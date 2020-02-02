WATCH breathtaking fireball burst into life as it rains down on Russia’s Urals

A meteor which put on a spectacular show as it sped across Russia’s Urals region was caught on camera lighting up the night sky as it erupted in a blaze of glory this week.
Photographer Ilya Jankowsky captured the stunning spectacle in the town of Irbit in Sverdlovsk Oblast on Thursday night.
