Fossil Fuel Production Plans Shred Paris Agreement Fantasies

National Geographic has just noticed the top fossil fuel producers and consumers are acting as if the Paris Agreement doesn’t exist.
Dangerous levels of warming locked in by planned jump in fossil fuels output
Plans by the world’s biggest oil, gas, and coal producers to vastly increase their output guarantees those countries will miss their stated Paris climate goals.
BY STEPHEN LEAHY
PUBLISHED NOVEMBER 20, 2019
Global governments plan to produce 120 percent more fossil fuels by 2030, drastically at odds with the 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) warming limit they all agreed to under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. All major fossil fuel-producing nations—including the United States, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, India, Canada, and Australia—have ambitious plans to increase production, according to a new report by leading research organizations and the United Nations.
Carbon emissions from fossil fuel use totaled 37.1 billion tonnes in 2018, a new record. Substantially reducing those emissions will never happen without reducing fossil fuel production, says Michael Lazarus, a lead author of “The Production Gap Report” and the director of Stockholm Environment Institute’s U.S. Center.
Using publicly-available government documents, the report found that countries’ plans to increase production of coal, oil, and gas amounts to 120 percent more in 2030 than would be consistent with limiting global warming to 2.7 degrees F. Those plans include producing 280 percent more coal. That puts the world on a path to more than 7.2 degrees F (4 degrees C) of warming, says Lazarus.
Who could have guessed that Paris Agreement pledges were just a political smokescreen for increased fossil fuel production?
Apparently, fossil fuels work similar to “If you build it, they will come.”
Only, now it is “If you produce it, they will burn it.”
And the blame goes on the fossil fuel producer, not the user.
SR
Clean coal, concentrating CO2 and trying to store it, utterly terrifies me.
In 1986 in Lake Nyos, Africa, there was a natural release of between 100-300,000 tons of CO2 (though some estimates suggest 1.6 million tons), which killed pretty much everyone within 15 miles of the release.
Likely a higher casualty rate than if you detonated an atomic bomb over the lake.
The reason – CO2 is heavier than air, concentrated CO2 hugs the ground, forming an unbreathable blanket of gas 10s of ft high which rolled out over the countryside around the lake.
Thankfully there were only a few thousand casualties, Lake Nyos is a sparsely inhabited region, probably because this has happened many times in the past.
But imagine if there was an accident at a CO2 sequestration facility close to a major city. 100,000 tons is the output of a medium size coal power plant for a month. The death toll could be in the millions.
Stephen Leahy the writer here at NatGeo clearly thinks the Paris Climate Agreement was about climate.
I wonder when his clue light will turn on?
Let’s change that headline, “Dangerous levels of warming locked in…” to “Adequate supplies of fossil fuel locked in for coming cold times during GSM. Homes to remain toasty warm during hard winters to come.”