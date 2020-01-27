Glasgow COP26: Yet Another Last Chance to Prevent Climate Crisis

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

In the well established tradition of climate conferences, conference organisers claim COP26 will be yet another last chance to save the world.

Climate change: UK has ‘one shot’ at success at Glasgow COP26

If the Glasgow climate conference fails to deliver, it could mark the end of the global approach to tackling the problem.

COP26 marks a critical moment for the UN in the long running effort to find a global solution to climate change.

In December, there was widespread dismay after countries failed to agree on more ambitious steps at the Madrid conference of the parties known as COP25.

Underpinning the lack of progress in Madrid was the huge gap between big emitters such as Brazil, Australia, India, China and US and an alliance of countries wanting to go much faster including the European Union, small island states and vulnerable nations.

Former UK minister Claire O’Neill has been tasked with presiding over COP26 and delivering an agreement acceptable to all.

Widely seen as knowledgeable and authoritative, Ms O’Neill says that Glasgow is the best, and perhaps last chance to make progress under the long drawn out UN process.

“I think we have one shot,” she said, speaking to the BBC at the end of the Madrid conference in December.

“I think if we don’t have a successful outcome next year people will legitimately look at us and say ‘what are you doing, is there a better way?'”

“I think we have this amazing opportunity to get the world together to talk about ambition but crucially to deliver it, and I guess I am really determined to do that.”

