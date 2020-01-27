Guest essay by Eric Worrall
In the well established tradition of climate conferences, conference organisers claim COP26 will be yet another last chance to save the world.
Climate change: UK has ‘one shot’ at success at Glasgow COP26
If the Glasgow climate conference fails to deliver, it could mark the end of the global approach to tackling the problem.
COP26 marks a critical moment for the UN in the long running effort to find a global solution to climate change.
In December, there was widespread dismay after countries failed to agree on more ambitious steps at the Madrid conference of the parties known as COP25.
Underpinning the lack of progress in Madrid was the huge gap between big emitters such as Brazil, Australia, India, China and US and an alliance of countries wanting to go much faster including the European Union, small island states and vulnerable nations.
Former UK minister Claire O’Neill has been tasked with presiding over COP26 and delivering an agreement acceptable to all.
Widely seen as knowledgeable and authoritative, Ms O’Neill says that Glasgow is the best, and perhaps last chance to make progress under the long drawn out UN process.
“I think we have one shot,” she said, speaking to the BBC at the end of the Madrid conference in December.
“I think if we don’t have a successful outcome next year people will legitimately look at us and say ‘what are you doing, is there a better way?'”
“I think we have this amazing opportunity to get the world together to talk about ambition but crucially to deliver it, and I guess I am really determined to do that.”
Don’t greens ever get fed up with offering last chances? I mean, surely it is time to move on to “it is now too late”, so we no longer have to endure all the tiresome repetitive hype.
19 thoughts on “Glasgow COP26: Yet Another Last Chance to Prevent Climate Crisis”
It is never too late to take Other People’s Money. It’s like the daily telephone call “This is your final notice” (automobile extended warranties).
If indeed COP26 is the actual last chance to save the World, we can all look forward to it and its inevitable failure which will allow us all to just relax and watch the happy plants grow in the future.
Why wait until next year, we can legitimately say that now.
Here’s “a better way”. Stop faking science and making stupid claims, admit it’s not as bad as we feared and that the best way to preserve the environment is increasing wealth to a level where people have the luxury of being able to worry about it.
Ho-Hum another last shot ?
Followed by another, then another ad infinitum.
I had a call from a “boilerhouse” the other day assuring me that this was positively my last chance to get in at the beginning and make some sure fire money.
All the hallmarks of a scam.
Huh…. Last chances are not nearly as ‘final’ as they used to be in the ‘settled science’, it seems. Will CopOut26, 27, or 28 be the real last chance? 29? 30? ???????????? It’s all soooo unsettling.
“Underpinning the lack of progress in Madrid was the huge gap between big emitters such as Brazil, Australia, India, China and US …. ”
Australia is a big emitter? Net carbon (sic) sink.
Dilemma: What will end first, their fuel or their runway ?
Reminds me of Buzz Lightyear’s famous line “to infinity and beyond”. Last chance’s never stop.
Last final final chance?
You must he kidding. Where we up to, 26?
Why stop the gravy train, the on-the-house booze ups, the private jets are so much fun, five star talk fests now?
The suckers are catching on to our scam so we may as carry on and enjoy the parties.
Next thing you know they’ll be suggesting we all stay home, provide our own booze and have a Messenger Video link setup to talk.
Antarctica is now melting https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-51097309
The sky is falling
Perhaps what you might like to do some reading on how fast it could melt :-).
Somewhere between 50 and 100 centuries as a minimum I would suggest, but hey why should the facts get in the way of a BBC story?
Perhaps the BBC should have a chat with her sister, The Guardian and discover the 91 under the ice volcanoes.
Don’t tell me, man-made CO2 caused the volcanoes to grow in the last 40 years.
Nothing but propaganda from Auntie.
Even if they do reach some sort of momentous agreement, you can bet your last paycheck that the next year another conference will be needed to iron out some details. And another one after that. Ad infinitum. I hate to sound like a pessimist, but I don’t see anything short of WWIII stopping this gravy train.
Glasgow…
Ah – Rab C Nesbitt. An eloquent and philosophical Glaswegian.
At last. The real authentic true actual not kidding or fooling around this time honest cross my heart and hope to die for sure you can trust me would I lie to you I really really mean it last chance. I was just rehearsing all those other times because I wanted to get it right.
“If the Glasgow climate conference fails to deliver, it could mark the end of the global approach to tackling the problem.”
Best news I have heard for a long time (well, since 12 December)
Seen some shots on Sky News stating that if the Antarctic ice melts, it could mean a rise in sea level of 60 m. Is that supposed to scare us? Just think, to melt all the ice in Antarctica it will be necessary to raise the world’s temperature by about 60 degrees C. Now that is scary!
Around 30,000 delegates predicting doom and not changing the climate by one hundredth of a degree.
Still, it should be good for Glasgow hotels and the Underground, sorry taxis – climate activists never forego the cars and flights we lesser folks must sacrifice.