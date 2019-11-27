Guardian Climate emergency: world ‘may have crossed tipping points’

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to The Guardian, tipping points leading to irreversible climate harm and an existential threat to our civilisation may have already been crossed, though there is still time to try to undo some of the damage.
Climate emergency: world ‘may have crossed tipping points’
Warning of ‘existential threat to civilisation’ as impacts lead to cascade of unstoppable events
Thu 28 Nov 2019 05.00 AEDT
The world may already have crossed a series of climate tipping points, according to a stark warning from scientists. This risk is “an existential threat to civilisation”, they say, meaning “we are in a state of planetary emergency”.
The planet has already heated by 1C and the temperature is certain to rise further, due to past emissions and because greenhouse gas levels are still rising. The scientists further warn that one tipping point, such as the release of methane from thawing permafrost, may fuel others, leading to a cascade.
The researchers, writing in a commentary article in the journal Nature, acknowledge that the complex science of tipping points means great uncertainty remains. But they say the potential damage from the tipping points is so big and the time to act so short, that “to err on the side of danger is not a responsible option”. They call for urgent international action.
“A saving grace is that the rate at which damage accumulates from tipping could still be under our control to some extent,” they write. “The stability and resilience of our planet is in peril. International action – not just words – must reflect this.”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/nov/27/climate-emergency-world-may-have-crossed-tipping-points
The quoted Nature article is like the Guardian article, except not as well written – basically a flat demand we do what we are told.
Climate tipping points — too risky to bet against
The growing threat of abrupt and irreversible climate changes must compel political and economic action on emissions.
Timothy M. Lenton, Owen Gaffney, Stefan Rahmstorf, Katherine Richardson, Will Steffen & Hans Joachim Schellnhuber
Here we summarize evidence on the threat of exceeding tipping points, identify knowledge gaps and suggest how these should be plugged. We explore the effects of such large-scale changes, how quickly they might unfold and whether we still have any control over them.
In our view, the consideration of tipping points helps to define that we are in a climate emergency and strengthens this year’s chorus of calls for urgent climate action — from schoolchildren to scientists, cities and countries.
Act now
In our view, the evidence from tipping points alone suggests that we are in a state of planetary emergency: both the risk and urgency of the situation are acute (see ‘Emergency: do the maths’).
EMERGENCY: DO THE MATHS
We define emergency (E) as the product of risk and urgency. Risk (R) is defined by insurers as probability (p) multiplied by damage (D). Urgency (U) is defined in emergency situations as reaction time to an alert (τ) divided by the intervention time left to avoid a bad outcome (T). Thus:
E = R × U = p × D × τ / T
The situation is an emergency if both risk and urgency are high. If reaction time is longer than the intervention time left (τ / T > 1), we have lost control.
We argue that the intervention time left to prevent tipping could already have shrunk towards zero, whereas the reaction time to achieve net zero emissions is 30 years at best. Hence we might already have lost control of whether tipping happens. A saving grace is that the rate at which damage accumulates from tipping — and hence the risk posed — could still be under our control to some extent.
The stability and resilience of our planet is in peril. International action — not just words — must reflect this.
Their unphysical climate models contain hidden errors at least an order of magnitude greater than the alleged CO2 signal, they can’t actually tell you how much influence CO2 has on global temperature, none of the disasters they claim are imminent have actually happened, yet they claim they can put meaningful values into the terms of their insurance risk equation.
29 thoughts on “Guardian Climate emergency: world ‘may have crossed tipping points’”
Yet another load of computer model B.S.
E = R × U = p × D × τ / T
Wow! Sciency sounding, and worthless.
Zero urgency.
Yup.
Risk is not defined like that. Risk is risk. What is the chance of ‘Something’ happening?
You then have Consequence. Death? Serious injury? Hurt Feelings?
Both need to be taken in consideration. A low risk of fatal injury is a greater concern than a absolute chance of hurt feelings, which is why in the real world professionals deal with engineering safety and not trigger warnings.
Dry your eyes, Snowflake and let the adults work out what will happen if protective guards are not designed, installed and maintained correctly.
John is absolutely right, that equation is bollocks.
“the complex science of tipping points…”
They really are making it up as they go. I guess when all you’ve got is garbage science to back up your garbage claims, you’re going throw everything and anything at the wall, and see what sticks.
Check out the bogus equation. Pure 100% male bovine excrement.
..and not one word about who “we” is that’s causing CO2 levels to rise….
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/1/15/World_fossil_carbon_dioxide_emissions_six_top_countries_and_confederations.png
They’ve twirled the ooga-booga climate kn0b up to 11.
They forgot to define climate.
re. tipping points
Medieval Warm period (warmer than now)
Roman Warm period (even warmer)
Holocene Optimum (warmer yet)
Been there, done that. There were no tipping points. Things were better. Humanity prospered.
Nothing like fake tipping points. Their bucket is empty, nothing to tip over.
The tipping point is real! Just ask US Congressman Hank Johnson, who single-handedly was able to stop Guam from capsizing – tipping over – by refusing to let the military put too many people on one side of the tiny, vulnerable island. Good job Hank! You have been an inspiration and role model for Greenies and climate scientists alike, with your keen insights and understanding of what’s at stake. They are following in your footsteps.
“world ‘may have crossed tipping points’”
Whew! At least they admitted that the Earth has only warmed by 1 degree. Had me worried there.
What’s all the fuss about, again?
..and NASA says on 0.8C….not one whole degree
https://climate.nasa.gov/vital-signs/global-temperature/
Ah, I see a new Climate pAction doll to add to the Climate Patch Kids collection to teach the doctrine of Tipping Point with Real Climate Solutions. Haven’t come up with a name yet, but it would come with a toy couch and a bottle of Klimate KoolAid. Feed it bottle after bottle until it gets tippy, falls on the couch and goes to sleep. Then place its hand in a bowl of warm water on the floor and voila – Real Climate Solutions!
Will Steffen and Hans Joachim Schellnhuber” Oh Noes.
Will someone please tell these morons that I DO NOT want to go back to the cold of the Little Ice Age! I very much appreciate the generally improving climate (with the exception of the 1930’s) we’ve had since 1850. Planetary history demonstrates that warm equals improvement in the human condition.
” … basically a flat demand we do what we are told.”
So this is nothing more than an appeal to authority. A classic logical fallacy; why am I not surprised?
Well, we have no evidence for a similar tipping point in all of Earth history, and CO2 accumulations in the atsmosphere have been a lot higher in the past, yet those periods of time do not show any climate catastrophe.
This is just more scaremongering leading up to the climate conference in Madrid. Alarmists have left all restraints behind. They are making dire claims that can’t possibly be true, yet they are making them. Like this one here about tipping points. Their lies are criminal in the harm they do to the unsuspecting public who don’t realize they are being lied to and are frightened to death by these claims of catastrophe.
They’ve even upped the anti by claiming it may already be too late but we may be able to mitigate it somewhat but only if we act NOW! This is called “trying to stampede the uninformed into actions they might not otherwise take”.
And I note we are dealing with the same bunch of alarmists who put this kind of BS (Bad Science) out all the time.
Amazing how fast the narrative has gone from saving the future to reversing the past.
From time to time here at WUWT I have quoted from NASA’s article on its Earth Observatory website “Climate and Earth’s Energy Budget.” It is dated January 14, 2009. These quotes have supported the heat-engine nature of the atmosphere’s operation, and the concept that the greenhouse effect diminishes with altitude.
In this case, as an institution, NASA knew that the concept of a tipping point initiating a runaway condition is not supported by the fundamentals of emitted radiation. This is from that article:
“Temperature doesn’t infinitely rise, however, because atoms and molecules on Earth are not just absorbing sunlight, they are also radiating thermal infrared energy (heat). The amount of heat a surface radiates is proportional to the fourth power of its temperature. If temperature doubles, radiated energy increases by a factor of 16 (2 to the 4th power). If the temperature of the Earth rises, the planet rapidly emits an increasing amount of heat to space. This large increase in heat loss in response to a relatively smaller increase in temperature—referred to as radiative cooling—is the primary mechanism that prevents runaway heating on Earth.”
The article is still found by searching on the title. Maybe we need a new hashtag #NASAKnew to counter the tipping point narrative.
When the palm trees start growing in Reykjavik I’ll say we might be approaching too warm. Based on the ocean ice around Iceland right now, I would say it won’t be occurring this year, so we got that going for us.
https://seaice.uni-bremen.de/data/modis_amsr2/png/Arctic/current/sic_modis-aqua_amsr2-gcom-w1_merged_nh_1000m_current_nic.png
The only tipping point that has been reached is this: Climate Change has reached “Too Big To Fail” status.
Past the tipping point? Party hardy. It’s all over. Cancel the research and the worldwide meetings. It’s over, at long last.
They sound like a typical delusional patient at a mental hospital that repeats the same gibberish over and over again.
I love tipping points.. I like the whooshing sound as they fly by…
Johan Rockström? He’s basically an ‘educated’ farmer, often laughed at in Sweden …
Soooooo many tipping points , most of them unprecedented and catastrophic as well. We go round this loop every generation or two and learn nothing from history, but carry on, its a living for some.
Meanwhile I am enjoying a very mild spring and entry to Summer. The sky is a bit blue, the grass a bit green , the temp a bit mild, all the hallmarks of an imminent emergency.