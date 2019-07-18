A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to Renewables “Crushing” Natural Gas

Guest Excelling by David Middleton

Every year since at least 2014 the U.S. Energy Information Administration has published a report called Levelized Cost and Levelized Avoided Cost of New Generation Resources as part of their Annual Energy Outlook. I went through each report since 2014 and built an Excel spreadsheet to look at the year-to-year changes. What I found was fracking hilarious.

I specifically looked at the average Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) for five (5) generation sources:

Natural Gas Advanced Combined Cycle Advanced Nuclear Solar PV Wind – Onshore Wind – Offshore

The currency and year of entering service is noted on each line. Each year’s report estimates the average cost of power plants entering service in the near future in current U.S. dollars. I also included the outlook for 2040 that was in this year’s report, even though it is a wild-@$$ed guess.

LCOE by Energy Source

Natural Gas Advanced Combined Cycle

Who else is surprised by the fact that the capital costs for Natural Gas Advanced Combined Cycle have been cut in half since 2014?

Advanced Nuclear

Look ma, no subsidies! If nuclear power was subsidized like solar & wind… we might have already replaced coal with natural gas and nuclear power.

Solar PV

Despite all of the advances in technology, solar PV still doesn’t work 70% of the time.

Wind – Onshore

Not bad… when the wind blows.

Wind – Offshore

Ron White would say…

Total System LCOE Comparisons

Without subsidies, least expensive bolded

With subsidies (primarily the investment tax credit), least expensive bolded

LCOE as % of Natural Gas Advanced Combined Cycle

Without subsidies, least expensive bolded

With subsidies (primarily the investment tax credit), least expensive bolded

With the investment tax credit (ITC) and the production tax credit (PTC), wind barely edged out natural gas on windy days for 3 years.

LCOE Graphs

Without subsidies

With subsidies

Any questions?

