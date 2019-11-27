From the Cliff Mass Weather and Climate Blog
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
The Spokane MegaCar Crash Up, Snow, and a Warning for Southwest Washington
Yesterday around 2 PM, a band of light snow passed over I-90 just southwest of Spokane. The result was bedlam, with over ONE HUNDRED cars being involved in dozens of multi-car accidents (see picture).
Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt. The cause of this disaster? The meteorological issue was a narrow band of snow showers that dropped .5-1 inch of snow over the highway in the space of 30 minutes (see satellite picture). I put a blue oval around the cloud band for your reference.
The onset of snow was very rapid. Compare the WSDOT I-90 cam shot at Geiger Blvd at 1:50 PM Tuesday, with 2:07 PM. Quite dramatic.
Surface air temperatures were in the mid-20s, but the road temperature was above freezing. That produces a very slippery, melting layer on the road.
Now, it is pretty evident that folks were surprised by the snow squall and one can suspect that they did not slow down adequately and increase following distance. The result was a scene of bumper cars.
Now I mention this now because a similar situation could occur Sunday morning over NW Oregon and SW Washington. We will have cold temperatures in place. A weak system will be approaching from the southwest. The latest model runs suggest the potential for light snow extended northward, as far as roughly Tacoma.
To illustrate, take a look at the European Center cumulative snow forecast from the latest run. Through 4 AM Sunday– no issues in the west.
But by 10 AM Sunday, up to around a half-inch. There is a LOT of uncertainty with this forecast.
So if you are out driving on Sunday morning, be careful. We need a second mega-car pile up at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend.
Finally, the big storm yesterday produced gusts up to 95 mph in exposed locations (see map showing max gusts). A very good forecast starting 84-h before landfall.
11 thoughts on “The Spokane MegaCar Crash Up, Snow, and a Warning for Southwest Washington”
Anyone with half a brain cell can figure out this unexpected cold is caused by Global Warming. I expect the readers of this blog won’t get it, so let me explain in simple terms.
The global warming causes significant increased evaporation in the tropics. With normal atmospheric air currents the vapors move to the poles where it obviously forms a vacuum (simple deduction from Bernoulli’s laws). The vacuum sucks up the cold from the poles and the normal atmospheric air currents move it all over the world and dumps it in any random place.
In conclusion, expect more cold spells and you can blame it on Global Warming! We are doomed!
Is the vacuum a Hoover or a Dyson?
Well, I’m very pleased you didn’t call it “snow”. Our children don’t know what that is.
Anyone with half a brain cell knows to slow down on icy roads. Global warming was not afflicting these drivers.
I live in Spokane, it’s cold in winter here. It snows in winter here, it gets icy on the roads in winter. The cold in the winter in Spokane (winter in Spokane is from about Halloween until St. Patrick’s day) is normal, the cold was not unexpected, just not prepared for.
For the next few months, those of us in the cold on the northern hemisphere will be waiting for global warming to once again afflict us with growing plants, bbq’s, visits to the lake and hikes on beautiful days.
OT: The following is an excerpt of a long comment I just made in JoNova’s active “Mid-Week Unthreaded” page. It’s about very curious anomalous high jetstream speeds forecast over the Pacific within the most recent ECMWF and GFS 10-day forecasting period, which I noticed today. For example see this image showing the jetstream speed of 406 km/h at 300HPa (30,000 ft) just east of northern Japan:
https://i.ibb.co/wdZTv69/Nov-28th-ECMWF-forecast-30-K-ft-Jet-W-Pacific-on-Sat-7th-Dec-2019.png
This speed is approximately 70 km/h above a normal maximum speed range during deep mid-winter for that region, so what is being forecast outside of deep winter is a very significant change and two major models indicate it will occur and will be sustained and enhanced. The comment’s purpose is to draw weather observers’ attention to the extraordinary nature of this forecast, and the implications if it is sustained and becomes a general feature this years’ northern winter.
—————————————————————————————
Due to the curious and unusual pre-winter coldness and storminess being seen in the N-Pacific and N-Atlantic during November, and forecast to be much enhanced in December I decided to do a little WX forecast model ‘recon’, to try to identify what’s changed? So I looked at the ECMWF jetstream wind model outputs this morning, because it’s become clear the Jetstream is in the process of flipping to a very strongly meridional phase, and this is occurring extraordinarily early in the northern hemisphere’s 2019 pre-winter.
What I found in the forecast I’ve not seen before, not even close. Normal strong jetstream flows usually don’t rise in speed above about:
340 km/h | 211 mph | 183 kt
The fastest jet usually reaches that maximum range in deep-winter, just east of Japan, at 34,000 ft, as cold air rushes into the northern Pacific basin, sourced from central and northern China. The jetstream speed in that area is unusual, because in other parts of the world the jetstream usually doesn’t exceed 325 km/h or 175 kt, in recent years.
However, today, when I investigated the reasons for the early cold and the aggressive jetstream flow behaviors, I saw that toward the end of the current ECMWF model run, that the highest forecast wind speed @ 34,000 feet east of Japan was an incredible high:
405 km/h | 252 mph | 219kt
This is about 65 km/hr faster than the fastest jetstream I’ve ever seen occur, as I’ve captured in this “Windy” graphical screen display – take a look:
https://i.ibb.co/XL6QJQv/Nov-28th-ECMWF-forecast-34-K-ft-Jet-W-Pacific-on-Sat-7th-Dec-2019.png
—————————————————————————————————————
Much more of the comment is at the link below if the topic of much enhanced jetstream speed is of interest:
http://joannenova.com.au/2019/11/midweek-unthreaded-105/#comment-2230752
That web cam is very near Spokane International Airport (GEG) which was Geiger Field in the earlies. Spokane gets a fair amount of snow in winter, but the most disruptive weather in winter is persistent fog in stagnant conditions which can effectively shut down the airport for days on end.
Spokane just has their coldest October since records began in the 1880s.
“We need a second mega-car pile up at the end of the Thanksgiving weekend.”
Shouldn’t that read “We DON’T need…”? Or is it a form of U.S. irony I haven’t come across?
I can just see the tweets of the climate priesthood accusing you of inciting mass murder.
You say that we NEED a second car pile-up???
C’mon now, obviously a typo.
Read that too.
I’ve done that mental mind fart here on WUWT comments, that is, forgetting the NOT and hitting POST without a careful read back.
Clearly Dr Mass does not want a pile up. Only psychotic Progressives want to see “mass” death.