WATCH breathtaking fireball burst into life as it rains down on Russia’s Urals

From Russia Today

A meteor which put on a spectacular show as it sped across Russia’s Urals region was caught on camera lighting up the night sky as it erupted in a blaze of glory this week.

Photographer Ilya Jankowsky captured the stunning spectacle in the town of Irbit in Sverdlovsk Oblast on Thursday night.

Full post here

HT/Carl FH

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

