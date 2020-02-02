BREAKING: Punxsutawney to retire Phil the groundhog, replace him with Greta Thunberg

People send me stuff. A friend of mine (an insider in the groundhog committee bunker) tells me that due to the pressure they are getting from PETA (for groundhog abuse) that they will soon announce that they are retiring ” Punxsutawney Phil”, the famous weather prognosticator, and replace him with globally respected child climate forecaster Greta Thunberg.
Apparently, the behind-the-scenes argument for this is that since all “weather is now climate” on a daily basis, they can safely switch from a rodent-based weather forecaster to a brat-based human climate forecaster.
While PETA has been calling for an “animatronic” groundhog robot to replace Phil, the groundhog committee felt that wouldn’t be believable, and since the same sort of people that believe in the reliability of rodent-based weather forecasting, would also likely believe Greta Thunberg’s climate prognostications, the committee decided she would be a better and more believable fit than a robot.
This makes as much sense to me as anything else I’ve heard about climate alarmism.
Star of the movie Groundhog Day, Bill Murray, had no comment when asked, but he’s already taken the unemployed Phil away on an alternate timeline loop:
Meanwhile, our resident cartoonist, Josh, has summed it all up very nicely:
Josh worked on a Sunday (Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day no less) to get this done, so please buy him a pint here.
Big h/t to Mike Wolcott for starting the ball rolling.
Groundhog day always seemed like a strange honorary day, anyhow. I mean, why not “red ant day” or “killer whale day”?
Now with Greta, it is so much stranger.
Groundhog Day has its roots in Germanic folklore where hedgehogs (or badgers?) were said to forecast weather. Immigrants to Pennsylvania used groundhogs as an understudy, even though their forecasting skills are also questionable. See https://time.com/4650202/groundhog-day-history-2/
Personally, I like to use mid-season points to note changes in sunrise/sunset timing. I wrote in the CoCoRaHS FaceBook group:
Astronomically, the equinoxes and solstices mark events. Seasons are sort of immaterial, but convenient.
Meteorologists mark the start of season on the 1st of those months, in part for the convenience of calling “DJF” winter and in part to recognize the delay between the astronomical event and the coldest/hottest/whatever weather associated with the season. (New Englanders are quick to point out our winter is DJFM – in a good year.)
We do observe the mid-season points, I like to use them for significant points in sunrise/sunset time. E.g. between today today and May Day we’ll transition between the short days since Halloween and the long days we’ll have by May. Well, we don’t have a decent observance in early August, and its Dog Days don’t count.
I think the pagans got it right, they observe all eight points as holidays. Happy Imbolc!
https://exemplore.com/paganism/Wheel-of-the-Year-The-Eight-Pagan-Holidays
Actually there is some science behind Groundhog Day. Behind Greta’s rants, not so much.
If in February, the sun is shining, then cold Arctic air masses predominate and winter’s grip will remain for a while. If it’s cloudy, the there are fronts in the area and the transition to spring is near.
ROTFL.
Maybe this gives Greda time to finish high school so she could go on to study economics, science and politics (aka: learn what’s she’s talking about) instead of being a sock-puppet for adults.
She’s been kept in the dark so far. Probably wouldn’t notice a change of employment.
If she were to spend more time underground, like Phil, then it would be no bad thing.
Phil would be more accurate if they got him off the government payroll.
My little sister’s birthday is February 2, so I always enjoyed the occasion with cake and ice cream. But this replacement plan has me very suspicious. She was always a huge brat as a kid and she often wore her blonde hair in pigtails! Could there be an unknown connection between groundhogs and brats with pigtails? Where is Leonard Nimitz when we really need him! As I told my sister this morning: Happy Super Bowl Groundhogs Day! St. Greta takes job from large rodent!
Greta is Swedish, so her native new name of honor could be “Greta Markhund Thunberg” or GMT for short.
If we only had to hear about her as much as we hear from Phil, I be all for it. Shut up and go back to sleep….
Anthony,
Are you sure this story is not from The Babylon Bee?
Nowadays most people are far removed from wild animal life and are not aware of the seasonal lives which they live.
The Groundhog Day ceremony (commercial as it is), still serves to remind humans how their wildlife brethren perceives nature. If you live in a rural/remote area you know what I’m describing.
Around my neck of the woods (Southern Vermont), we see different bird and predator species as the seasons change. The flora also reacts to the weather, sometimes in violent ways. Do not be near older trees during wind or lightening events. Carry some kind of protection from hungry bears in the spring. Etc.
It is life as we know it and live with it. It is just wonderful.
And the wild groundhogs in New England and Pennsylvania are still in hibernation today.
Nowadays most people are far removed from wild animal life and are not aware of the seasonal lives which they live.
I’d go a step further and say a lot of people are not aware that there are seasons. All they know is when it gets warmer it’s climate change. When it’s getting cooler it’s climate change. When it’s windy it’s climate change. When it’s wet it’s climate change. When it gets warmer it’s the hottest ever on record. Everything else is extreme weather because of climate change. It beggars belief.
Did PETA’s complaint actually produce evidence of abuse? Or is it just PETA being PETA: animals are better than humans, you suck, go die in a hole you pigs.
Does PETA care about the birds slashed by wind turbines?
Birds, and bats, as I was reminded recently. The Green Gauntlet. The Green Blight.
“Josh worked on a Sunday (Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day no less) to get this done”
Isn’t Josh in the UK? If so, National Yorkshire Pudding Day will be of much more interest to him, I’m sure.
https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/lifestyle/food-drink/national-yorkshire-pudding-day-2020-when-is-it-origins-of-the-side-dish-and-the-best-yorkshire-pudding-recipe-1-10232732
Go Niners
Thanks, Anthony. The headline made me laugh, so I had to read the post from stem to stern, along with the comments, and they left me still smiling.
Anthony,
If Sippel et al is correct and we can now determine climate on the examination of a single day’s weather, we get bizarre results of course.
See – https://www.realclearmarkets.com/articles/2018/04/24/did you know the greatest two-year global cooling event just took place 103243.html
So NASA GISS showed the world temperature plunging by 0.56 C in that period 2016-2018, the largest drop since 1982/83.
Even now the 5 world temperature gauges ( GISSTemp, HadCru3,HadCru4, RSS and UAH) show temperatures around 0.5C below the height of the ENSO spike in 2016.
Conclusion: We are now experiencing global cooling.
Not true of course.
Weather is not climate unless it is.
Russia is the enemy unless Russia is buying an uranium company.
Accepting or demanding or buying “dirt” on your opponent is OK unless your don’t pay Russians close to Putin for it (then it’s a high crime).
Saying the Constitution “allows me to do whatever I want” is false and absurd unless you’re Maxine Waters and then anything that you say warrants impeachment does warrant impeachment.
Using your powers to investigate a (potential) political opponent (or a member of an opposite party) is impeachable unless you’re in the Ways and Means Committee (or the AG of NY).
And hearsay evidence is not acceptable unless you’re impeaching someone for trying to investigate a potential political opponent without paying Russians close to Putin (then it’s the best evidence, better than direct testimony).
Headline: PETA empathy for-profit leaves groundhog destitute.
Today is the day that fun traditions die. The day that they are aborted, again, and again, and again.
Today is the day that fun traditions die. The day that they are a-borted, again, and again, and again. Catastrophic anthropogenic [sociopolitical] climate change.
I think it’s a good idea, as long as they keep her in a cage, make her sleep all winter and only wake her on February 2.