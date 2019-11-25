Massachusetts Town Votes for Freezing in the Dark

Guest “too fracking funny” by David Middleton
Brookline passes bylaw banning future use of oil, gas in new buildings
Nov 21, 2019
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town overwhelmingly voted Wednesday night to ban the future installation of oil and gas pipes in future construction projects as well as in renovations of existing buildings.
The bylaw, which passed the Brookline town meeting with 210 votes in favor and just three opposing, would be the first such prohibition in the state of Massachusetts.
[…]
“This warrant article is not the whole answer, but it represents a start” in reaching Brookline’s stated 2050 carbon neutral goal, said Town Meeting member Cornelia van der Ziel.
“When you’re in a hole, the first thing is to stop digging,” State Rep. Tommy Vitolo said; this warrant article takes away the shovel, he added.
[…]WCVB5
This bit of enviro-nitwittery “would require homeowners and developers to use electricity to power all future heat, hot water and other appliances.” Exceptions would be made for “backup generators, restaurant kitchens and medical offices, among other uses”… Expect a run on backup generators at the local Home Depot.
80% of Massachusetts homes rely on fossil fuels for heating… only 15% rely on electricity.
84% of Massachusetts electricity is generated by natural gas-fired power plants.
Amazingly, a state so dependent on natural gas is one of the most hostile to natural gas and natural gas pipelines. Massachusetts imports 12% of its natural gas from Vladimir Putin et al…
Massachusetts has three liquefied natural gas import terminals. In 2017, foreign imports into Massachusetts equaled about 12% of the natural gas that entered the state and 7% of New England’s total demand for natural gas.US EIA
Despite the fact that these tenuously United States are awash in cheap, domestic natural gas, with a growing number of LNG export terminals and their proximity to booming natural gas production from the Marcellus play … Massachusetts still operates three LNG import terminals. Massachusetts is the only State in the nation with three LNG import terminals and no export terminals (FERC).
Massachusetts Limits Gas Pipelines, Imports LNG from Russia Instead
BY IER
APRIL 16, 2018
Environmentalists are winning in Massachusetts by getting natural gas infrastructure projects shelved. Natural gas consumers in the state, however, are losing out because those pipelines would supply natural gas to consumers at a lower cost than imported liquefied natural gas (LNG)—receiving some of that LNG from Russia through the Everett LNG terminal—the only LNG import terminal still operating in the lower 48.
Environmentalists seem to be obsessed with stopping the construction of domestic pipelines in this country, regardless of what they carry, what fuels they displace, and how global greenhouse gas emissions may be affected. Liquefied natural gas results in greater emissions than pipeline gas because cooling the gas to minus 260 degrees Fahrenheit and then shipping and regasifying it requires more energy than pumping natural gas through domestic pipelines. Generally, LNG produces 5 to 10 percent more emissions over its entire life cycle than piped gas.
Russian LNG Shipments to Massachusetts
Three years ago Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker proposed an energy policy consisting of 1,200 megawatts of renewable energy, 1,600 megawattsof offshore wind, and an expansion of natural gas pipeline capacity. Environmentalists fought the natural gas pipeline expansion and won, shelving several pipeline proposals. (For instance, officials in Massachusetts and New Hampshire blocked the $3 billion Access Northeast Pipeline.) Environmentalists want to rely solely on solar and wind power—intermittent sources of electricity that need back-up power. As Massachusetts has been shuttering its coal-fired power plants, that back-up power has mostly been supplied by natural gas, raising the price of electricity as cold weather forces different sectors to compete for natural gas.
The shortage of natural gas was clear earlier this year when a cold snap caused prices for natural gas to spike and the purchase of Russian LNG to supply the Everest LNG import terminal a few miles north of Boston. The Russian LNG comes from a new $27 billion terminal on the Yamal Peninsula in the Arctic Circleoperated by Yamal LNG—a joint venture among Russia’s gas company Novatek, France’s Total, and China’s CNPC. Novate is on the Treasury Department’s financial sanctions list. However, the LNG shipment does not violate the prohibitions that the Obama Administration imposed four years ago because it is owned by a French energy trader arriving on a French-owned vessel (Gaselys) and consisting of Russian gas as well as gas from other European sources.
[…]IER
And the cherry on top of the sundae…
Average Residential Price of Electricity by State, August 2019 and 2018 (Cents per Kilowatthour)
|State
|Aug-19
|% US Avg
|Aug-18
|% US Avg
|1
|Hawaii
|31.16
|234%
|32.39
|244%
|2
|Alaska
|23.56
|177%
|22.51
|170%
|3
|Rhode Island
|21.76
|164%
|18.70
|141%
|4
|Massachusetts
|21.54
|162%
|20.80
|157%
|5
|Connecticut
|21.29
|160%
|21.27
|160%
|6
|California
|19.86
|149%
|19.85
|150%
|7
|New Hampshire
|19.47
|146%
|19.32
|146%
|8
|New York
|18.39
|138%
|19.02
|143%
|9
|Maine
|17.90
|135%
|16.91
|128%
|10
|Vermont
|16.68
|125%
|17.96
|135%
|11
|Michigan
|16.53
|124%
|15.40
|116%
|12
|New Jersey
|15.79
|119%
|15.25
|115%
|13
|Wisconsin
|14.80
|111%
|13.99
|106%
|14
|Iowa
|14.73
|111%
|14.18
|107%
|15
|Minnesota
|13.91
|105%
|13.78
|104%
|16
|Pennsylvania
|13.83
|104%
|13.95
|105%
|17
|New Mexico
|13.00
|98%
|13.48
|102%
|18
|Kansas
|12.96
|97%
|13.95
|105%
|19
|Alabama
|12.83
|96%
|12.32
|93%
|20
|South Dakota
|12.72
|96%
|12.62
|95%
|21
|Missouri
|12.71
|96%
|12.92
|97%
|22
|Colorado
|12.70
|95%
|12.43
|94%
|23
|South Carolina
|12.56
|94%
|10.36
|78%
|24
|Arizona
|12.52
|94%
|12.83
|97%
|25
|Illinois
|12.51
|94%
|12.52
|94%
|26
|Maryland
|12.46
|94%
|13.05
|98%
|27
|Ohio
|12.45
|94%
|12.90
|97%
|28
|District of Columbia
|12.39
|93%
|12.56
|95%
|29
|Georgia
|12.38
|93%
|12.60
|95%
|30
|Virginia
|12.36
|93%
|12.27
|93%
|31
|Indiana
|12.25
|92%
|12.53
|94%
|32
|Delaware
|12.24
|92%
|12.21
|92%
|33
|North Dakota
|12.06
|91%
|11.80
|89%
|34
|Wyoming
|11.97
|90%
|11.75
|89%
|35
|Montana
|11.91
|90%
|11.29
|85%
|36
|Florida
|11.90
|89%
|11.33
|85%
|37
|Nebraska
|11.83
|89%
|11.98
|90%
|38
|Texas
|11.80
|89%
|11.27
|85%
|39
|Nevada
|11.79
|89%
|11.40
|86%
|40
|North Carolina
|11.71
|88%
|11.29
|85%
|41
|West Virginia
|11.56
|87%
|11.40
|86%
|42
|Mississippi
|11.22
|84%
|10.84
|82%
|43
|Oregon
|11.18
|84%
|11.12
|84%
|44
|Utah
|11.17
|84%
|10.85
|82%
|45
|Tennessee
|10.80
|81%
|10.85
|82%
|46
|Kentucky
|10.62
|80%
|10.60
|80%
|47
|Oklahoma
|10.61
|80%
|10.87
|82%
|48
|Idaho
|10.18
|77%
|10.48
|79%
|49
|Arkansas
|10.08
|76%
|10.01
|75%
|50
|Washington
|10.06
|76%
|9.93
|75%
|51
|Louisiana
|9.57
|72%
|9.92
|75%
|U.S. Total
|13.30
|13.26
Brookline, in a State which already has the second most expensive residential electricity prices in the Lower 48, wants to force its residents to switch from heating with natural gas to heating with electricity generated from Russian natural gas…
56 thoughts on “Massachusetts Town Votes for Freezing in the Dark”
This will be a case of 210 people who attended the meeting, telling the remaining 57,000 populace that didn’t care to attend, “Up Yours”
Brookline has 240 elected Town Meeting members. link I wish them good luck getting re-elected.
You can’t fix stupid, and you can’t fix the tax base in a place like that either. I can already hear the backup alarms of moving vans in the morning . . . 😉
Currently I am reading The Patriarch, David Nasaw’s biography of Joseph P. Kennedy. Is this the same Brookline Mass where young Joe lived?
“When you’re in a hole, the first thing is to stop digging,” State Rep. Tommy Vitolo said; this warrant article takes away the shovel, he added…’
They aren’t in a hole, they are in a cult. They just don’t know it.
“Exceptions would be made for ‘backup generators, restaurant kitchens and medical offices, among other uses’… ”
If its so important, why are there ANY exceptions?
My thought exactly. “Restaurant kitchens”??? Humanity is on its way out and Restaurants are exempted?
And medical offices? What about hospitals?
If they were really serious there wouldn’t be an exception for “backup generators” either. “Backup Solar Panels” ought to do.
If it’s so dependable….why are there any exceptions?
…that’s like Calif saying the power won’t go off
So, I wonder who they’ll sue when people start dying?
My guess is they’ll blame everyone besides themselves.
They’ll blame the evil capitalists who are more concerned with profit over lives.
They’ll then demand that everything important be taken over by the state. For the children.
Did you mean “by the children”?
WCBV needs to work on the definition of “Overwhelmingly”, 210 people out of a populace of 58,732 is vastly far from a majority. This is just a case of a majority of the minority who cared to attend the meeting telling the vast majority who chose not to attend what they can’t do.
Proof positive … “By not voting, you get the governmental regulations you deserve”
Were there any actual grown ups at the town meeting who made this decision or did they let the kids at the local nursery decide? Just wondering.
Greta strikes again!
I think it was ER stacking the meeting room so the towns people couldn’t attend. I see this going to a popular vote rather that the arbitrary one that occurred. The local court dockets should fill rather fast.
OK Boomers
Hey Middleton, ever hear of a heat pump? https://www.homeadvisor.com/r/heat-pump-vs-furnace/ Pay close attention to the costs in the link.
Heat pumps don’t work very well below 30°. The companies that sell them will tell you otherwise but they aren’t being entirely truthful.
Hey Widmann, ever learn basic multiplication? >84% of Massachusetts electricity is generated by fossil fuels.
Hey Widmann, I read the homeadvisor.com article you linked. It says heat pumps are best in the south but not in the north.
Is Massachusetts in the north or the south?
I wonder of the grid serving, and in their town is capable of supporting their electric dreams. It will be interesting to see how it unfolds.
Interesting they havent mandated the changeover to electricity when gas furnaces reach end of life. So they get to sit in nice gas warmed houses while directing others not to. Nice.
Heat pumps don’t work too good when it is really cold which is when you need them. I guess the ones who voted won’t be the ones who have to install electric heating.
Geothermal heat pumps will do the trick. Remember, if you dig down 48 inches, in Massachusetts, you are below the “frost line.”
After 2 months you have frozen the underground. That’s the stuff that makes up the foundations of your home. Good luck with that. Geothermal only is viable when the extracted heat is replenished from below quickly enough. That is the case in countries like Iceland, but not in Massachussets or anywhere on the east coast.
Not completely true. My mom has an OPEN water source heat pump for heating in Mass. The spent water drains back to the ground through an expanded leach field. The first unit functioned for over 25 years before the heat exchanger failed. The new unit works just fine. It is cheaper to run the well pump and water source heat pump then resistive heat or an air source heat pump. When the original system failed resistive heat cost about double the winters that it was used before replacement of the heat pump.
I can’t really be sure if the 2X is correct because I didn’t compare the winter temperatures under the two scenarios. Being a Middleton post, I don’t want to throw out assumptions without that disclaimer since David is so through in his statistical analysis and I AM NOT.
BTW, another great post David, thank you.
Whatever company is currently supplying gas to this “town” should immediately shut off all gas to this “town”. Inform their paying customers that gas service will resume once the America hating scumbags are removed from town council. Got oil in your tanks? You gonna be real popular with neighbors when their heat don’t work, stoves don’t work, water don’t work(yea, plumbing freezes when no heat is available). Oh, they also need guns and plenty of ammo to drive off the Democrat Party looters.
Brookline MA? I’m sure I’ve seen more that a few episodes of “This Old House” (PBS) sited there. I wonder what their HVAC guy thinks of this…
California East is not for me.
How do intelligent adults allow such a thing?
I think you’ve answered your own question.
OK, I guess that’s one way to discourage any new development.
Exactly! This is really a de-facto building moratorium….no fuel, no housing! The only way someone could build a new home (and actually be able to live comfortably in it in winter) is to plan on heating it with wood and possibly using electric as a backup. Sounds like this town doesn’t want any new residents; at least not those who would want to build or renovate a home…. So not only do they want existing residents to freeze in the dark, they want no new residents at all!
This is stupid indeed….electric as a sole source of heat is expensive, sorry and inadequate (well, unless you have a deep wallet and aren’t bothered by cold drafts near registers) here in Maryland; I can’t imagine it in Massachusetts!
This is really a de-facto building moratorium….no fuel, no housing! The only way someone could build a new home (and actually be able to live comfortably in it in winter) is to plan on heating it with wood and possibly using electric as a backup. Sounds like this town doesn’t want any new residents; at least not those who would want to build or renovate a home…. So not only do they want existing residents to freeze in the dark, they want no new residents at all!
This is stupid indeed….electric as a sole source of heat is expensive, sorry and inadequate (well, unless you have a deep wallet and aren’t bothered by cold drafts near registers) here in Maryland; I can’t imagine it in Massachusetts!
This decision by Massachusetts Environmentalists to get natural gas infrastructure projects shelved is so insane that it suggests that an enquiry should be held into the existence of a possible epidemic of Stupidity Disease spreading in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts prides itself on having more world-class universities, hospitals, and official intellectuals than anywhere. Just shows to go you there are more than a few ways to be stoopit.
Great news for electricians and purveyors of copper cabling.
Sounds to me like the main purpose is to inflate prices of existing homes (and higher property tax revenue) and discourage new buildings which would increase population which would increase cost of services and infrastructure. Irrational belief in AGW just gives them the excuse to get support for these self serving measures
Anyways, most of the US seems to be insane to those of us looking in from afar. Maybe the water, something.
Bingo.
I blame it on too many cats…….Toxoplasmosis
And in CA
https://calwatchdog.com/2019/11/25/gov-newsom-suspends-new-fracking-permits-in-latest-attempt-to-reduce-greenhouse-gas-emissions/
Beware of the “Green Menace”.
As a Massachusetts resident for nearly 60 years, I can tell you how closely Bay State bigwigs resemble Book Three in “Gulliver’s Travels,” where space ships captained by intellectuals fly around the world in splendid isolation. The captains of knowledge have one eye trained to the heavens to study astronomy, and the other eye turned inward to study their souls. Trouble is, they can’t see their hands in front of their faces, and they all need valets to lead them around and avoid tripping over the furniture, and to perform bodily functions without making a mess.
You can’t spit in any direction in Brookline without moistening a world famous university, globally acclaimed hospital, or esteemed trust fund. However, it’s become a moral imperative to signal virtue by biting the hands that feed you. “All residents of MA are entitled to omelets, but the breaking of eggs is strictly prohibited.”
A referendum question in 2016 provided one example by asking MA voters to regulate the sizes of chicken cages nationally, and it passed. Of course, it was non-binding, because Massachusetts has negligible chicken farming and the southern and midwestern states where chickens are raised commercially, more or less ignore us because they think we’re nuts.
In theory bumblebees can’t fly, yet they do. In theory, Ivy League intellectuals can regulate us back into the Stone Age, but they won’t. Practicality will loom its hoary head somewhere along the line, and eloquent hypocrisies will forge some sort of compromise — maybe when necessities of life reach prices three times the national average, instead of just 1.5 times higher.
Perhaps they cannot see their hands in front of their faces because, like Greta, they can see CO2. They go blind each time they exhale.
Due to interstate commerce laws in the late 70s (new Ice Age ?), we freezing Texans were paying more for the natural gas produced in our state than those in the Northeast. We had a saying (and bumper stickers) “Leave your lights on and freeze a Yankee!”
I always laugh when I hear someone say the South can’t exist without A/C. Let’s see how the North does without heat.
Brookline also just approved lowering the voting age to 16, so more brainwashed youth can support their own undoing. Sad that JFK’s birthplace is now run by ecofascists.
https://boston.cbslocal.com/2019/11/22/voting-age-brookline-vote-approve-house-rule-petition/
Brookline Town Meeting Approves Lowering The Voting Age To 16
Wow, without gas for cooking and heating the coal plants sure are going to be cranking hard to be able to meet peak demand.
Obviously the only way to reduce baseload power is to reduce peak demand (since power stations can’t be switched on and off with a flick of a switch).
This is definitely a backward step (if it’s a reduction in fossil fuels they are wanting).
It will result in higher peak demand, and hence more baseload power requirements, hence more coal burnt.
Let’s see, all electric vehicles charging from the home, all electric appliances, all electric heating and cooling, all electric everything. And where do they think all this electricity is coming from?
In Germany, the Greens tends to forbid one family homes, because of land consumption, and more places for windmills. People living in cities need less cars, less streets at the countryside.
Back in the 60s two politicians were arguing about communism on a tv show. One guy asked the other if he had ever been to a communist country. The fellow replied “no but I have been to Massachusetts “. I didn’t understand that comment at the time but I do now.
I’ve been crafting this sentence over the last few months:
Nihilism will be imposed until it is seen not to work.
Green thinking degrades gray matter.
QUESTION: What color is stupid? ANSWER: I let you guess.
I assume coal bins are still legal.
Households will revert to 1880 technology.
I occasionally do residential electrical work in mansions in Brookline. It’s a very unhappy place. I swear! Here are FOIA 911 (recorded) calls a radio station broadcast daily.
https://omny.fm/shows/toucher-rich-1/toucher-rich-brookline-911-hour-3-4
You should have seen the electric scooter fiasco! I’d never live their and may they freeze!
I occasionally do residential electrical work in mansions in Brookline. It’s a very unhappy place. I swear! Here are FOIA 911 (recorded) calls a radio station broadcast daily.
https://omny.fm/shows/toucher-rich-1/toucher-rich-brookline-911-hour-3-4
You should have seen the electric scooter fiasco! I’d never live their and may they freeze!
Here’s the scooter 911 calls
https://omny.fm/shows/toucher-rich-1/toucher-rich-brookline-911-hour-3
That, in itself, is a fine tribute to the work of the chemical engineers and all others involved in the production, transport, and supply of such fuels that will keep modern civilization functioning for many many decades to come.
There is still yet time to get that legion of new nuclear engineers trained and up to speed.
Does it give a whole new meaning to the “Commonwealth of Massachusetts”?
Scooters…
https://omny.fm/shows/toucher-rich-1/toucher-rich-brookline-911-hour-3