WATCH breathtaking fireball burst into life as it rains down on Russia’s Urals

/ 1 hour ago February 2, 2020

From Russia Today

A meteor which put on a spectacular show as it sped across Russia’s Urals region was caught on camera lighting up the night sky as it erupted in a blaze of glory this week.

Photographer Ilya Jankowsky captured the stunning spectacle in the town of Irbit in Sverdlovsk Oblast on Thursday night.

Full post here

HT/Carl FH

One thought on “WATCH breathtaking fireball burst into life as it rains down on Russia’s Urals

  1. I’ve only seen a fireball the once. First impression was that it was headed straight for me, which certainly got my attention.

    Reply

