British Government Fires “Last Chance” COP26 Climate Conference Manager

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to outgoing COP26 conference manager Claire Perry O’Neill, “Whitehall “can’t cope” with an Indy cop unit.”.

Climate change: UK sacks its UN conference president

By David Shukman Science editor

1 February 2020

In a surprise move, the woman appointed to run the crucial UN climate summit in Glasgow in November has been sacked.

Claire Perry O’Neill, a former climate minister, had been assigned the post of “president” of the event, known as COP 26.

The British government has confirmed that the job will now be handled by the business department, Beis.

In a tweet, Mrs O’Neill said she was “very sad” to lose the role, and went on to criticise the government.

It couldn’t “cope” with an independent unit managing preparations for the conference, she said.

And in a sharp dig at No 10’s green credentials, she also added: “A shame we haven’t had one climate cabinet meeting since we formed.”

Very sad that that the role I was offered by @BorisJohnson last year has now been rescinded as Whitehall “can’t cope” with an Indy cop unit. A shame we haven’t had one Climate cabinet meeting since we formed. Wishing the cop team every blessing in the climate recovery emergency. — COP26President (@Cop26President) January 31, 2020

In response, a Cabinet Office statement said the prime minister thanked Mrs O’Neill for her work so far.

“Preparations will continue at pace for the summit, and a replacement will be confirmed shortly,” it said.

“Going forward, this will be a ministerial role.”

…