were stopped in 2020, then by 2100 only 8 ppm of human CO2 would remain in the atmosphere.
However, there is no mention of the 50 to 1 partitioning of CO2 into the waters of the world or the ~5 year half-life of CO2 in the atmosphere. This makes CO2 a very dynamic factor and our input very temporary. It is ingenuous to pretend that our ever-increasing emissions are having any effect of atmospheric CO2 as it continues to increase almost linearly. The oceans are the controller of the CO2 concentration not our emissions. It is known that there is a serious lag between climate temperature changes as atmospheric CO2 changes. Looking at it year to year or decade to decade is truly myopic.
All of this is meaningless, as no gas at any concentration can detectably warm the climate, as all gases in the upper tropical troposphere (which is the region that is supposed to be warming Earth’s surface) are colder than the surface.
In particular, IR from CO2, which emits IR at -80ºC, cannot warm the surface anywhere. In addition, during the day, CO2 indeed can absorb light equivalent to 400 and 800ºC, but it serves to absorb and re-emit this energy in all directions, which means it is short-stopping insolation and redirecting it to space, which serves to cool the Earth. CO2 is simply not an issue to our climate and means more plant food for our planet. All of the discussion regarding IPCC models fro CO2 are baseless when one starts with what CO2 cannot do
More plant food in the air not only enables more vegetation where it already grows, but allows greenery to expand into drier areas previously devoid of plants. When Their stomata need stay open for less time, while still taking in enough CO2 to meet their requirements for sugar synthesis, then plants lose less water. The de-desertifying Sahel is a good example.
This just one reason why CO2 sinks have grown more than some thought possible.
Thanks, I occasionally note the 1850 and current CO2 levels and wonder the same thing.
A compelling argument, thank you Dr Spencer. And it didn’t need <$100k of grant money with umpteen co- authors, which seems to be the norm in Climate Science these days.
It would be a good thing to have 600 ppm, or is that 500 or 800, CO2 in the atmosphere. Plants, Canadians and |Russians would be very happy.
And the Swedes would be happy too.
(Except for the ones that had their dreams and their childhoods stolen!)
Models that forecast a geometric growth (constant compounded value like 0.6% per year) rarely turn out to be very accurate, and they invariably over estimate. I have formulated reasons for this, but growth of anything is nearly always a logistic type curve which is indistinguishable from geometric growth early, but soon flattens out.
I had a look back at 1960s and 1970s projections of electrical energy demand up to year 2000, and depending on assumptions, none of which actually pertained to the true history, one could get any answer one wished. The totality of them looked exactly like the collection of curves in the figure above. The amazing thing about these projections was the level of experience, and learned formulae involved. No matter. Still wrong.
Just like we were surprised to see how much CO2 nature has absorbed, we will be equally amazed how much more can be absorb. Mother Nature is amazingly resilient. We are learning new things everyday, and I thank Roy for quantifying and graphing current thinking. While not limitless, we now know nature’s ability to “sink” excess CO2 is huge, and to put it in “alarmist rhetoric” … nature’s CO2 sinks are alarmingly efficient.
The alarmists insist that the residency of CO2 in the atmosphere is measured in decades. On the other hand, the annual variation in CO2 has a slew rate that indicates otherwise. On an annual basis, CO2 is removed from the atmosphere at a rapid rate. A decades long atmospheric residency of CO2 doesn’t pass the smell test.
So we’re not all gonna die in 12 years?
I’m sure analyses like this one will be diligently followed up and expanded upon by Alarmists… hoping against hope that it shows some light at the end of the short CO2 Disaster Tunnel.
It’s such wonderful news that GAT’s are unlikely to gain more than 1.5 C° post-industrialization and probably not even that is possible…assuming all the current warming since 1940 was from CO2 emissions…and assuming CO2 emission trends hold steady…and assuming empirical ECS values continue through 2100.
Instead of wasting 10’s to 100’s of $Trillions on the Climate Crisis and driving the world economies into crisis, we can devote a lot more resources at tackling the tough environmental issues, and provide clean water and energy to the third world to overcome poverty and slow then halt population growth without coercion. Win, win, win.
I’m sure all the Alarmists will be relieved that all the runaway scenarios are basically impossible since the Globe is doing a lot better at CO2 sequestration than early models suggested.
I can almost hear the celebrations now…… crickets….. crickets….. crickets…. chirp.
“In my experience, the main complaint about the current model will be that it is “too simple” and therefore probably incorrect.”
In my experience, complicated models of a system with many unknowns and interactions requires too many assumptions to be be correct and therefore are probably wrong.
I’m a fan of simpler is better where the best fit simple model is the first order solution. To achieve better results, incrementally add second order effects until they have little to no effect. For example, the planet’s average relationship between the surface temperature and emissions at TOA from pole to pole is so close to the behavior of a gray body with an emissivity of 0.62, higher order corrections aren’t even required.
Note that this simple model isn’t just an empirical curve fit to the data, but is a law of physics that fits the data and whose single unknown variable (the emissivity) can be both measured from the top down and calculated from the bottom up. It’s a shame that so many on both sides ignore this simple yet demonstrably correct model because they don’t understand the implications of Occam’s Razor.
Ja. Ja. Is what I said.
The nett effect of more CO2 is that of cooling, rather than warming.
https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/track?uri=urn%3Aaaid%3Ascds%3AUS%3Ae0a7125a-739a-4988-a789-78af79792fba
Note that there is no radiation from earth at 4.2-4.3
(earth is not a black body, exactly….)
but there are some people who did the ‘wrong’ calculation, using Planck.
Beyond hypothesis is the near obvious prediction that molten salt nuclear reactors will dominate future energy generation and even more likely, the predition that electric vehicles will dominate transportation sector and result in huge reductions in carbon emissions. Also obvious that many are attempting to lower their carbon footprints
This analysis would seem to support the President’s recent announcement at Davos that the U.S. will support the Trillion Trees initiative as being sound and rational environmental policy. I guess the Orange Man Bad collective are going to have another aneurism. Especially when they belatedly realize that Trump is exploiting this to support forestry and redwood decking jobs as a “growth” element of his MAGA agenda : )
The temperature is what determines how much GHGs are in the atmosphere. If we didn’t have global warming over the last 40 years (not due to CO2), CO2 would not be increasing.
Check out this solved mystery:
https://phzoe.wordpress.com/2020/01/30/north-and-south-hemisphere/
In pharmacokinetics, most drugs are eliminated in proportion to their concentration – known as ‘first order’ kinetics. This means that they behave as CO2 did for Dr Spencer, reaching an asymptote when input dose is constant. It is the assumption that the output of human CO2 becomes constant in 2050 that leads to the levelling off of CO2 concentration. Later or earlier will lead to higher or lower asymptotes. If CO2 does follow first order kinetics, reaching a constant emission level when all countries have developed to a decent standard of living.
The common drug that does not have first order kinetics is alcohol. It is removed from the body at a constant rate, and with continued input at a steady rate continues to rise in a straight line – zero order kinetics.