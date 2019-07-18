Guest Excelling by David Middleton
Every year since at least 2014 the U.S. Energy Information Administration has published a report called Levelized Cost and Levelized Avoided Cost of New Generation Resources as part of their Annual Energy Outlook. I went through each report since 2014 and built an Excel spreadsheet to look at the year-to-year changes. What I found was fracking hilarious.
I specifically looked at the average Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) for five (5) generation sources:
- Natural Gas Advanced Combined Cycle
- Advanced Nuclear
- Solar PV
- Wind – Onshore
- Wind – Offshore
The currency and year of entering service is noted on each line. Each year’s report estimates the average cost of power plants entering service in the near future in current U.S. dollars. I also included the outlook for 2040 that was in this year’s report, even though it is a wild-@$$ed guess.
LCOE by Energy Source
Who else is surprised by the fact that the capital costs for Natural Gas Advanced Combined Cycle have been cut in half since 2014?
Look ma, no subsidies! If nuclear power was subsidized like solar & wind… we might have already replaced coal with natural gas and nuclear power.
Despite all of the advances in technology, solar PV still doesn’t work 70% of the time.
Not bad… when the wind blows.
Ron White would say…
Total System LCOE Comparisons
LCOE as % of Natural Gas Advanced Combined Cycle
With the investment tax credit (ITC) and the production tax credit (PTC), wind barely edged out natural gas on windy days for 3 years.
LCOE Graphs
Any questions?
7 thoughts on “A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to Renewables “Crushing” Natural Gas”
Wind and solar is pouring money down a rat hole.
Can you also show this with coal, and show these coal power plants with and without Q 45.
https://youtu.be/RQRQ7S92_lo
A coal fired power plant can emit less CO2 than a natural gas power plant.
America in the future is going to need all the energy produced as possible if we are going to continue to live the lifestyles we are accustomed too. The country is leaning heavily towards electricity which means much more will have to be produced, and everything has it’s time for breakdown and maintenance.
The problem is that there isn’t a consistent listing of coal plants from year-to-year.
Reality bites. Thanks for the updates!!!
What are the costs of supporting intermittent wind and solar? Straight LCOE is incomplete; wind and solar are not dispatchable.
It’s very incomplete. Storage and/or backup more or less doubles the LCOE.
Wind and solar are capital intensive. The only reason they are so cheap is because of low interest rates. If interest rates rise, so will the cost of wind and solar in direct proportion.